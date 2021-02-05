Upper Darby and Transport Workers Union Local 234 — which represents the township’s sanitation workers and animal control, parking enforcement, and other non-first responder uniformed employees — entered into mediation Thursday after disagreement over a no-layoff clause sunk contract negotiations. A strike has not been completely ruled out.

“When it comes to the no-layoff clause, there is no compromise for us,” Local 234 President Willie Brown said.

The township has filed an unfair labor practice claim with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, alleging that the union is refusing to sign the agreement based on a non-bargainable item.

TWU Local 234, better known for its SEPTA membership, represents 107 workers in Upper Darby whose last contract expired on Dec. 31. A new contract was in the works that appeared to generally appeal to both the township and the union.

“This is a multi-year contract with pay increases that far outstrip the federal cost-of-living adjustment. This contract has substantial increases in life insurance, in paternity leave, in college tuition reimbursement, and bereavement leave,” said Vincent Rongione, Upper Darby’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The four-year contract had been all but agreed on when contention over the no-layoff clause set a match to the talks.

“They sent [the contract] back and said, ‘Oh, by the way, we’ve taken the no-layoff clause away.’ You can’t do that, somebody has to negotiate,” Brown said. Prior contracts with the township have included a no-layoff clause, he said.