Nov. 13–16: Love Your Park fall weekend, a Jewish film festival and a performance from viral star Druski are among the weekend highlights.
This weekend, Philly and beyond are buzzing with arts, music and maybe even some unexpected surprises. Dance fans can catch the First State Ballet Company in an intimate performance of “Up Front on Market” at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Dog lovers won’t want to miss the National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, where top pooches vie for “Best in Show,” plus the Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival screens stories from around the world.
Music legends hit the stage in Atlantic City — Sting’s “3.0” world tour rolls into The Borgata on Friday and Saturday, and Erykah Badu celebrates 25 years of “Mama’s Gun” on Sunday with her Return of Automatic Slim tour. Back in Philly, cyclists gear up in their finest vintage threads for the city’s annual Tweed Ride, a 10-mile scenic cruise starting at the Philadelphia Art Museum.
Delaware
Up Front on Market
- Where: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
- How much: $57
Watch ballet in a whole new way as the First State Ballet Company presents its latest program in an intimate space that’s limited to just 75 seats per show. Upfront on Market features a blend of classical highlights from the beloved ballet “Paquita” alongside new works, including a contemporary trio by choreographer Andrea Yorita and one crafted to showcase the company’s male dancers by Zachary Kapeluck.
New Jersey
Sting
- Where: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14, Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- How much: $235 and up
From his days as the frontman for The Police to his groundbreaking solo work, 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting has remained relevant through four decades. Earlier this year, he released the solo live collection “Sting 3.0 LIVE.” He’s also won a new audience through his long-running partnership with Shaggy, including their Grammy-winning collaboration “44/876.” Sting stops in South Jersey this weekend for his “Sting 3.0” world tour, which goes through 2026.
Erykah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25: The Return of Automatic Slim Tour
- Where: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- How much: $60 and up
Erykah Badu brings her “Mama’s Gun ’25: The Return of Automatic Slim” tour to Atlantic City, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 2000 album. A cornerstone of the neo-soul era, “Mama’s Gun” features classics like “Cleva,” “Bag Lady” and “Didn’t Cha Know.” Badu hits the stage fresh off her fifth Grammy, winning best melodic rap performance for “3:AM” with Rapsody.
Special Events
Netflix House
- Where: Netflix House, 180 N. Gulph Road
- When: Opened Wednesday, Nov. 12
- How much: Free – various prices
The tagline for Netflix House is that this is where Netflix gets real — and with this new immersive attraction, it actually does. The streaming service opens one of its first nationwide locations in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, this week. Experiences include the “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit” adventure and the eerie carnival of “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts.” But you can also walk in for free, wander around and check out the virtual reality zone, Netflix Virtuals, a nine-hole Top nine mini-golf course inspired by shows like “Bridgerton” and “Is It Cake?”, a themed restaurant called Netflix Bites, and an exclusive merchandise shop. While entry is free, experiences are ticketed.
Philly Camera Show
- Where: Unique Photos PA Superstore, 28 S. Second St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 18, Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free with RSVP
Sure, you have a fairly high-quality camera in your hand via your cell phone. But if you’re passionate about the art of photography, this two-day event should be on your weekend calendar. Thirty free workshops led by industry professionals cover everything from studio lighting and storytelling to gimbal mastery and high-speed sync. Also on deck are live model and drone demos, including a full wedding shoot setup, plus exclusive “Clean & Check” services and the popular Creators Challenge photo contest. Over 20 major brands, including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Tamron and others, will be on hand to showcase the latest cameras, lenses and lighting gear, with special show-only pricing.
Noir City: Philadelphia
- Where: Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 16
- How much: $40 – $206
The mysterious allure of the women who dominated film noir is on display through the weekend at the historic Colonial Theatre. Noir City: Philadelphia gives actresses Jane Greer, Evelyn Keyes and Marie Windsor their props during the three-day event. Curated by Turner Classic Movies host Eddie Muller, the author of “Dark City Dames,” the festival screens ten classics, including “The Narrow Margin,” “Hell’s Half Acre,” “Tension” and “Tomorrow Is Another Day.” Film noir aficionados can expect restored prints, rare gems and Muller’s signature commentary on the classics they love.
‘The Return of Donnie Brascoe’ with Joseph D. Pistone
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $35 – $50
When Johnny Depp portrays you in a movie, you can certainly say you’ve had an interesting life. Joseph D. Pistone is the real-life FBI agent who went undercover as Donnie Brasco, inspiring the 1997 film starring Depp and Al Pacino. Pistone spent six years infiltrating the Bonanno crime family, gathering evidence that led to over 100 federal convictions, ultimately changing how organized crime investigations are done. At this event, Pistone takes audiences beyond the film to share new details about his undercover years and what it took to survive as Donnie Brasco.
The Philly Tweed Ride
- Where: Starts at the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: Sunday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
Bring your bicycle, whether vintage or contemporary, and grab those old tweeds from the back of your closet. They’ll come in handy for the Philly Tweed Ride. This 10‑mile cruise is meant to be done at a casual pace and features several photo opportunities before wrapping up at an after-party where accolades are handed out for things like best dressed, best bicycle and even best picnic. So if you’ve got a tweed jacket, the stamina for a leisurely ride and a picnic basket ready to go, this is your event. Pro tip: Minors are welcome only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The National Dog Show
- Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Adults $20, children $10, children 4 and under, free
The National Dog Show returns to Philadelphia, featuring 2,000 of America’s top purebred dogs across 205 breeds, all competing for the coveted best in show. A Thanksgiving tradition that’s broadcast on NBC after the Macy’s Parade, it’s the only “single-venue benched” event in the U.S. — meaning every dog stays on display all day, giving fans and cameras full access to the stars of the show.
Festival of Trees
- Where: Pearl S. Buck National Historic Landmark, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, Pa.
- When:
- How much: $18, adults $15, seniors $62 and up, $10 students
You know it’s holiday time when Christmas trees start to become part of the decor all over the city. At Pearl S. Buck’s historic estate, the 49th Festival of Trees transforms the rooms of her Bucks County stone farmhouse into a holiday attraction with trees and themed vignettes created by local artists, decorators and community groups. Guided tour options, along with a community holiday party that includes live music, children’s crafts and complimentary walkthroughs of the decorated rooms, are scheduled for the upcoming weeks. Visitors will also have the chance to vote for their favorite tree display.
Arts & Culture
Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Nov. 23
- How much: Various prices
The 45th Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival returns with a diverse lineup of more than 25 Jewish-themed storytelling, featuring films, documentaries, shorts and digital media. Highlights include the feature film “Fantasy Life,” with writer/director Matthew Shear, Amanda Peet and Judd Hirsch, and the Pennsylvania premiere of the documentary “Holding Liat,” which is about U.S. citizens caught up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In addition, there are live events, networking parties, digital installations and the “Digital Chutzpah” mini-fest, focused on innovation. The festival is also available on demand for those who can’t attend in person.
‘The Snow Queen’
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Nov. 23
- How much: $20 and up
Philadelphia welcomes a new production of “The Snow Queen,” adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic by Russian playwright Evgeny Schwartz. Follow young Gerda on a magical journey through icy realms and mystical forces as she races to save her brother and reclaim her human connection. This adaptation, directed by co‑artistic director Yury Urnov, marks the theater’s first all‑ages offering. Theme nights include a “Pay What You Wilma” preview, a relaxed performance for sensory‐friendly audiences, a Black Affinity Night, open captions, audio description and a post‑show talk‑back.
Food & Drink
Oyster Festival
- Where: Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: $175
The annual Oyster Fest celebrates East Coast oysters with a curated walk‑around tasting of more than a dozen distinct varieties. Participating local purveyors include Salty Soul Oyster Co. with Tide Rider, Jersey Pearl Oyster Farm with Jersey Pearls and Barnegat Oyster Collective’s Sugar Shack Oysters. Pair them with craft beers, wines and spirits sourced from the region’s micro‑producers, enjoy live shucking demonstrations and connect directly with oyster farmers and brewers to learn about sustainable aquaculture practices.
Philadelphia Magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way
- When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: $134.24 and up, designated driver only $57.37
Usually a place where Eagles fans fight over beers, the Linc will be transformed into a haven for sophisticated wine and spirits drinkers. Over 250 premium distilled spirits expressions — from whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka and gin to rum, tequila and handcrafted cocktails will be showcased from global, national and local brands. You don’t want to drink on an empty stomach, so the fest includes bites from La Viola, The Prime Rib and Village Whiskey. While the spotlight is firmly on spirits, the evening also celebrates the local craft alcohol scene: you’ll find regional distillers and some craft-beer crossover brands as well.
Outdoors
Love Your Park
- Where: Multiple locations
- When: Friday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 16
- How much: Free
If you’re fortunate enough to live within walking distance of a park, you want to keep it nice. At the annual Love Your Park fall weekend, volunteers across Philadelphia come together and spruce up their local green spaces for the winter months, with more than 100 neighborhood parks participating this year. Organized by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, in partnership with dozens of Park Friends groups, this initiative focuses on planting trees, raking leaves, cleaning out garden beds and other cleanup after busy summers. Pro tip: In case of rain, organizers for the volunteer site you signed up for will let you know if the cleanup is on or rescheduled.
Comedy
Paul Reiser
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- How much: $59.70 and up
The veteran comic is hitting the road after releasing his “Life, Death & Rice Pudding” standup for Prime Video last year, his first in three decades. With a career that spans hit sitcoms like “Mad About You” and the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” not to mention bestselling books such as “Couplehood,” Reiser was one of the first actors to put the hyphen in hyphenate. On his current tour, which heads to the Keswick on Saturday, he mixes observational humor about parenting, aging and marriage with stories from his lengthy career.
Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent
- Where: Perelman Theater – inside the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov.15, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
- How much: $73 – $117
Comedian and storyteller Gary Gulman brings his one‑man show to Philly during a national run, expanding on themes covered in his bestselling memoir “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s.” His most recent work includes his 2023 Netflix special “Born on 3rd Base.” Gulman also appeared in the Hulu TV series “Life & Beth” alongside Amy Schumer, and he co-starred in the blockbuster film “Joker.”
Music
Druski: The Couda Fest Tour
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
- How much: $27 and up
He started life as Drew Desbordes but is now better known as Druski, the comedian, actor and influencer who rose to viral fame through Instagram with characters like “Kyle Rogger.” His crossover into music and film includes cameos in music videos for artists such as Drake and Jack Harlow, and roles in films like “Praise This.” So it shouldn’t be a surprise that his first headlining tour, which comes through Philly this week, combines stand‑up comedy, live music and surprise celebrity appearances for one high‑energy arena performance. The tour builds on his fictional label and talent‑show concept, Coulda Been Records and features guests Soulja Boy, Young M.A., Lil Yachty and BigXThaPlug.
Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Where: Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road., Bensalem, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
- How much: $83.86 and up
Graham Russell saw the name of his hit-making duo in a dream. But what he probably didn’t imagine was how long and how successful his partnership with Russell Hitchcock would be. As Air Supply, the duo heads to suburban Philadelphia on their 50th anniversary tour. Founded in Melbourne in 1975, they enjoyed a steady stream of hits including “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” After selling tens of millions of albums and being inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, their most recent release, “Air Supply 50: The Greatest Hits,” came out earlier this year.
Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers
- Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- How much: $43.73 general admission only
Philadelphia’s own rockers, Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers, hit the suburban stage in Ardmore playing songs from their major label debut, “Rumble,” and their most recent release, “Showboats & Grandstanders,” their comeback album released in 2019. Expect that and more from a band heralded for its high-energy live show and early collaborations with fellow Philly band The Hooters and local songwriter Marcy Rauer.
