Delaware welcomes a Prince (tribute), blues and jazz come to Philly, and queens rule in New Jersey in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Dean Ford loves Prince like I love Prince. The difference is, he formed a cover band to continue the legacy of the Minneapolis genius. Expect a full rendition of “Purple Rain” along with other Prince classics and Ford in full purple-era regalia. It won’t be the same as seeing Prince live in his heyday, but it’s bound to be a fun night.
- What: Musical tribute
- Where: The Queen Wilmington , 500 N. Market St. Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, April 1, 8 p.m.
- How much: $20
National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World
Who runs the world? Girls! OK, while that’s still not quite the case as much as we might like it to be, in ancient times it was a reality. Egyptologist Kara Cooney will discuss the time when queens led the realm. Cleopatra, Neferusobek, and Nefertiti were savvy leaders and Cooney will explain how and why they came to power.
- What: Cultural program
- Where: McCarter Theatre Center 91 University Pl. Princeton, N.J.
- When: Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m.
- How much: $25 and up
Philly Theater Week
If your arts and culture budget is limited, this is the week live theater becomes more accessible. During Philly Theater Week, there are 85 participating productions across the Delaware Valley with performances that range in price from $15, $30 and free. Plays, musicals, audio plays and performances for all ages include “Three Tall Women” in Swarthmore, “Fame, Jr.”, “Crimes of the Heart” and “After the Before Times”. There are also an array of panel discussions and workshops.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Sunday, April 10
- How much: Free – $30
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week
Restaurant weeks are once again becoming the norm in post-COVID Philadelphia. That’s a good thing as it allows foodies to try new restaurants at discounted prices. This time, the focus is on eateries in Northern Liberties, Philly’s evolving neighborhood that’s becoming one of the city’s top eating destinations. The prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus are multi-course and range from $15 – $35 at participating restaurants.
- What: Dining promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 10
- How much: Multi-course, prix-fixe lunches and dinners form $15 – $35
Menopause the Musical
Is menopause funny? If you’ve been, or are, going through it, maybe not, but “Menopause: The Musical” the creators manage to find the humor. The ‘change’ which moves a woman out of childbearing years and into her dotage or best life, depending on who you believe, is set to the tune of familiar pop songs. Hey, if it doesn’t ease the transition, the music at least provides a soundtrack for it.
- What: Stage play
- Where: Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St. Bristol, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, April 3
- How much: $15
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
The Mississippi Delta is widely regarded as the birthplace of the blues. Clarksdale, Mississippi native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram inherited that rich legacy. The 22-year-old guitarist has become one of the nascent contemporary artists in the genre. His 2021 release, “662” is a journey through the best in blues right now, and his youth means he’s only going to get better.
- What: Live concert
- Where: Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam) 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $25 and up
Jeff Bradshaw & Friends
Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw is a North Philly native, just like his frequent collaborator Jill Scott. And since he’s played with everyone from Michael Jackson to Patti Labelle, when he brings his talented friends to town, you never know who’ll show up. His high-energy performances are a funky mix of R&B, jazz and hip-hop. Bradshaw’s latest single, “Euphoria” came out in 2021.
- What: Live concert
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: March 31, Friday, April 1, 8 p.m.
- How much: $40 and up
Green Screen: Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival
Sustainability is more than a catchphrase for climate activists. It’s a necessary lifestyle to save the planet for future generations. No matter where you stand on the issue of climate change, filmmakers are providing varying perspectives to add to the discussion. A handpicked group of their works are highlighted in PFS’ Environmental Film Festival. Among the films showing are “We Feed People” about chef José Andrés’ quest to end global hunger, “The Horizon” a coming-of-age film with an environmental theme, and “Above Water” about a Nigerian village seeking access to clean water.
- What: Film festival
- Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St.
- When: Thursday, March 31 – Sunday, April 3
- How much: Individual tickets, $13, Weekend pass $40
Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss
Water is one of the world’s most precious resources. In this new exhibit, the mysteries of the deepest part of the sea are uncovered, along with the advances in technology that allows marine scientists to discover them. Attendees can even take part in interactive activities including flying a remote control vehicle over a model of the Titanic’s deck, and manipulating the robotic arm of a deep-sea submersible.
- What: Exhibit
- Where: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
- When: April 2 – July 24.
- How much: Free with museum admission: $18 (children 2-12), $22 adults
Waitress
The music of Sara Bareilles anchors the 2016 Broadway musical based on the 2007 movie of the same name. In both productions, the story centers on Jenna, a pregnant waitress in an abusive marriage who enters a pie-baking contest hoping its grand prize payout will change her life. Bareilles starred in the limited Broadway revival in 2021.
- What: Musical
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, April 3
- How much: $20 and up
Quinceañerx: Rethinking a Tradition for the 21st Century
Based partly on the repurposing of quinceanera dresses in “Paracaídas de Azabaches,” Gabriel Martinez’ 2022 work currently on display at Taller Puertorriqueno, a panel discussion on the coming of age ritual questions the validity of its current incarnation. Is there room in this tradition those who are gender-fluid or non-binary? Or what if they are trans? Martinez will be joined by scholars and educators Nasheli Juliana Ortiz González, Valentina Dejesus Rosario and Camilo Álvårez to discuss. Afterward, there’s a reception and dance party with DJ R3M SATIVA.
- What: Panel discussion and party
- Where: Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. 5th St.
- When: Friday, April 1, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free
Hot Chocolate 5K -15K
While it seems counterproductive to indulge in a hot chocolate after a three-plus or nine-plus mile run, for some runners, it may be motivation. You can still register for the 5 and 15K runs this Saturday starting at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s storied Eakins Oval. It’s a run for a good cause – the 2021/2022 races will help support St. Jude’s, the pediatric cancer hospital that treats children for free. A pre-race expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center goes from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- What: Themed race
- Where: Eakins Oval
- When: Saturday, April 2, 7:15 a.m.
- How much: $54 – $74
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our weekend entertainment picks during the COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.