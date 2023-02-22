Trees down, buildings damaged after tornado warning in Mercer County, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Significant damage could be seen in part of Mercer County, New Jersey after a tornado warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over Village Road and Quaker Bridge Road in West Windsor Twp.

Multiple large trees were on the ground. Some were uprooted, while others were snapped.

One building, that appeared to be some kind of business, had damage to the roof.

Meanwhile, parts of a building in the Lawrence Square Village condominium complex were blown off.

Reports of damage were also coming in from other parts of the nearby area. In all, officials say about 10 homes were damaged.

We spoke to Ruthanne Lennon-Collins, who lives nearby with her adult son. She says her son saved her life and the life of her grandchild.

“By the time I got to the door it knocked us on the floor,” Lennon-Collins said. “It was a big boom.. the windows shattered, everything. You could just tell it came through.”

Lennon-Collins then described what she saw after she was knocked down.

“And he’s down there holding me and his baby,” she said.

So far no injuries have been reported.