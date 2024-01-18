Christian Pulisic voted top U.S. men’s soccer player for fourth time, tying Landon Donovan

Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the fourth time Thursday, matching Landon Donovan for the most times receiving an award that began in 1998.

Pulisic received 53% of the vote, followed by Yunus Musah (21.5%) and Ricardo Pepi (12.9%). Pulisic, a 25-year-old winger from Hershey, Pennsylvania, in his first season with AC Milan, also won in 2017, ‘19 and ’21.

Pulisic scored six international goals in 2023, including two in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal win over Mexico, and had three assists. He had six Serie A goals in the first half of the season for Milan and one in the Champions League, his eighth career goal in Europe’s top club competition.

Donovan won in 2003, ‘04, ’09 and ’10, earning the award for the final time at age 28.