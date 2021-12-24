The quest has been described as searching for the smallest needle in the largest haystack.

But that’s what University of Delaware oceanographer Mark Moline has been doing for more than than a decade — plying the depths around the globe, hunting for downed aircraft from World War II and other conflicts, his work has taken him to far-flung locales such as the Pacific Ocean off Palau and the Adriatic Sea off Italy.

Moline, director of the university’s School of Marine Science and Policy, is one of the founders of Project Recover, which has found more than 50 U.S. aircraft downed since World War II and brought home the remains of 14 airmen.

Now, the work of the collaborative, which includes the renowned Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, California is showcased in the documentary “All That Remains.”