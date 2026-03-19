Delaware

Gaelic Storm

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m. How much: $30

Fans of high-energy Celtic music can catch Gaelic Storm live in Wilmington for a night of jigs, reels and singalongs that blend traditional Irish sounds with rock and folk influences. The group first gained recognition after appearing as the steerage band in James Cameron’s film “Titanic” and has spent decades building a devoted following. Known for combining instruments like fiddle, bagpipes, accordion and guitars, Gaelic Storm’s vibe feels more like a pub session than a typical show.

New Jersey

‘Alice Paul & The Road To The Right To Vote’

Where : Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences, 307 High St., Mt. Holly, N.J.

: Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences, 307 High St., Mt. Holly, N.J. When : Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

A special Women’s History Month program explores the life and legacy of pioneering suffragist Alice Paul. Presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution, the talk “Alice Paul: Women’s Road to the Right to Vote” examines how the South Jersey native helped lead the final push for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which finally granted women the right to vote in 1920. As detailed in the recent Broadway show “Suffs,” Paul devoted her life to activism, organizing the 1913 women’s suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., enduring arrest and hunger strikes to keep national attention on the cause. Once the 19th Amendment was ratified, Paul continued her fight for equality by writing the Equal Rights Amendment and advocating for it for decades.

Special Events

‘Night of 1000 Kates’

Launched in 2014 by a collective of Philadelphia artists, this event was inspired by New York’s long-running “Night of 1000 Stevies” as a tribute to U.K. singer/songwriter Kate Bush. What started as a passion project has grown into an annual celebration featuring dozens of performers across music, dance, film, theater and experimental art, reinterpreting Bush’s quirky catalog through their own creative lens.

Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour

Hosted by Shankar Vedantam and originally launched through NPR, the “Hidden Brain” podcast explores how our unconscious patterns influence much of our behavior. It’s now a live show that blends personal narrative, behavioral science and audience interaction to explore how we think, feel and make decisions. Drawing on insights from the show’s first decade, Vedantam walks audiences through the hidden patterns behind relationships, emotions and everyday choices, turning complex psychology into relatable information.

Spring Celebration & Concert

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard When : Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Friday is the spring equinox, and for weather-battered denizens of the city and beyond, it’s a sign of warmer times to come. Cherry Street Pier already celebrated its books in conjunction with Walk Around Philadelphia, and that’s good news for those hoping spring weather patterns stick around. Performances by Batala Philly’s samba reggae drummers and the West Philadelphia Orchestra’s Balkan brass band come with line dancing, food and fun for all ages.

Philadelphia Wedding Walk

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, March 22, noon – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, March 22, noon – 5 p.m. How much: $39.19 general admission, $44.52 day of

Wedding planning can be stressful, especially given all the choices couples have to make. It gets a boost with an immersive tour that helps couples explore the possibilities for their own ceremony. Instead of the usual expo format, this self-guided event transforms 10 of the city’s most desired wedding venues into fully designed spaces. Each shuttle stop features décor, florals, food, drinks and live entertainment in a curated lineup of over 100 top-tier vendors. VIP tickets that included a prewalk brunch are sold out, but everyone’s invited to the afterparty at City Winery.

Arts & Culture

Ballet X: Spring Series 2026

Ballet X co-founder Matthew Neenan’s choreography is featured in three works, including a world premiere highlighting his innovative approach. The lineup also revisits “Broke Apart,” a BalletX favorite set to music by female artists, including Cyndi Lauper, alongside “Show Me,” a piece celebrated for highlighting the individuality and virtuosity of the company’s dancers.

Philly Grit

The series returns as a collection of separately ticketed, standalone performances, each offering its own distinct voice and perspective while moving beyond traditional theater. The lineup includes “A Vacation,” a one-man show by Bastion Carboni that takes aim at influencer culture, following a content creator whose obsession with creating viral moments goes a little too far. “The Dangers of Tobacco” by Barrymore award-winner Justin Jain adapts the classic Chekhov text with personal storytelling, and “Camp Cookie” is a one-night, speakeasy-style cabaret led by Philadelphia performer Cookie D’iorio.

‘The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington’

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames will have three productions on stage in Philly this year. As “Good Bones” at the Arden wraps up Sunday, “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” kicks off this week at the Wilma Theater. This production is one of Ijames’ earliest works; a satiric comedy centered around the first First Lady, Martha Washington, who lies dying, haunted by enslaved people awaiting their freedom. In April, “Wilderness Generation” heads to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. Given this convergence, a special discount subscription package includes all three plays, if you book fast, or the two remaining after “Good Bones” closes.

‘Sh!t-faced Shakespeare®’

Imagine if getting tipsy were a requirement at your job. Well, if you’re part of the “Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet” cast, it is. There must be disclaimers to sign before you can join the cast. It’s a touring comedy of trained actors performing a condensed version of “Hamlet,” with a different designated intoxicated performer taking the stage each night. As you might imagine, results can be … unpredictable. Think the Bard meets improv with audience interaction. Over time, the show has built a cult following for putting a new spin on old classics.

Rennie Harris Puremovement

Where : Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. for student discovery; Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. for student discovery; Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. How much: $45 and up

Hip-hop dance meets social commentary in Rennie Harris’ new work that combines street dance with his personal story. A North Philadelphia native, Harris has spent decades elevating hip-hop from the streets to the concert stage, founding his dance troupe in 1992. This latest piece — part of his ongoing Annenberg residency — uses a live DJ and Harris’ choreography to explore themes of social, economic and personal upheaval. Note: the subject matter is not suitable for children.

Culture Fest: Holi

Spring arrives in full color at the Penn Museum at CultureFest! Holi on Saturday. It’s a daylong celebration rooted in South Asian culture, bringing forth ideals of love, joy and the power of good over evil through its traditional color throwing. The event also includes storytelling, interactive art-making, live music and dance performances. Access to Holi is included in museum admission. Just make sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy in.

Sports

NCAA 2026 Division I Men’s Championship

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, March 20, 1:50 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10 p.m., Sunday, March 22 TBD

: Friday, March 20, 1:50 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10 p.m., Sunday, March 22 TBD How much: $670 and up

March Madness is here. The Xfinity Mobile Arena is hosting the men’s first- and second-round games. The tourney starts with four games Friday night, including Virginia, Tennessee and No. 2 seed UConn. The next set of schools will be announced closer to Sunday. Tickets are still available through the arena and resellers. But resellers may have some bargains as tickets sold directly from the arena are $600+. Buy responsibly. If in-person attendance is out of your budget, there are watch parties at the South Philly location of Chickie’s and Pete’s, Marsha’s South Street and a full list here.

Music

Víkingur Ólafsson

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. How much: $29 – $129.68

Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is a Juilliard-trained musician often compared to iconic Canadian pianist Glenn Gould. The 2026 Grammy Award winner for best classical instrumental solo, Ólafsson has built a global following with recordings that have surpassed 1 billion streams. His most recent release, “Opus 109,” centers on Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 while weaving in works by Bach and Schubert. He’ll bring his artistic gifts to the Kimmel Center tonight.

Emmet Cohen

This year marks the centennial for both Miles Davis and John Coltrane, two titans of jazz whose work influenced almost every artist who succeeded them. Leading a quintet featuring standout players like Tivon Pennicott and Jeremy Pelt, accomplished pianist Cohen reimagines the iconic catalog of both legends in this one-time-only concert. That includes the work they did together on “Kind of Blue” as well as the standouts from individual recordings like Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme” and Miles’ “Four & More.”

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Celebration Tour 2026

Born Arnold George Dorsey in Chennai, India, and raised in England, Englebert Humperdinck carved out his own lane to global fame in the late ‘60s when The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominated the musical landscape. Since then, he’s sold more than 140 million records, including dozens of gold and platinum albums, and earned accolades ranging from Grammy nominations to a Golden Globe. At 89, his hits “Release Me (And Let Me Love Again),” “Spanish Eyes” and “The Last Waltz” are just as relevant as his storytelling. You’ll get both during his show Friday in the Philly ‘burbs.

Bluffet & The Son of a Sailor Band

Where : Montco Cultural Center Theater, Science Center Building, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, Pa.

: Montco Cultural Center Theater, Science Center Building, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, Pa. When : Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m. How much: $45 – $75

Though Jimmy Buffett died in 2023, his Parrotheads remain devoted to his Margaritaville brand. That includes the tribute group Bluffet and The Son of a Sailor Band that recreate the look and feel of a classic Buffett concert. Frontman Larry Pearson formed the band more than 15 years ago, building an international following by celebrating Buffett’s legacy with eight performers who do a conga line and encourage singing along. They’re in Blue Bell on Saturday night, or should we say Margarita Bell?