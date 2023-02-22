TUGSA votes down tentative agreement with Temple University; strike continues

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Temple Graduate Union has voted down a tentative agreement offered by the university on Tuesday, according to Temple University Graduate Students’ Association (TUGSA).

TUGSA said over 92% of the voters rejected the agreement, with over 83% voter turnout.

The vote comes just days after TUGSA and the university said they reached the tentative agreement.

“The union has notified the University of the results and offered to return to bargaining as early as tomorrow, Wednesday morning. The strike will continue until a new Tentative Agreement is reached and accepted by TUGSA members,” TUGSA said in a news release.