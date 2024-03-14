New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Food & Drink | Kids | Comedy | Music

New Jersey

Yacht Rock Gold

Think of what you’d listen to if you had access to a yacht. If mellow music by ‘70s pop hitmakers came to mind, you’d be right in line with the genre that has recently become known as yacht rock. Yacht Rock Gold celebrates those artists with a show that puts their beloved songs front and center.

Boney James

Beloved saxophonist Boney James heads to the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood in support of his 18th studio album “Detour.” Released in 2022, the album includes “Coastin,’” a collaboration with R&B singer Lalah Hathaway, and the song “Tribute,” a homage to his late father.

Delaware

Liz Longley: It’s Me Again Tour

Where: Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Wilmington, Del.

When: Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m. How much: $24.93

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Liz Longley is best known for her passionate vocals and heartfelt songs, which have earned her accolades from songwriting organizations like the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition. Longley will support her upcoming acoustic CD “It’s Me Again” at an appearance at Arden Gild Hall, with her young daughter and husband in tow as she documents it all on social media.

Romeo and Juliet 2021

Imagine the Shakespearean saga of star-crossed lovers but set in a contemporary world. Then add the pandemic and put it all in an ultra-wealthy enclave near McKinney, Texas. That’s the adapted storyline of “Romeo and Juliet 2021” at Delaware’s Everett Theatre.

Special Events

Greater Philly Yarn Crawl



Where: Multiple venues

When: Thursday, March 14 – Sunday, March 17

Thursday, March 14 – Sunday, March 17 How much: $5 Passport – $20 Passport/Tote (totes sold out)

The inaugural Greater Philly Yarn Crawl is heading to 16 city and suburban locations to publicize the myriad of yarn stores in the area. Crawl participants will receive a raffle at each establishment, along with a pattern. Those who can make 10–16 stores are eligible for a chance at $750 in prizes. Some proceeds from the already popular crawl (if the sold-out totes are any example) will go to the Loose Ends Project, an organization that takes up a crafter’s work should they die or find themselves unable to complete a project.

Philadelphia Organ Festival

Where: Multiple venues

When: Friday, March 15 – Saturday, March 23

Friday, March 15 – Saturday, March 23 How much: Various prices, festival pass $105

Nine venues will participate in concerts and special events at the Philadelphia Organ Festival dedicated to the mighty pipe organ. (Longwood Gardens is included in the total though there are no more tickets available.) The performances include a tribute to Marian Anderson, an organ and brass version of Ravel’s “Bolero” and a screening and talk centered around the 1928 silent film “The Passion of Joan of Arc” that will be shown with an improvised score played by Matthew Glandorf.

Funky Brunch & Market: Spring Edition

Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.

When: Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

It’s a seasonal celebration at Ardmore Music Hall as they host the Funky Brunch & Market: Spring Edition. Local vendors are on hand with live music provided by Ear Me Now, a local reggae band. Brunch is available for a price, but the event is free and family-appropriate.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Where: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

When: Saturday, March 16, noon

Saturday, March 16, noon How much: Free

Shamrocks & Shenanigans sounds exactly like what the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is all about. Well, in modern times anyway, as it’s now more of a secular event and celebration of Irish pride than its spiritual history would suggest. The Xfinity Live! party includes themed drinks like Irish cocktails and green beers, so make sure you bring your green (as in money), a designated driver and a shamrock or two.

Arts & Culture

An Afternoon With Lisa Gardner

Where: Free Library of Northampton Twp., 25 Upper Holland Rd., Richboro, Pa.

When: Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. How much: $31.80 (includes book)

Suspense writer Lisa Gardner makes a trip to the Philly ‘burbs to promote her new book, “Still See You Everywhere.” It’s the third in the Frankie Elkin series for the New York Times best-selling author. She’ll appear at the Free Library of Northampton and a copy of the book is included with a ticket.

Philadelphia Ballet: Dance Masterpieces

The works of legendary choreographers — the late Alvin Ailey, William Forsythe and Twyla Tharp — are featured in the Philadelphia Ballet’s “Dance Masterpieces.” Ailey’s “The River,” Forsythe’s “In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated” and Twyla Tharp’s “In the Upper Room” are featured in the ballet’s tribute to dance legends.

The Lehman Trilogy

The Tony Award-winning play “The Lehman Trilogy” takes on the rise and the dramatic fall of the financial empire of the Lehman Brothers. The firm, founded in 1850, was one of the Big Four until its 2008 collapse, largely due to its foray into subprime mortgages. Turns out schadenfreude is profitable as the play has extended its run for another week.

Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled

Where: Brandywine Museum of Art, 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

When: Sunday, March 17 – Sunday, June 9

Sunday, March 17 – Sunday, June 9 How much: Free with museum admission

Jamie Wyeth’s career of creating eerie imagery is explored in “Unsettled,” a new exhibition opening this weekend at the Brandywine Museum of Art. Following in the outsize footsteps of his father, the acclaimed realist painter Andrew Wyeth, Jamie has forged his own path with his off-kilter take on the genre.

Tipsy Women’s History

The second annual “Tipsy Women’s History” event brings together scholars for a night of celebration and conviviality, punctuated with a drink of your choice, whether that’s a cocktail or mocktail. It’s sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Leadership Exchange or GPLEX, whose “360” initiative aims to bring disparate communities together to educate each other.

Tamron Hall With Tamala Edwards — Watch Where They Hide: A Jordan Manning Novel

Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.

When: Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. How much: $38 with book

Talk show hostess Tamron Hall has a side hustle — she’s also a novelist. Her latest mystery in the Jordan Manning series is “Watch Where They Hide.” The Temple grad will appear for a book signing and conversation with 6abc anchor Tamala Edwards for a Friday night edition of the Free Library’s Author Series.

An Evening With William H. Macy

Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave. , Glenside, Pa.

When: Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. How much: $40 – $174

Veteran actor William H. Macy has been in at least 73 movies, which means he’s somehow made one for each year he’s been alive. But his role in the 1996 movie “Fargo” remains among his most memorable performances. He’ll appear for a conversation and screening of the film at the Keswick Theatre on Friday.

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl

Where: Multiple venues

When: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Friday is National Espresso Martini Day, which was obviously thought up by a bartender, a coffee emporium or a spirits company. (According to several sources, it was a bartender who created the drink, if not the day.) But does it matter who originated a day to celebrate two addictive beverages? We say, nope. The Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl on Saturday includes 16 participating bars that offer pay-as-you-go food specials, too. You can vote on your fave while trying out the latest combos, both traditional and unconventional.

Kids

The Great Narberth Leprechaun Hunt

Where: Downtown Narberth, Pa.

When: Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Dress the kids up in St. Paddy’s green and head to downtown Narberth on Saturday for their annual Leprechaun Hunt. Kids receive a game card to join a scavenger hunt for the little green guys. Once they return their cards, they get a prize, while their parents get an age-appropriate way to celebrate the holiday with their children. Sounds like a win-win.

Comedy

All Irish Comedy Tour

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Helium Nightclub welcomes Mick Thomas and Sean Finnerty, two comics who actually hail from the Emerald Isle. They’re the headliners for the All-Irish Comedy Tour, which kicks off at Helium Nightclub on Saturday.

Irish Comedy Night in Ardmore

Where: Palombaro Club, 2632 E. County Line Rd. , Ardmore, Pa.

When: Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. How much: $25 – $40

Longtime “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” writer and two-time Emmy winner Brian Kiley heads to Ardmore to headline Irish Comedy Night. If you’re interested, get those tickets quickly as they’re dwindling, and be sure to heed the disclaimer that says “mature audiences only.”

Music

Avery Sunshine

Chester, Pa. native Avery Sunshine returns home and checks into City Winery because that’s how R&B divas do. The songstress has released four critically acclaimed albums since 2010 as an indie artist. The latest, “Four Songs & A Bootleg” (actually a full-length release), came out in 2022.

Dalí Quartet With Mark Livshits

Artcinia is committed to holding concerts where they come to the audience rather than having the audience come to them. This Sunday’s performance in Germantown combines the talents of the Dalí Quartet with Grammy-winning pianist Mark Livshits, one of the area’s most acclaimed chamber music performers.

The Chronicles Present: Fusion Fest

Where: Black Squirrel Club, 1049 Sarah St.

When: Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. How much: $20 – $40

The Chronicles are a Philly-based funk fusion band that have been playing together for several years. This time, they’ve invited friends who share their musical sensibilities to perform with them at the two-day Fusion Fest, which heads to the Black Squirrel Club in Fishtown.

The Love Hard Tour With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle

R&B is alive and well as the performers on the Love Hard Tour can attest to. Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle can all impress with their vocal prowess, and each artist has a fanbase that can sing along to their biggest hits. The tour, which has gotten good reviews in previous stops, comes to the Liacouras Center on Sunday.