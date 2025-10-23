Where : Frankford Avenue from E. York Street to E. Huntingdon Street (2518 Frankford Ave., is the GPS address)

The Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby started in 2007, evolving into a 3-mile obstacle course for competitors on non-motorized vehicles, culminating in the popular, final, mud pit challenge. In 2015, the event merged with the Trenton Avenue Arts Festival to create a combined celebration of art, music and community spirit. On the avenue, participants and attendees will find over 100 food and arts vendors along with performances by local acts to create the day’s soundtrack.

Turkey Day Tailgate

Philly PR Girls, a local public relations firm, is hosting its 10th annual preThanksgiving celebration. In partnership with The O’Hara Home Team, the women-owned duo will transform a private tailgate space near Lincoln Financial Field into a festive holiday party — featuring an open bar, catered food, music, raffles and a luxury trailer. The event also supports a good cause: the HEADstrong Foundation’s “Donate a Turkey Dinner” campaign, which provides holiday meals for local families in need.

Arts & Culture

Kimberly Akimbo

The award-winning musical, adapted from David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2001 play of the same name, follows a 16-year-old girl with a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly, giving her the appearance of an elderly woman. The musical covers her life as she navigates the ups and downs of adolescence, family challenges and personal dreams. Part of Ensemble Arts’s Broadway series, “Kimberly Akimbo” won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. It stops in Philly for a two-week run.

Day of the Dead Celebration: Gran Fiesta de los Muertos

Where : FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad Street.

The Mexican tradition of Day of the Dead comes to life in Philadelphia this weekend, blending art, ritual and community. Rooted in Indigenous and Catholic customs, Día de los Muertos honors loved ones who’ve passed through colorful altars, marigold flowers, candles, food and music. At this family-friendly event presented by Fairmount Park Conservancy and artist Cesar Viveros, attendees can experience traditional dance and drum performances by Kalpulli Kamaxtle Xiuhcoatl and Ñuuxakun, admire a large-scale art installation on the boathouse steps, and enjoy free face painting and the Mercado de Latinas market that includes handmade crafts and regional foods.

Fire!

In 1926, Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes were part of the editing team that developed Fire!, a groundbreaking magazine in the Harlem Renaissance era. A new play written and adapted by Marilyn Campbell‑Lowe and Paul Oakley Stovall imagines the editors gathered in one high-stakes evening to stage a performance of their essays, plays and stories in hopes of securing white patronage. Set between the magazine’s launch and its eventual disappearance, the play weaves in seminal works like “Color Struck,” “Smoking, Lilies and Jade” and “Sweat,” while exploring themes of identity, race, artistry and survival.

‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’

Just in time for Halloween, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” is an inventive spin on the Dracula legend that plays like a cross between a gothic thriller and a Monty Python sketch. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, this 90-minute, no-intermission production features just five actors who morph through dozens of roles — everything from Transylvanian mist to London drawing rooms, all while letting the jokes fly. It’s being staged by Curio Theatre Company, which was founded in 2001 as a touring ensemble before it found a home base in West Philly.

Taste of the Philippines

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

This festival marks the final celebration for the 2025 PECO Multicultural Series, this time focused on Filipino culture and community. Expect live performances featuring traditional Filipino rhythms and contemporary beats, a marketplace showcasing Filipino cuisine, including adobo, lumpia and halo-halo, and vendors offering handmade crafts rooted in Filipino heritage. The event also encourages engagement through cultural workshops and dance showcases.

Sports

76ers season opener

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena, Lincoln Financial Field

It’s time for Philadelphia sports fans to head to the hardwood so they can be upset about the Sixers instead of the Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. We kid, we kid — no, but seriously. The Sixers’ home opener is Saturday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, so you can be there in person to see if Joel Embiid’s knee looks like it’s going to hold up. You’ll also get a free T-shirt.

Eagles v. Giants at home

As for the Eagles, they face the Giants at the Linc, and you know they want that lick back after their embarrassing 34-17 loss on Thursday Night Football. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Kids

WHYY Be My Neighbor Day

Where : Franklin Square, 200 N. Sixth St.

Join WHYY at historic Franklin Square for a family-friendly event celebrating community and character. Guests are encouraged to bring a gently used book, which will be donated to local book banks. Firefighters and community representatives will be on hand to demonstrate how their work supports local neighborhoods, while several organizations will share information about their services. Registered attendees will also receive a free carousel ride and a goodie bag to take home.

Yōkai Family Weekend

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive

In Japanese culture, yōkai are mysterious spirits and creatures that can be funny, spooky and even protective. They range from the cucumber-loving water imp called a kappa to the shapeshifting kitsune fox and the mountain guardian tengu. At this immersive event, families can learn about these mysterious beings through storytelling, scavenger hunts and hands-on crafts inspired by centuries of folklore. A yōkai-themed flea market filled with Japanese clothing, books and toys supports the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

Universoul Circus

Where : 3900 Girard Ave. (across from the zoo)

It’s the 31st year of the beloved family event founded in 1994 by Cedric Walker, a one-ring big-top show that reimagined the traditional circus. You’ll see high-wire acrobats, colorful aerialists, animal acts and interactive stunts done to an energetic blend of music and theater that reflects performers from around the world. The show, which has toured nationally for decades, heads to Philly for a three-week stand.

Food & Drink

Philly Coffee Festival

If caffeine is your everyday beverage, then wake up for the Philly Coffee Festival. It’s a two-day celebration where more than 30 of Philadelphia’s top roasters, cafés and coffee aficionados come together under one roof. From signature single-origin pour-overs to cold brews, artisanal snacks and swap-your-favorite method demos, this event puts you face-to-face with the makers behind your morning cup. With live music setting the vibe and snacking stations nearby, it’s an event specifically crafted for coffee lovers. Tiered ticket options include session-based entry and early admission options.

Outdoors

Head of the Schuylkill Regata

Where : Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive

Rowing fans, both serious and casual, can enjoy the sporting vibes at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, which sees crews from collegiate teams to masters and adaptive athletes navigating a challenging 2.5-mile course. Beyond the competition, HOSR brings together thousands of competitors and spectators for a festival-style weekend featuring food trucks, vendor villages and live streaming. The regatta marks its 55th running this year and is introducing a new high-school scholarship program as part of its anniversary celebration.

Music

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

Grammy and Oscar winner Billie Eilish makes a stop in Philadelphia on the second leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. In May, the “Birds of a Feather” singer announced that she would do a second leg of the tour in support of her 2024 album of the same title. The show is sold out, but tickets are still available via resellers, though the cost will likely be well over the original ticket price. If you’re a diehard fan, she’ll be doing two shows on Long Island right after her Philly date, but they’re sold out as well.

Cindy Blackman Santana

Drummer Cindy Blackman Santana is in town, and if that’s your favorite instrument, you might want to check out her show at City Winery. She’s the best-known female drummer after Sheila E., and she keeps good company. She was known for her towering ‘fro and ability to stay in the pocket during her years in Lenny Kravitz’s band and now with Santana, who, yes, is her husband. Her most recent solo release is the 2020 album “Give the Drummer Some,” featuring John McLaughlin, Vernon Reid and Kirk Hammett. In November, Santana returns to Las Vegas, where the band is in residency through next summer.

The Hooters

The Philly-born band formed in 1980 by Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian blends rock, ska, reggae and folk, earning them mainstream success in the ‘80s with hits like “And We Danced” and “All You Zombies.” They’re also known for co-writing the Grammy-nominated classic “Time After Time” with Cyndi Lauper and appearing at landmark events like Live Aid in Philadelphia. Their most recent studio release is 2023’s “Rocking & Swing.” The 45 Alive U.S. tour celebrates the band’s 45th anniversary and it stops through suburban Philly on Friday.

Yannik Conducts Tchaikovsky

Under the baton of music and artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the orchestra’s latest concert features violinist Lisa Batiashvili performing Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, a piece renowned for its technical demands. The program also includes Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto for Orchestra and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Francesca da Rimini, a dramatic piece that inspired “Dante’s Inferno.” This performance is part of the Orchestra’s 2025-26 season, celebrating its 125th anniversary by highlighting both historic and contemporary works.

Cage the Elephant

Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Cage The Elephant is best known for their electric live performances. They have released four albums, the first being their self-titled album, which reached No. 83 on the Billboard hot 100. Their most recent release was 2024’s “Neon Pill,” based on the struggles of frontman Matt Shultz, who suffered a prolonged psychotic episode after a reaction to prescription medication. They’re at the Met on Saturday night.

Luck Be A Lady: The Music of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

The Philly Pops have its name and its mojo back. Under the direction of guest conductor Herb Smith, the orchestra celebrates two of history’s greatest jazz vocalists, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. They’ll play classics like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Lady is a Tramp.” Vocalists Eddie Bruce and Kelly Levesque will stand in for the legendary crooners. The performance also features solos from Pops musicians, including trumpet player Matt Gallagher, saxophonist Ron Kerber and trombonist Paul Arbogast.