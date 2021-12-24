United, Delta, Lufthansa cancel flights over Christmas

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

At least three major airlines said they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston, and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.

The airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.