Delaware welcomes a Prince (tribute), blues and jazz come to Philly, and queens rule in New Jersey in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

If your arts and culture budget is limited, this is the week live theater becomes more accessible. During Philly Theater Week, there are 85 participating productions across the Delaware Valley with performances that range in price from $15, $30 and free. Plays, musicals, audio plays and performances for all ages include “Three Tall Women” in Swarthmore, “Fame, Jr.”, “Crimes of the Heart” and “After the Before Times”. There are also an array of panel discussions and workshops.

Various venues When: Through Sunday, April 10

Through Sunday, April 10 How much: Free – $30

Restaurant weeks are once again becoming the norm in post-COVID Philadelphia. That’s a good thing as it allows foodies to try new restaurants at discounted prices. This time, the focus is on eateries in Northern Liberties, Philly’s evolving neighborhood that’s becoming one of the city’s top eating destinations. The prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus are multi-course and range from $15 – $35 at participating restaurants.

Various venues When: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 10

Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 10 How much: Multi-course, prix-fixe lunches and dinners form $15 – $35

Is menopause funny? If you’ve been, or are, going through it, maybe not, but “Menopause: The Musical” the creators manage to find the humor. The ‘change’ which moves a woman out of childbearing years and into her dotage or best life, depending on who you believe, is set to the tune of familiar pop songs. Hey, if it doesn’t ease the transition, the music at least provides a soundtrack for it.

Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St. Bristol, Pa. When: Through Sunday, April 3

Through Sunday, April 3 How much: $15

The Mississippi Delta is widely regarded as the birthplace of the blues. Clarksdale, Mississippi native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram inherited that rich legacy. The 22-year-old guitarist has become one of the nascent contemporary artists in the genre. His 2021 release, “662” is a journey through the best in blues right now, and his youth means he’s only going to get better.