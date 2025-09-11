South Jersey gets a head start on the weekend Thursday when Scottish pop icon Sheena Easton — of “Morning Train (Nine to Five)” fame — makes a rare stop in the region. That same evening, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Trymaine Lee visits the Free Library with his new memoir “A Thousand Ways to Die,” while EgoPo Classic Theater revives two landmark American plays in “Philadelphia Revolutions.” Friday kicks into high gear: Talib Kweli takes the stage at Ardmore Music Hall, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, will headline Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, alongside the country legend. Breakaway Music Festival makes its two-day debut at Subaru Park and Philly jazz great Christian McBride introduces his new band Ursa Major at City Winery.

Saturday keeps the energy going with Mural Arts Fest at Eakins Oval, offering a sneak peek of October’s Mural Arts Month, and the Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest highlights Black-owned brands. Sunday brings even more variety. First, the Mexican Independence Day Festival at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink and country-pop star Maren Morris at The Met on the Dreamsicle Tour. Closing out the weekend on a soulful high, the Mann Center hosts Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout, where Charlie Wilson brings along Babyface, El DeBarge and K-Ci for a night of timeless hits.

Delaware

RenaisSCIENCE Fair Weekend

Where : Delaware Museum of Nature & Science, 4840 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Museum of Nature & Science, 4840 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Sept. 13, Sunday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, Sunday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

The two-day fair promises a fusion of science, history and imagination that aims to entertain as well as educate. Opportunities for interactive learning for all ages include hands-on galleries where you can explore the cosmos through Copernicus’s body of work, launch projectiles with a medieval catapult and design your own coat of arms. Both days feature Galileo & Lasers physics demos and the dynamic “Renaissance and Robots” exhibit by MOE FTC Robotics, along with unique crafts by local artisans.

New Jersey

Sheena Easton

Scottish-born singer Sheena Easton rose to global fame in the early ‘80s with hits like “Morning Train (Nine to Five),” earning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1982. But she’s arguably best known for her collaborations with Prince on their duet “U Got the Look,” which went to number two on the U.S. charts and the sultry “Sugar Walls,” both penned by the Prince of funk. Over the years, she’s collaborated with other industry heavyweights, earning the distinction of being the only artist to score a top-five hit across all five of Billboard’s major charts. In May, Easton released two Cherry Red box-set reissues: “Modern Girl: The Complete EMI Recordings, Vol. 1,” and the forthcoming “Strut – The Complete EMI Recordings, Vol. II, due Oct. 31. She comes to South Jersey in a rare appearance in the area this weekend.

Special Events

Vox Ex Machina

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. How much: Performance-only tickets are pick your own price; they do not include the reception or post-show dinner at Reading Terminal.

Opera Philadelphia marks a monumental 50-year milestone with a unique gala. Luminaries with deep ties to the company, including mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, countertenor and General Director Anthony Roth Costanzo, soprano Nicole Heaston, baritone Will Liverman and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack will deliver classic arias and new music, while their voices are transformed into paintings by a live-reactive machine developed in collaboration with Drexel University’s ExCITe Center and creative technologist Daniel Belquer. After the performance, the celebration continues with a fundraising dinner at Reading Terminal, where attendees can also view and purchase the one-of-a-kind artworks created during the show.

Philly AIDS Thrift 20th Anniversary Block Party

Where : Philly AIDS Thrift, 710 S. 5th St.

: Philly AIDS Thrift, 710 S. 5th St. When : Saturday, Sept. 13, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Philly AIDS Thrift, founded in 2005 by longtime AIDS activists in what began as a tiny, unheated storefront, has grown into a vital community institution turning secondhand treasures into over $5 million in grants to more than 50 local organizations. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the organization is hosting a block party packed with live entertainment, including DJ Robert Drake, vocalist Marcus G and glam-rockers Tony & The Kiki. They’ll entertain alongside fire-breathing sword-swallowers, a celebrity dunk tank featuring local personalities, a festive pie-eating contest hosted by CBS 3’s Jim Donovan with pies from MANNA, food trucks, craft beer and over 30 vintage and artisan vendors.

Mexican Independence Day Festival 2025

Where : Independence Blue Cross River Rink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Independence Blue Cross River Rink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Celebrate Mexican heritage at this free, family-friendly event that’s one of the PECO Multicultural Series of festivals running through October. It features an emotional “El Grito” ceremony conducted by the Mexican consulate, rounds of regional folk dances, live mariachi and dance performances. Of course, there’s food, including tacos, tamales, churros and horchata, alongside vendors showcasing cultural art and other items.

Arts & Culture

Trymaine Lee: “A Thousand Ways to Die – The True Cost of Violence on Black Life In America”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Trymaine Lee presents his powerful new memoir “A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America,” in conversation with WURD host Dr. James Peterson, along with local activists Chantay Love, Pastor Carl Day and Tasnim Sulaiman. Lee, also an MSNBC/NBC correspondent and podcast host, was inspired to write the book after a heart attack at age 38 forced him to reckon with the emotional toll of decades spent reporting on Black death and trauma and his family’s own experience with gun violence.

Philadelphia Revolutions

Where : Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut St.

: Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut St. When : Thursday, Sept. 11, Friday, Sept. 12, Saturday, Sept. 13, Thursday, Sept. 18, Friday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 11, Friday, Sept. 12, Saturday, Sept. 13, Thursday, Sept. 18, Friday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. How much: $15

As part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, known for showcasing over 330 boundary-pushing performances across the city, “Philadelphia Revolutions” marks a historical moment in local theater by reviving two seminal American plays. Presented by EgoPo Classic Theater, this event features a reading of “Prince of Parthia” (1767), the first American play both published and staged in the U.S. and the abolitionist-era drama “Gladiator” (1831) by Robert Montgomery Bird. These readings mark the opening of EgoPo’s 2025–26 season, celebrating 250 years of Philadelphia playwrights.

People Who Die Bad Don’t Stay in the Ground

Where : TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image, 1400 N. American St. Unit 103

: TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image, 1400 N. American St. Unit 103 When : Thursday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Nov. 22

: Thursday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Nov. 22 How much: Free

Shikeith, the Philadelphia-born, Pittsburgh-based multidisciplinary artist, marks his first solo exhibition in his hometown, channeling hauntology and African diasporic spiritual traditions to confront generational trauma and injustice. Drawing its title from a line in Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” the artist, who holds an Master of Fine Arts from Yale’s School of Art and whose work is included in major collections like the Hammer Museum and Carnegie Museum of Art, disrupts norms around Black masculinity through photos that blend magical realism with otherworldly imagery. He’ll be in attendance at the exhibit’s opening reception Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Germantown Arts District Festival 2025

Where : 5400 block of Germantown Ave. between Coulter and Armat Streets

: 5400 block of Germantown Ave. between Coulter and Armat Streets When : Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP

The Germantown Arts District was created to reframe Germantown as a thriving arts and culture destination through community-centered programming. To that end, the festival encourages creativity with opportunities to paint, write poetry, choreograph or snap photos. But if you just want to relax and enjoy the artistic vibes, local artists including Chill Moody, Suzanne Christine, Amir Ali, Aquil Dawud and Jamicka Bass are scheduled to perform. Food and vendors will also be part of the daylong neighborhood celebration.

Mural Arts Fest 2025

Where : Eakins Oval

: Eakins Oval When : Saturday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Mural Arts Fest: Voices of Philly is more than a free creative celebration. It’s a preview of Mural Arts Month in October, bringing public storytelling to life through music, art and community. Rooted in the visionary Anti-Graffiti Network of the 1980s and championed by founder Jane Golden, Mural Arts transformed the city by empowering artists, from former graffiti writers to neighborhood collaborators, to create thousands of public murals. At this year’s fest, attendees can enjoy live DJ sets and performances by Interna$hional Bounce, Plantain Party, Tameartz, ThursdayNightGroove and more, along with interactive art-making, an artist’s gallery and various kid-friendly activities.

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest

A beloved seasonal kickoff hosted by Ensemble Arts Philly, the free fest previews the new arts season, incorporating music, dance, Broadway and community engagement. Now in its fifth year, there are more than 20 live performances, from Broadway previews like “Kimberly Akimbo” and “The Sound of Music” to showcases by The Philly Pops, Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet, PHILADANCO!, Esperanza Arts Center and Project 440. Attendees can also explore instrument “petting zoos,” tour performance spaces, feel the vibrations of the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ, pose beside the “Back to the Future” DeLorean, craft friendship bracelets and glimpse the “Suffs” gender justice exhibit.

Flea, Fests and Family Fun Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 14

: Through Sunday, Sept. 14 How much: Various prices

Fall comes with its fair share of festivals and outdoor events of all kinds. Here are some fun and family-friendly fests and activities, some free, some ticketed.

Devon Fall Classic: Activities for the horsey set at the seasonal, smaller version of the long-running horse show.

Punk Rock Flea Market: A three-day sale of vintage goods with onsite food trucks.

Fall Fest at Shady Brook Farm: The annual pumpkin, apple and sunflower picking event, with other family-friendly attractions.

Philly Fall Nature Festival: Live animals, photo contest, birding and more at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

Aki Matsuri Fall Festival: Japanese fall harvest festival with music and dance.

Family Fun Day at Andulasia: The historic estate opens its doors for yoga, storytelling and a guided hike.

Battle at Chadds Ford: An interactive, two-day event reenacting the Battle of Brandywine with a new for 2025 evening celebration.

Food & Drink

Manyunk Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 14

: Through Sunday, Sept. 14 How much: Various prices

Manayunk Restaurant Week brings together a range of independent eateries to offer prix-fixe, multi-course menus that make fine dining temporarily accessible and support local chefs. After a five-year pause, it returns with 21 participating restaurants offering two- and three-course meals priced between $15 and $45 for lunch and dinner — ranging from Tubby Robot’s six-scoop ice cream flight for $15, to the Philadelphia Horticultural Society Pop-Up Garden’s $25 outdoor barbecue chicken dinner, to Jake’s and Coopers three-course dinner special. Read more on Billy Penn.

Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest 2025

Where : Billy Penn Studios, 1516 N. 5th St.

: Billy Penn Studios, 1516 N. 5th St. When : Saturday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $71.71

Now in its third year under the auspices of Kabila Events, this “Rosé Renaissance” themed experience gives attendees the choice of two sessions: early afternoon and early evening. Each offers a curated array of wine and spirits tastings from Black-owned and local brands, live DJ sets and performances, interactive art and photo installations and a pop-up marketplace featuring food vendors and merch tables spotlighting emerging entrepreneurs. VIP tickets include early access to a private lounge, exclusive private tasting stations and elevated performances, but it appears those tickets are no longer available.

Wellness

Root 2 Fruit Festival