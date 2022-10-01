Three people arrested after they took a toy gun to Ridley High School

Three people were arrested at Ridley High School this week for carrying a toy gun on school property.

Police and school staff were on high alert, as the Roxborough High School shooting had happened the day before. A 14-year-old was killed in the shooting and four other victims were wounded.

A person alerted a Ridley High School crossing guard that they saw a person wielding a gun in a car. The crossing guard contacted the police immediately.

The school day was already over, however, and officials instructed the remaining students and teachers who were inside the school to stay indoors.

The three people who had the assumed gun were parked near the school’s baseball field and tennis court.

Upon investigation, police found out that the three involved were not Ridley High School students, and that they were carrying a toy gun.

Students and teachers were released after the police secured the scene.

The Ridley Township Police Department issued a statement and announced that, “only the high school was temporarily impacted.”

Two of the three people arrested are minors. According to the Delco Times, the group will be charged with summary offenses.

A summary offense, commonly known as a “non-traffic citation,” is the lowest level of criminal offense in Pennsylvania. A person can receive a citation for loitering, harassment, disorderly conduct, low-level retail thief, and more. Summary offenses typically result in a fine.