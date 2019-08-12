Down the Shore

Tornadoes possible at the Jersey Shore Tuesday

A July 2013 thunderstorm over Ocean Grove, NJ. (Chris Spiegel/BlurRevision.com)

Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday at the Jersey Shore, and forecasters are not ruling out the potential for a few tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will impact the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Some thunderstorms could become severe and produce damaging winds greater than 60 mph and hail up to a quarter size.

“The severity of the thunderstorms will depend on how quickly storms develop, as there could be multiple rounds of storms,” a National Weather Service bulletin advises.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, New Jersey’s coastal counties are under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms.

This means the possibility of numerous severe storms that are “more persistent and/or widespread,” including the potential for tornadoes, wind damage, and damaging hail.

Forecasters also expect up to two inches of rain, with localized amounts up to four inches, in a short period of time.

