This weekend, Philly and beyond are buzzing with arts, music and maybe even some unexpected surprises. Dance fans can catch the First State Ballet Company in an intimate performance of “Up Front on Market” at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Dog lovers won’t want to miss the National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, where top pooches vie for “Best in Show,” plus the Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival screens stories from around the world.

Music legends hit the stage in Atlantic City — Sting’s “3.0” world tour rolls into The Borgata on Friday and Saturday, and Erykah Badu celebrates 25 years of “Mama’s Gun” on Sunday with her Return of Automatic Slim tour. Back in Philly, cyclists gear up in their finest vintage threads for the city’s annual Tweed Ride, a 10-mile scenic cruise starting at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Delaware

Up Front on Market

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. How much: $57

Watch ballet in a whole new way as the First State Ballet Company presents its latest program in an intimate space that’s limited to just 75 seats per show. Upfront on Market features a blend of classical highlights from the beloved ballet “Paquita” alongside new works, including a contemporary trio by choreographer Andrea Yorita and one crafted to showcase the company’s male dancers by Zachary Kapeluck.

New Jersey

Sting

Where : The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, Nov. 14, Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 14, Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. How much: $235 and up

From his days as the frontman for The Police to his groundbreaking solo work, 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting has remained relevant through four decades. Earlier this year, he released the solo live collection “Sting 3.0 LIVE.” He’s also won a new audience through his long-running partnership with Shaggy, including their Grammy-winning collaboration “44/876.” Sting stops in South Jersey this weekend for his “Sting 3.0” world tour, which goes through 2026.

Erykah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25: The Return of Automatic Slim Tour

Where : Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. How much: $60 and up

Erykah Badu brings her “Mama’s Gun ’25: The Return of Automatic Slim” tour to Atlantic City, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 2000 album. A cornerstone of the neo-soul era, “Mama’s Gun” features classics like “Cleva,” “Bag Lady” and “Didn’t Cha Know.” Badu hits the stage fresh off her fifth Grammy, winning best melodic rap performance for “3:AM” with Rapsody.

Special Events

Netflix House

Where : Netflix House, 180 N. Gulph Road

: Netflix House, 180 N. Gulph Road When : Opened Wednesday, Nov. 12

: Opened Wednesday, Nov. 12 How much: Free – various prices

The tagline for Netflix House is that this is where Netflix gets real — and with this new immersive attraction, it actually does. The streaming service opens one of its first nationwide locations in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, this week. Experiences include the “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit” adventure and the eerie carnival of “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts.” But you can also walk in for free, wander around and check out the virtual reality zone, Netflix Virtuals, a nine-hole Top nine mini-golf course inspired by shows like “Bridgerton” and “Is It Cake?”, a themed restaurant called Netflix Bites, and an exclusive merchandise shop. While entry is free, experiences are ticketed.

Philly Camera Show

Where : Unique Photos PA Superstore, 28 S. Second St.

: Unique Photos PA Superstore, 28 S. Second St. When : Saturday, Nov. 18, Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 18, Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP

Sure, you have a fairly high-quality camera in your hand via your cell phone. But if you’re passionate about the art of photography, this two-day event should be on your weekend calendar. Thirty free workshops led by industry professionals cover everything from studio lighting and storytelling to gimbal mastery and high-speed sync. Also on deck are live model and drone demos, including a full wedding shoot setup, plus exclusive “Clean & Check” services and the popular Creators Challenge photo contest. Over 20 major brands, including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Tamron and others, will be on hand to showcase the latest cameras, lenses and lighting gear, with special show-only pricing.

Noir City: Philadelphia

The mysterious allure of the women who dominated film noir is on display through the weekend at the historic Colonial Theatre. Noir City: Philadelphia gives actresses Jane Greer, Evelyn Keyes and Marie Windsor their props during the three-day event. Curated by Turner Classic Movies host Eddie Muller, the author of “Dark City Dames,” the festival screens ten classics, including “The Narrow Margin,” “Hell’s Half Acre,” “Tension” and “Tomorrow Is Another Day.” Film noir aficionados can expect restored prints, rare gems and Muller’s signature commentary on the classics they love.

‘The Return of Donnie Brascoe’ with Joseph D. Pistone

When Johnny Depp portrays you in a movie, you can certainly say you’ve had an interesting life. Joseph D. Pistone is the real-life FBI agent who went undercover as Donnie Brasco, inspiring the 1997 film starring Depp and Al Pacino. Pistone spent six years infiltrating the Bonanno crime family, gathering evidence that led to over 100 federal convictions, ultimately changing how organized crime investigations are done. At this event, Pistone takes audiences beyond the film to share new details about his undercover years and what it took to survive as Donnie Brasco.

The Philly Tweed Ride

Where : Starts at the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Starts at the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Bring your bicycle, whether vintage or contemporary, and grab those old tweeds from the back of your closet. They’ll come in handy for the Philly Tweed Ride. This 10‑mile cruise is meant to be done at a casual pace and features several photo opportunities before wrapping up at an after-party where accolades are handed out for things like best dressed, best bicycle and even best picnic. So if you’ve got a tweed jacket, the stamina for a leisurely ride and a picnic basket ready to go, this is your event. Pro tip: Minors are welcome only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The National Dog Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Adults $20, children $10, children 4 and under, free

The National Dog Show returns to Philadelphia, featuring 2,000 of America’s top purebred dogs across 205 breeds, all competing for the coveted best in show. A Thanksgiving tradition that’s broadcast on NBC after the Macy’s Parade, it’s the only “single-venue benched” event in the U.S. — meaning every dog stays on display all day, giving fans and cameras full access to the stars of the show.

Festival of Trees

Where : Pearl S. Buck National Historic Landmark, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, Pa.

: Pearl S. Buck National Historic Landmark, 520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, Pa. When :

: How much: $18, adults $15, seniors $62 and up, $10 students

You know it’s holiday time when Christmas trees start to become part of the decor all over the city. At Pearl S. Buck’s historic estate, the 49th Festival of Trees transforms the rooms of her Bucks County stone farmhouse into a holiday attraction with trees and themed vignettes created by local artists, decorators and community groups. Guided tour options, along with a community holiday party that includes live music, children’s crafts and complimentary walkthroughs of the decorated rooms, are scheduled for the upcoming weeks. Visitors will also have the chance to vote for their favorite tree display.

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Nov. 23

: Through Sunday, Nov. 23 How much: Various prices

The 45th Philadelphia Jewish Film + Media Festival returns with a diverse lineup of more than 25 Jewish-themed storytelling, featuring films, documentaries, shorts and digital media. Highlights include the feature film “Fantasy Life,” with writer/director Matthew Shear, Amanda Peet and Judd Hirsch, and the Pennsylvania premiere of the documentary “Holding Liat,” which is about U.S. citizens caught up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In addition, there are live events, networking parties, digital installations and the “Digital Chutzpah” mini-fest, focused on innovation. The festival is also available on demand for those who can’t attend in person.

‘The Snow Queen’