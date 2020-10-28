Trump dominates N.J. Senate debate between Booker, Mehta

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Like many other political races this year, one of the main issues in the U.S. Senate contest in New Jersey is the candidates’ support for — or criticism of — President Donald Trump.

That was on display Tuesday night during the first and only debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and his Republican challenger Rik Mehta.

Mehta, a pharmacist, attorney, and former FDA official, slammed Booker for focusing too much on criticizing Trump and not enough on reaching bipartisan solutions.

But Booker, in the streamed debate hosted by the political news website New Jersey Globe, said several of his bills became law in the last four years.

“Many of the bills I’ve written and gotten bipartisan coalitions on have not only been signed by Donald Trump, but they’re his biggest bragging points on his campaign trail,” Booker said.

Meanwhile Mehta, who has praised Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, came down hard on Gov. Phil Murphy for the high rate of COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey as well as the extended economic shutdown.