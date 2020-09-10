Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks

Also on the list is Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General who is currently deciding whether to criminally charge three Louisville police officers in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician who was killed when officers entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation.

In response, Cotton tweeted that he was “honored” Trump had asked him to consider the role and “will always heed the call of service to our nation.”

“It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go,” he added, referring to the court’s landmark 1973 abortion rights decision.

Hawley, however, said he had already made clear to the president and his staff on multiple occasions that he had “no interest” in the role.

The high court is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals. While there is no current vacancy on the court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has been undergoing cancer treatment, and three others members of the court are in their 70s and 80s.

Trump has already remade the federal bench for a generation, with the Republican Senate confirming more than 200 of his judicial nominees. And any vacancy in the highest court would give November’s winner — be it Trump or Biden — the ability to shape its future for decades to come.

Trump has stressed that power on the campaign trail, claiming the person who wins could have “anywhere from two to four, to maybe even five” Supreme Court justices to pick, though that would require an extraordinary level of turnover.

Trump released two lists with a total of 21 names of potential Supreme Court nominees during his previous presidential campaign and added another five names in 2017 after becoming president. Trump’s two nominees to the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, were both drawn from the list.

Even in a race reshaped by the pandemic and the national reckoning over race, Trump’s frequently references the appointments in campaign speeches and continues to highlight the brutal fight around Kavanaugh’s nomination as he tries to replicate the excitement it generated on the right and make the race an us-vs.-them battle over American values and cancel culture.

“Did you ever see anything like that?” Trump told a rally crowd last month in New Hampshire.

For the president’s allies, the list —- which Trump finalized Wednesday — is seen as a way to excite his base as well as well as remind voters of what’s at stake come November.

“I think it’s very important way for the president to reaffirm his commitment to an issue that many conservatives and Republicans see as a priority,” said Leonard Leo, the longtime executive vice president of the conservative Federalist Society who helped with the Kavanaugh and Gorsuch confirmations. “This a great way to remind people of the legacy he’s already established for himself in this area.”

Trump’s rival for the presidency, former vice president Biden, has promised to nominate a Black woman to the high court if given the chance. Biden, too, has said he’s working on a list of potential nominees, but the campaign has given no indication that it will release names before the election. Democrats believe doing so would unnecessarily distract from Biden’s focus on Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the economy, while also giving the president and his allies fresh targets to attack.

Trump, however, insisted that presidential candidates “owe the American people” a list of whom they’d consider because, aside from “matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make.”

Any list may be meaningless, however. Either man’s ability to add to the court depends on having a majority in the Senate, which confirms nominees. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the chamber to Democrats’ 45, with two independents who caucus with the Democrats, but Democrats could reclaim the majority this November.

The court’s oldest members are Justice Ginsburg and Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, both liberals, and Justice Clarence Thomas, 72, and Justice Samuel Alito, 70, two conservatives. Ginsburg made news this summer when she announced she is being treated for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to step down as long as she can still do the job.

Trump and the White House have been careful not to appear too eager for Ginsburg to retire, but Trump has said he would “absolutely” nominate a new justice should a vacancy arise during the remainder of his term.

While all presidents tend to look for the same characteristics in potential Supreme Court picks, including stellar legal credentials, nearly half of those named by Trump Wednesday are non-judges. Of the 11 judges on the list, 10 were nominated by Trump to their current posts. Women represent less than a third.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this report.