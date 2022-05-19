In this musical, a group of teens who are members of a chamber choir are involved in a fatal accident on a roller coaster. Despite the grim context, the show has comedic moments that cover life, death, choices, and the angst of teenage life. Written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the musical debuted in British Columbia and has been touring the United States since its 2015 debut in Chicago.

What: Musical

Musical Where: McCarter Theater Center, 91 University Pl. Princeton, N.J.

McCarter Theater Center, 91 University Pl. Princeton, N.J. When: Through Sunday, May 29

Through Sunday, May 29 How much: $25 and up

The Italian Market has long been a staple of the city’s foodie population who head there to find exotic spices and high-end steak cuts. Regular folks looking for dinner staples shop there too, but it’s also a tourist attraction, and this weekend the place for the annual street festival that highlights the area’s history and influence. The two-day fest includes live music, arts and crafts vendors, the famous greased pole climb, and the traditional procession of saints.

What: Street festival

Street festival Where: South 9th bet. Wharton and Fitzwater

South 9th bet. Wharton and Fitzwater When: Saturday, May 21, Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

The city’s tony Rittenhouse Square section is comprised of stately homes, a popular park and is bordered by high-end restaurants. But that’s not all. It’s also the location of a variety of seasonal street festivals focusing on arts and culture. The spring stroll returns in 2022 with live music, cocktail samplings, fitness demonstrations, giveaways, and a Kid Corner. [NOTE they are billing it as Kid Corner, but could also be ‘kid’s corner’ if that seems awkward.] Organizers say this isn’t meant to replace the spring festival, but rather to preview a new iteration of the fall event coming in September. But we have a feeling no one will notice the difference if the weather’s nice.

What: Street festival

Street festival Where: Rittenhouse Square, 18th and Walnut

Rittenhouse Square, 18th and Walnut When: Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

New Hope’s Pride weekend celebration, titled “Dancing in the Streets,” includes a parade originating in Lambertville, N.J., along with a fair, a gala and fashion show, a cocktail contest, and various other events. Saturday’s entertainment includes performances by Doylestown School of Rock, Roxey Ballet, Jacqueline Dupree, Toby Chernesky, and more.