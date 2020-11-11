Trump’s Bedminster golf club wants to keep pulling water from Raritan Basin

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

The manager of the Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster on Monday defended his request for the continued supply of 63 million gallons of water a year, as environmentalists urged state officials to reject the application, saying it was not in the public interest.

The golf club is asking the New Jersey Water Supply Authority, a public body, to extend a contract that has allowed it to irrigate greens and supply water to its clubhouse since 2010. Critics say the plan to withdraw that added amount from ground- and surface-water sources would strain supplies from local waterways, and that the water would be obtained at a much cheaper rate than what is paid by private residents. The contract is due to expire at the end of this year.

“It would use 63 million gallons a year of water that belongs to the public, not the golf course,” said Bill Kibler, policy director of Raritan Headwaters, an environmental group that opposes the application, during a virtual hearing held by the authority to gather public comments.

Before the hearing, Kibler said his group had opposed the application when it was first made 10 years ago, and so its current argument is not motivated by any opposition to President Donald Trump, who often visits the club when he comes to New Jersey.

Marc Brooks, the authority’s executive director, said he didn’t know of any case when it denied an application for a water-purchase agreement.

In the Raritan Basin system, the authority has 30 contracts for public water supply and other miscellaneous users, 11 of which are golf courses, it said.