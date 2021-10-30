Tidal flooding forces people out of their homes late Friday night in Salem County, New Jersey

    By
  • 6abc
    • October 30, 2021
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc 

It’s been a long and stressful night in Salem County, New Jersey as dozens of people are forced out of their homes due to flooding.

Officials say the Delaware River spilled over its banks, causing water to seep into the Penn Village Apartments along the 200 block of Smith Avenue in Penns Grove.

By the time first responders arrived, the water was several feet deep inside first floor apartments.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The Red Cross was dispatched and residents were taken to hotels for the night.

Related Content

About a mile down the road in Carneys Point a nursing home was evacuated due to the rising river.

Officials say the Carneys Point Care Center nursing home located on the 200 block of 5th Street was evacuated around 9 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say residents were taken to nearby facilities to keep dry and safe.

Officials are hoping cleanup can get underway later Saturday.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate