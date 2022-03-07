Ukrainian American parishioners in Montco rally against Russian invasion

Hundreds of parishioners in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania gathered at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church for a rally in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday morning.

Statewide government officials, including Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, spoke in support of the Ukrainian people, who have been under attack by Russian forces for nearly a week.

Many in attendance said Russian President Vladimir Putin should be charged with war crimes.

“It is a moment for all of us to stand up for democracy against this brutal dictator who I believe is committing war crimes, and to make sure that everyone expresses their love and support and appreciation for the bravery of the Ukrainian people,” Shapiro told WHYY News.

According to Al Día, Pennsylvania has the highest population of Ukrainian Americans by percentage. And Bridgeport has a sizable Eastern European community, borough leaders said.