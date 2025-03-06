Women’s History Month is here, and with it are some powerful women heading to the city.

The four-day Fallser Winter Music Festival opening at the Fallser Club tonight features some of them, including Emily Drinker and Heather Hurlock. On Friday, the WWE: Smackdown Series includes women’s tag team champion Bianca Belair and other female wrestling faves. Celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday with superstars of the 2010s — Taylor, Christina, Nikki, Adele, Pink and more. Well, they won’t be in town, but you can groove to their music at dance parties at both MilkBoy locations. R&B hitmakers Kelly Price, Brownstone, Michel’le, Total and several others are here, performing at the Ladies’ Kickback at the Liacouras Center, also on Saturday. And just down Broad Street, UK singer/songwriter Jorja Smith checks into the Met Philadelphia, yep, on Saturday. Check out Billy Penn’s compilation of Women’s History Month events for more.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Food & Drink | Sports | Music

Delaware

Live! Music Brunch Series

Where : Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington

: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington When : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, April 5

: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, April 5 How much: Free with museum admission; food and drink are pay as you go

Saxophonist Hiruy Tirfe is the featured musician at the weekend brunch series that provides access to the museum with live music and food. The brunch will be held in the museum’s East Court and Kaffeina Café, where you can sip on a Bloody Mary or a mimosa while enjoying light brunch bites. Philly native Tirfe’s debut album “10,000 Hours” is based on the concept that it takes that much time to master one’s craft. He’s worked toward it by playing with acclaimed artists like Patti Labelle, The Roots and Solange Knowles. Note: Seating is first-come, first-served.

New Jersey

Topdog/Underdog

Suzan Lori-Parks wrote the play in the early aughts, winning a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for the original off-Broadway to Broadway production and a Tony in 2023 for the revival. That illustrates the timeless nature of the work, which reveals the significant racial fissures in America through the struggles of two African American brothers. It completes its run at Passages on Sunday.

The Cherry Hill Record Riot

Where : Holiday Inn Philadelphia, 2175 Marlton Tpk., Cherry Hill, N.J.

: Holiday Inn Philadelphia, 2175 Marlton Tpk., Cherry Hill, N.J. When : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, March 9

: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, March 9 How much: $2.50 – $25

Girl, put your records on! That’s not just the song Corinne Bailey Rae made famous: it’s the rallying cry for record collectors looking to score some high-quality “gets” at this South Jersey meetup. Genres including punk, funk, R&B, rock and hip-hop will be represented. While everyone has a personal Holy Grail, some of the most in-demand CDs and vinyl albums collectors seek include Prince’s original “Black Album,” (1994) on Warner Bros., The Beatles “Yesterday and Today” (1996) on Capitol and Bob Dylan’s 50th Anniversary Collection limited release CD on Sony (2013).

Special Events

2025 Philly Bike Expo

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 8; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 9

: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 8; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 9 How much: $20 for a 1-day pass ($25 at the door); $30 for a 2-day pass ($35 at the door)

Biking around the city is fraught with challenges, but that hasn’t deterred cyclists from enjoying the many paths, trails and sights from the best seats in the city. At this convention, pedal bikers can find out more about the latest technology and equipment and interact with advocacy groups to keep them safe on the streets. The two-day event includes a kids area and maintenance workshop, along with seminars on riding in Jamaica, cycling during pregnancy and post-partum, and a workshop on charity rides.

Almost Famous Women’s Market

Where : The MQ Factory, 126 Leverington Ave.

: The MQ Factory, 126 Leverington Ave. When : 2 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8

: 2 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 How much: $10

Celebrate Women’s History Month at a market focused on women-owned businesses and community. Come for the shopping and stay for the live music, DJs and community engagement via interactive workshops, on-site tattooing and piercing, and free portraits.

Ladies of the 2010 Dance Party – International Women’s Day Celebration

Where : Both Milkboy locations: 1100 Chestnut St. and 401 South St.

: Both Milkboy locations: 1100 Chestnut St. and 401 South St. When : 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 8

: 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 How much: $14.32

The folks at Riot Nerd know how to party, and they’re hosting two events on Saturday in honor of International Women’s Day. Or you could say they’re hosting one event, but at two different locations. On Saturday, they pay their respects to the female musicians who made the 2010s rock: Rihanna, Christina, Nikki, Adele, Pink and Taylor. DJ Riot Meg and DJ21Sparksfly will play the tunes; it’s up to you to choose your preferred location to hear them.

Arts & Culture

Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Mandy Patinkin is a stalwart of film, TV and the stage. Though a certain generation remembers him as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” in recent years, he’s best known for his roles as CIA operative Saul Berensen on the Showtime series “Homeland” and as Judge Hal Wackner on “The Good Fight.” Patinkin leans into his musical side at this performance, interpreting Broadway show tunes and vintage and contemporary classics. He’ll be accompanied by pianist Adam Ben-David.

Sh!t faced Shakespeare

Where : Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8

: 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 How much: $37.50 – $57.50

Of all the contemporary takes on Shakespeare — and there have been many since the 1600s — this may be the most, er, unique. In this version of “Much Ado About Nothing,” one castmember will be genuinely inebriated during the performance. As this is a troupe that travels around the world to do these shows, we’re hoping the drunk actor isn’t always the same one. Expect, well, anything, because iambic pentameter and alcohol combined could lead to a multitude of hilarious outcomes.

Swan Lake

The classic story of Prince Siegfried and Odette/Odile is reworked under the direction of Philadelphia Ballet creative director Angel Corella. In his version, classic choreography marries contemporary sensibilities. Philadelphia native and award-winning ballerina Sydney Dolan, promoted to soloist during the 2018/19 season after working her way up from an apprentice, plays the dual roles of Odette and Odile.

Cecily Brown: Themes and Variations

The Barnes’ latest exhibition highlights the British painter who combined figuration and abstraction while creating a space for women in abstract expressionism. With over 30 paintings and drawings, attendees can further explore the main themes of her work, which include feminism and recurring motifs inspired by art movements of the past. Though the exhibition officially opens on Sunday, Friday’s performance of the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra includes a first look.

Food & Drink

Philly Whiskey Walk

Whiskey and wildlife are an unusual pairing, to be sure, but they’re both highlighted at this annual event. During a self-guided tour, you can try flights of whiskey at eight different places around the zoo. That’s if you don’t mind stares from curious animals. Whiskey brands expected to be there include Slane Irish Whiskey, Redemption Rye and Colkegan Whiskey. A portion of the proceeds will go toward conservation efforts at the nation’s oldest zoo.

Restaurant Weeks: King of Prussia, Mt. Airy

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, March 9 – Saturday, March 15

: Sunday, March 9 – Saturday, March 15 How much: Various prices

Discounted dining returns to the ‘burbs with two restaurant weeks to encourage foodies to try some new spots. Or if you’re already privy to the local hotspots in King of Prussia and Mt. Airy, to further entice you. King of Prussia’s 11th annual Restaurant Week includes 17 participating restaurants and retail specials that benefit Children’s Hospital’s King of Prussia location. Mt. Airy debuts its Restaurant Week with dining discounts, special menus and prix-fixe, multi-course meals.

House + Plants Party

Where : Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Hotel, 1180 Ludlow St.

: Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Hotel, 1180 Ludlow St. When : 12 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8

: 12 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 How much: $10 – $25

House music and house plants? Those are the two elements behind a different kind of day party. Hosted by local plant retailer Stump, six local DJs spin throughout the day in a curated environment that is both chill and festive, or at least that’s the goal. This is the third one, so the vibes must be good.

Sports

WWE: Smackdown

Wrestling’s physicality may be grossly exaggerated, but even a pro can suffer a real injury. Cody Rhodes recently ended up with a busted eardrum and a black eye after rapper Travis Scott joined a recent match. This is also when John Cena turned heel, which you’ll only understand if you’re a wrestling fan. But that’s why you’re here! Rhodes is still expected to be part of the SmackDown bill, along with women’s tag team champs Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Music

The Fallser Winter Music Festival

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Thursday, March 6 – Sunday, March 9

: Thursday, March 6 – Sunday, March 9 How much: $20 – $65

The four-day festival welcomes a wide variety of local and national artists with specific themes each night. Thursday is Philly Indie & Groove Night with artists including Leana Song and Pep Rally. On Friday, it’s Cosmic Country & Rock Revival with The Fractals and Heather Hurlock. Saturday is dedicated to Songwriters & Storytellers with Emily Drinker and Dirty Dollhouse, and on Sunday, DJ Dread Head and Root Settaz are among the artists providing the music for the Caribbean Reggae Celebration.

Beethoven’s Eroica

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : 2 p.m. on Friday, March 7; 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8; 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 9

: 2 p.m. on Friday, March 7; 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 8; 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 9 How much: $56 – $195

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will direct the performance of one of Beethoven’s most innovative and influential symphonies, which represented a shift in classical music in the years after it first debuted in 1804. Also on the bill are Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, written for pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost his right arm in World War I, and Thomas’ composition “Agnegram.”

Ladies’ R&B Kickback Concert Pt. 2

If love ain’t like 90s R&B, who wants it? Kelly Price, Adina Howard, Sunshine Anderson, Brownstone and Michel’le are among the hit-making acts that defined a decade replete with warm and sultry love songs. They’ll be in town this weekend for their second “kickback” concert. Bring someone you’re in a solid relationship with, even if that’s just a friend who also enjoys good music.

Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Tour

The British singer/songwriter is closing in on a decade in the music industry, starting with her debut EP, “Project 11,” in 2016. By 2019, she’d won Best British Female Artist at the Brit Awards. After collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy, and opening for Bruno Mars, she’s touring in support of her second full-length album, “Falling or Flying.” She’ll make a stop in North Philadelphia.

Pet Sounds Live

Doing a tribute band rendition of a rock classic can’t be easy, not if you want to be convincing. But the members of the Pet Sounds Live band have developed a following with their commitment to craft. Though it came out in 1966, the album that spawned the hits “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” is credited with advancing production and songwriting techniques. The multimedia show includes narration and a complete performance of the album with other Beach Boys classics.