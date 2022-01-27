Unlucky 13: Flyers stumble in franchise-worst losing streak

They are losers of a franchise-record 13 straight games and in last place (13-22-8) in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have lost four in a row in regulation, five away from matching the team record set in 2006. The Flyers also became the first team in NHL history to have a pair of 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of the season.

The first streak cost coach Alain Vigneault his job. Mike Yeo was named interim coach for the rest of the season and the Flyers will wait until the offseason to decide on a new coach.

But for the fans who have waited since 1975 to win a Stanley Cup, the wait will go on without bottoming out — akin to fellow Wells Fargo Center tenant, and attendance sellout regulars, the 76ers and their Process.

“I don’t really see this as being a three-, four-, five-year rebuild at all,” Scott said.

Flyers fans on Twitter promptly broke out the rolled-eyes emoji.

Scott noted the core of Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, and Ryan Ellis make a strong enough starting point for general manager Chuck Fletcher to build into a contender.

“I’m going to give him a blank check,” Scott said. “We’re going to get this right. Whatever we need to do. Don’t want to wait; want to deal with it now.”

The Flyers are expected to have roughly $12.5 million in cap space this offseason, though that’s factoring in pending free agent defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and other players in need of a new contract.

With three months left in the season, the Flyers are playing out the string with an eye on next season, and a future that could be shaped by what Fletcher does at the March 21 trade deadline.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux, the longest-tenured player, is still having a fantastic season at 34 and leads the team with 15 goals and 34 points.

Giroux could waive his no-movement clause as he plays out the final months of his $66.2 million, eight-year contract and allow the Flyers to trade him for prospects and draft picks. Fletcher and Giroux’s agent, Pat Brisson, met this week and will have more discussions about the All-Star’s fate. Giroux’s salary this season is only $5 million, which would make him easier for smaller-market teams to take on.

“Ultimately, that will be his decision,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher acknowledged the Flyers need more “top-end talent” but raised eyebrows among the dwindling faithful when he said a “winning core” was already in place. There is? The Flyers have won just one playoff round and reached the postseason only four times since 2012.

They’ve churned through six coaches over that span, birthed Gritty, tore down the Kate Smith statue, and had Jawn night.

But they didn’t raise a banner.