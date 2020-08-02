2nd round of powerful storms could bring more flooding, tornado threats

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A tornado warning in parts of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties expired shortly before 8:10 a.m., but powerful storms lingered in the region and more were expected later in the day.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert as the storms hit northern neighborhoods especially hard, with lightning and even hail in some spots.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for parts of Berks County, where Reading Regional Airport had received nearly 6 inches of rain shortly before 7 a.m. Though the warning expired shortly before 9 a.m., crews performed several water rescues due to flooding.

Drivers are advised to take precautions on the road, either by pulling over or not taking a drive to begin with.

Meanwhile, high humidity will make temperatures feel like they’re in the triple digits in Philadelphia or at least the upper-90 degrees in other areas as the day goes on.

After the first round of storms, another round will move in in the evening.

Heavy rain and winds look to be the biggest threat, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The same areas hit in the morning look to be the bullseye for these later storms, too.