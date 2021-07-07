To get more electric vehicles, N.J. wants more charging stations

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The state is stepping up efforts to build the charging infrastructure needed to transition from diesel-belching trucks to zero-emission vehicles — a shift aimed at cleaning up polluted air in many urban areas and reducing climate-warming emissions.

A straw proposal released last week by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities shows the agency wants to establish a comprehensive system for public access to charging stations on travel corridors and at workplaces. Those charging stations would help boost the numbers of electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as light-duty vehicles.

The proposal is viewed as complementary to a pending rule by the state Department of Environmental Protection that seeks to shift thousands of trucks — from delivery vans to buses to long-haul tractor trailers — to electric power. The move could curb one-third of the global-warming pollution from the transportation sector, which accounts for 40% of such pollution in New Jersey.

The new rule proposal would adopt the California “advanced truck rule,’’ requiring vehicle manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks instead of vehicles relying on fossil fuels. New Jersey would be the first state to adopt the program.