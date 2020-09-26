University groups protest in W. Philly seeking justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated 7:43 p.m.

For a third consecutive evening, people gathered in Philadelphia to express anger and dismay over the Kentucky attorney general’s decision not to prosecute white Louisville police officers for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

Friday evening’s protest in University City was organized by the anti-racist groups Drexel Community for Justice and Penn Community for Justice.

Several hundred people turned out at 33rd and Market streets, blocking traffic at the intersection.

Students block traffic at 33 and Market protesting killing of Breonna Taylor. Police have blocked traffic leading to intersection pic.twitter.com/QafFDVFddE — Susan Phillips (@susanphill) September 25, 2020

“Say her name!” speaker Sam Pride exhorted the crowd in a call-and-response.

“Breonna Taylor!”

“Breonna Taylor was 27 years old when she was murdered by police. Two hundred days saying Breonna Taylor’s name. The last time I convened with Drexel University students, it was on Breonna Taylor’s birthday. Put a fist in the air if you were there for Breonna Taylor’s birthday. Why are we still needing to take these streets to get her justice? Say her name.”

“Breonna Taylor!” the crowd shouted.

“Black lives matter!” Pride said.

“Black lives matter!”

“Her life matters!”

“Her life matters!”

“No justice!” Pride said.

“No peace!” the crowd responded.

Students marching up 33rd street protesting killing of Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/RWwyCPLMNv — Susan Phillips (@susanphill) September 25, 2020

Penn and Drexel students gathering to protest Breonna Taylor killing on Drexel’s campus in West Philly. pic.twitter.com/AWc0OciQM6 — Susan Phillips (@susanphill) September 25, 2020

About 6:30 p.m., the marchers, 250 to 300 strong, headed up to Drexel Park in Powelton, where they held a vigil for Taylor. After a moment of silence, they laid flowers in front of a memorial.

Flowers are laid in front of a memorial for Breonna Taylor at Drexel Park in Powelton. pic.twitter.com/wjJsCbTFQG — Susan Phillips (@susanphill) September 25, 2020

As speeches continued at the park, one person addressing the crowd maintained that justice would be served when police are defunded and abolished.

Shortly before 7:30, candles were lit in Taylor’s memory, and the crowd began to disperse.