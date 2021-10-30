Tidal flooding forces people out of their homes late Friday night in Salem County, New Jersey
This story originally appeared on 6abc
It’s been a long and stressful night in Salem County, New Jersey as dozens of people are forced out of their homes due to flooding.
Officials say the Delaware River spilled over its banks, causing water to seep into the Penn Village Apartments along the 200 block of Smith Avenue in Penns Grove.
By the time first responders arrived, the water was several feet deep inside first floor apartments.
The Red Cross was dispatched and residents were taken to hotels for the night.
About a mile down the road in Carneys Point a nursing home was evacuated due to the rising river.
Officials say the Carneys Point Care Center nursing home located on the 200 block of 5th Street was evacuated around 9 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say residents were taken to nearby facilities to keep dry and safe.
Officials are hoping cleanup can get underway later Saturday.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!