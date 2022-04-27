Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

James’ office refused to engage in “good-faith discussions” before seeking to have Trump fined, Habba argued. In a statement after the ruling Monday, Habba said: “All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago.”

In a statement Wednesday, James said Engoron’s order was clear on Trump being in contempt of court.

“We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization,” James said. “This time is no different.”

In another subpoena fight, Trump is challenging Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling requiring that he answer questions under oath. James has said that the probe uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses for more than a decade. Oral arguments in that appeal are scheduled for May 11.

Along with its subpoena for Trump’s testimony, James’ office issued a subpoena for numerous documents, including paperwork and communications pertaining to his financial statements, financing and debt for a Chicago hotel project and development plans for his Seven Springs Estate north of New York City, and even communications with Forbes magazine, where he sought to burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.

James, a Democrat, asked Engoron to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents by a March 31 court deadline. In his ruling, Engoron said that Trump and his lawyers not only failed to meet the deadline, but also failed to document the steps they had taken to search for the documents.

Instead, “Trump produced 16 pages of boilerplate objections and a four-page affirmation by counsel that states, summarily, that Mr. Trump was unable to locate any responsive documents in his custody,” Engoron said in a written version of his ruling. “The affirmation fails to identify what search methods were employed, where they were employed, by whom they were employed, and where such searches took place.”

Habba, arguing at a hearing Monday, insisted that she went to great lengths to comply with the subpoena, even traveling to Trump’s home in Florida to ask him specifically whether he had in his possession any documents that would be responsive to the demand.

Habba noted that Trump does not send emails or text messages and has no work computer “at home or anywhere else.” She described the search for documents as “diligent,” but Engoron took issue with the lack of detail in her written response to the subpoena and questioned why it didn’t include an affidavit from Trump himself.

“You can’t just stand here and say I searched this and that,” Engoron said.

Trump, a Republican, is suing James in federal court in an effort to stop her investigation. He recently labeled her an “operative for the Democrat Party” and said her investigation and a parallel criminal probe overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, another Democrat, are “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”