Use of force criticized in protests over police brutality

In a message some saw as encouraging police violence, President Donald Trump praised U.S. Secret Service officers guarding the White House amid demonstrations and said any protesters who breached its fence would face “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

In a letter titled “Dear America,” civil rights leader Rev. William Barber II, a pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina, said protesters have the right to decry “brutal and inhumane” treatment at the hands of police.

“What if, instead of a President who tweets ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ we had leadership that could unequivocally say, ‘When you use police power in the name of the state to murder, lynch, and destroy, you will be prosecuted for your crimes,'” Barber wrote.

Trump wasn’t alone in using loaded language.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent a tweet Saturday saying it would strengthen its response to “a sophisticated network of urban warfare.” Hours later, video emerged of police shooting paint projectiles at people gathered on the front porch of a home after curfew in Minneapolis. “Light ’em up,” a man is heard saying before the shooting began. No one appeared seriously injured.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

Activist Meeko Williams organized a peaceful demonstration in Detroit on Friday and later traveled to Minnesota to help support organizers there. Trying to understand what he sees as increasingly aggressive law enforcement tactics, Williams said police shouldn’t “antagonize, provoke or instigate” protesters.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen over these next few days in this country because they want these killer cops arrested and they’re not going to stop until they are,” Williams said, referring to the lack of charges against the other three officers at the scene when Floyd’s neck was pinned under Chauvin’s knee. “People are just sick and tired of being in this predicament, where innocent life has been taken at the hands of those who were to protect and serve us. We have not been heard.”

Some protesters are increasing efforts to protect themselves. On Sunday, Black Lives Matter organizers in Tampa, Florida, had nearly 100 safety marshals in fluorescent vests patrolling their march, trained in de-escalation tactics. The group also had medics and enlisted lawyers and those with legal training to watch out for protesters’ rights from the sidelines.

In New York, a police labor group, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, noted some police there had been attacked and patrol cars set ablaze.

“As we do everything to stop NYC from burning, all we hear from elected officials is criticism,” the group tweeted. “Maybe they should try it on the front lines.”

___

Reeves and Stafford are members of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama, and Stafford from Detroit.