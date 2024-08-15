This weekend, rain is in the forecast — and so are festivals.

Fortunately, most are happening regardless of inclement weather. So your festival attire may include a plastic poncho and some wellies. (We suggest checking event websites for the latest updates).

This year’s Philadelphia Folk Festival will feature more than 40 traditional and contemporary folk, Americana and bluegrass artists. John Oates and Gangstagrass are headlining the festival.

At the Cherry Street Pier, the Festival of India and the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival are celebrating two dynamic cultures on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Vegandale festival makes vegan food the centerpiece of music, art and community.

We may have mentioned a few times that nostalgic music reigns supreme, so take your pick of New Kids on the Block tonight at the Mann or P!nk on Sunday at the Linc. The Women’s Film Festival is weatherproof — Neighborhood Christ Church is the hub of the 12-day event.

New Jersey

Boyz II Men

Where: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. When: Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. How much: $80 and up

Philly’s own Boyz II Men head to South Jersey this Friday. Nate, Shawn and Wanya are no longer boys, but they’re still producing the feel-good concerts that made them the most commercially successful R&B group in the 90s. Expect to hear them run through their biggest — “End of the Road,” “Motownphilly” and “I’ll Make Love To You” — at their summer tour stop in A.C.

Delaware

Super Trans Am: The Super ‘70s Concert Experience

We’ve already established that the most consistent post-pandemic tours recreate the music of bands who haven’t played together in decades. Super Trans Am: The Super ‘70s Concert Experience dives deep into the era that produced so much good music that it bears repeating for a new generation.

Special Events

Philadelphia Folk Festival

Where: Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Dr., Collegeville, Pa.

Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Dr., Collegeville, Pa. When: Friday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – midnight, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – midnight, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: $10 and up, tiered tickets include day passes, concerts only, camping and VIP tickets

The Philadelphia Folk Festival debuted in 1962, becoming one of the area’s most beloved annual music events. But it has experienced a fair share of challenges over time. After a hiatus last year, a scaled-down festival is making a return with John Oates and Gangstagrass at the top of the bill.

Urban Art Fest 52

Where: 262 S. 52nd St. (52nd Street from Walnut to Spruce streets)

262 S. 52nd St. (52nd Street from Walnut to Spruce streets) When: Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free but requires registration

The African Cultural Art Forum hosts Urban Art Fest 52, an inaugural block party and art festival on 52nd Street. ACAF, a Black-owned business, is leading a renaissance of the struggling commercial corridor which once was a thriving West Philadelphia spot. Local artists Kur, Dot52 and Blue W3rd are part of the lineup.

Vegandale Food Music and Art Festival

Where: Philadelphia Navy Yard, Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia Navy Yard, Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 N. Broad St. When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $30 – $130 tiered pricing. Not all tickets include access to stage area. Some events are BOGO free

It’s fair to say that veganism hasn’t always shown its sexy side. However, the Vegandale festival is changing that by combining vegan food vendors with art and music to reach a millennial audience. Local and global companies present their best eats, while Rick Ross, Polo G and Saweeetie take the stage. Tickets are available for the food area, the concert or both.

Dog Day of Summer

Where: Main Street, downtown Manayunk

Main Street, downtown Manayunk When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s a dog-eat-dog world, but it doesn’t have to be for our canine companions. Help them de-stress by taking them out to the Dog Day of Summer event. Vendors catering to dogs (and their owners) will highlight a range of products from accessories to pampering and medical items. There’s even a pool party! It’s a reminder that life doesn’t have to be so ruff, (wink, wink), for you or your canine family member.

Festival of India

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When: Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Festival of India this year celebrates the country’s 77th year of independence from British rule. If that wasn’t enough reason to party, there will be traditional and Bollywood dance performances, music, food and vendors celebrating and showcasing Indian culture.

Beech Jazz on the Ave. Fest

Where: Cecil B. Moore Avenue and North Broad Street

Cecil B. Moore Avenue and North Broad Street When: Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, noon – 8:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Jazz on the Ave. is a longtime Philadelphia music festival that brings the community together. It uplifts the work of jazz giants such as John Coltrane, Christian McBride and Billie Holiday, who have called the city home. While honoring the legends of the past, performers such as Carol Riddick, Laurin Talese and Eric Roberson have provided a bridge for attendees to discover and appreciate new artists as well.

Philadelphia Caribbean Festival

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When: Sunday, Aug. 18, noon – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The 14 island nations in the Caribbean Sea, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, St. Lucia and Cuba, are rich in diversity and culture. Musical genres such as reggae, soca, timba, jazz and Afro-Latin birthed or evolved on these islands. The Philadelphia Caribbean Festival draws on the islands’ cultures offering attendees a chance to taste the food and experience dance and other performances by perennial favorites the Philly PanStars and Philly T&T Rhythm Makers.

Arts & Culture

Art Under the Stars

Fourteen artists convene under the night sky with a beautiful natural backdrop. Sounds poetic, doesn’t it? Well, that’s going to be the scene at Art Under the Stars. Performances by Dahi’s Divine Live Band, along with tunes played by live DJs, will contribute to the organizers’ promised ‘90s R&B vibes. Oh, and there’s BBQ, too.

The Women’s Film Festival

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Thursday, Aug. 15 – Sunday, Aug. 25

Thursday, Aug. 15 – Sunday, Aug. 25 How much: $8 – $125

The Women’s Film Festival uplifts and centers films by and about women. The opening reception is tonight at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The screenings and panel discussion will happen at the festival’s hub, Old City’s Christ Church Neighborhood House. The festival showcases feature-length movies and shorts that highlight themes like Blackness, queerness, Philly and comedy.

Food & Drink

Upper Bucks Brewfest

Where: The Park at 4th (Univest Performance Center) 501 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa.

The Park at 4th (Univest Performance Center) 501 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa. When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m. (VIP) 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m. (VIP) 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. How much: $10 – $75, call 215-536-2273 for tickets or purchase at the door

Beer fests are as ubiquitous in the city and burbs as Eagles kelly green once the season starts. Upper Bucks enters the chat with Upper Bucks Brewfest. More than two dozen breweries will be on hand, along with a varied selection of beer and wine. Naturally, where there is beer, wine and spirits, there’s also pay-as-you-go food, including Bacon on a Stick, which seems like a good idea no matter what. Live music will be provided by The Philadelphia Funk Authority.

Second Annual Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival

Where: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co., 909 Ray Ave. Croydon, Pa.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co., 909 Ray Ave. Croydon, Pa. When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $10

Got hot sauce in that bag swag? Well, so does the second annual Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival. Forty vendors over two days will provide the hottest of hot sauces with the high Scoville ratings you need (or have always wondered about on “Hot Ones”). Naturally, food, beer, eating contests and live podcasts are on the schedule.

Comedy

Sarah Sherman

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. How much: $26 – $38

When she’s not on “Saturday Night Live,” Sarah Sherman, also known as Sarah Squirm, is out on the road entertaining audiences with her quirky humor. This weekend she’ll be in Philly, hoping that the notoriously tough Philly audiences will be kind. Fortunately, aside from her “SNL” resume, she can also claim collaborations with Adam Sandler and Eric André. And she apparently finds our junior senator, John Fetterman, sexy, so there’s that.

Music

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

The right stuff… New Kids on The Block has it. After 40 years, they’ve proven boy bands can have longevity. They’re coming to Fairmount Park on their summer tour with one of our local music legends: DJ Jazzy Jeff. Dancer-choreographer and ‘80s hitmaker Paula Abdul joins the team for a show that will take you back to the days of poofy hair and airbrushed tees professing your eternal dedication to your favorite boy band member.

Fifth Annual Smorefest Music Festival

Philadelphia’s music pipeline is ever-flowing. To see who’s next on the scene, head to the fifth annual Smorefest Music Festival. On two stages, with five DJs and 20 performers, you’re sure to find a new fave. LaRussell hosts the celebration of music and culture that also promises multiple interactive experiences.

P!nk — Summer Carnival 2024

We’re not sure what’s in the water in the tiny borough of Doylestown. Margaret Mead and Pearl S. Buck hail from there, and Oscar Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim are its most famous musicians. And then there’s P!nk. The Doylestown native and three-time Grammy-winner is among the top-selling musicians ever. Celebrate her return home on the Summer Carnival 2024 tour.

Maestro the Cellist

Yes, Black musicians play classical instruments. In Maestro the Cellist’s case, he’s also a composer and educator. He brings a fresh take to the cello in his recordings and live performances, and he’s here in Philly this weekend. His latest single, the aptly titled “Paradigm Shift,” is out now.