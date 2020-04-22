More than 14,000 residents at the Jersey Shore are without power after a severe thunderstorm line blasted through portions of the region on Tuesday afternoon.

In Toms River, where nearly 5,000 power customers are without power as of 4:30 p.m., the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department reported downed trees and wires in the East Dover section of Toms River.

The emergency scanner began buzzing with nearly non-stop activity after the storm line blew through the Toms River area around 3:30 p.m. The Toms River Police Department reported receiving more than 100 calls for assistance.

Tom Damiano, who lives off Bay Avenue in the township, said his neighborhood looks like “a war zone.”