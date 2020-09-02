Tropical Storm Omar forms off East Coast

The fifteenth-named storm of the 2020 hurricane season formed Tuesday afternoon off the Eastern seaboard.

Tropical Storm Omar, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, is located 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina as of 5 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. The cyclone spawned after an area of low pressure formed, drifted over the Gulf Stream — a warm water current — and became a depression, forecasters said.

Forecasters say Omar will head harmlessly out to sea, dissipating once again to a tropical depression by Thursday. No tropical watches or warnings are in effect.

But the National Weather Service in Mount Holly expects some swells from Omar to impact New Jersey and Delaware shores on Wednesday, advising for two- to three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents.

Omar is the earliest fifteenth-named storm on record, breaking the record set by Hurricane Ophelia in 2005 by six days.