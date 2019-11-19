Gale Glenn is just one mother, but she says she speaks for 698 children.

Glenn came to Mastery Frederick Douglass Elementary in North Philadelphia Monday night to discuss recently revealed reports of high lead levels in drinking fountains at the school attended by her three children. The only parent in attendance, she sat in the second row of the auditorium and spoke informally with a panel of Mastery staffers and lead experts.

“I just want things to be right. This school — we do have some issues here. We don’t want our kids to be sick,” Glenn said. “It’s better to know that not to know.”

The meeting occurred in response to an investigative report last week by Keystone Crossroads/PlanPhilly that found a legacy of disturbing water quality issues at the school over 15 years.

Most recently, after three water fountains failed city-mandated lead tests in April — including one 350 times the district’s 10 parts per billion limit — Mastery failed to inform parents of the results.

Mastery says it decommissioned the fountains immediately, but it didn’t notify parents about the potential hazard to their children until months later — only when reporters began asking questions.

Monday night, Mastery CEO Scott Gordon apologized to Glenn personally for that inaction.

“We addressed the problem. I do feel badly that we should have sent a notice out because it creates a sense of distrust,” he said.

‘The right choice’

At some point in the spring, Mastery says it shut off every fountain in the school and set up jugs of filtered water throughout the building for student use.

Marilyn Howarth, the director of community engagement with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology at the University of Pennsylvania, applauded that approach.

“As a physician, I can tell you that’s the safest way to do it,” she said during the meeting. “I think that’s the right choice.”

Mastery invited Howarth to Monday’s gathering to discuss the serious health risks, especially for young children, associated with exposure to lead.

“A loss of brain cells, basically a loss of IQ points, and also behavioral changes,” she explained.

Howarth said every school in the city that has plumbing joined by lead solder should stop allowing children to use drinking fountains immediately. That plumbing method was banned in new construction by updates to the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1986. Many Philadelphia schools were built long before the method was banned and have not undergone full renovation.

“In most cases in Philadelphia, they need to do exactly what they’ve done here, which is to bring in safe water,” the physician said.