Get ready for a weekend bursting with art, music and neighborhood vibes across the region. Thursday kicks off with a bang as Grammy-winning percussionist Sheila E. and the E Train bring funk and soul to City Winery for one unforgettable night. On Friday, head to Keswick Theatre for The Last Waltz Celebration, a heartfelt tribute to The Band’s iconic 1976 farewell concert, while the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival opens with a lineup of striking films and documentaries spotlighting the Asian community.

Saturday is packed with feel-good fun: The Peoplehood Parade in West Philly fuses activism, art and joy with giant puppets and community performances. That evening, join hundreds of voices at the Annenberg Center where Choir! Choir! Choir! will be performing “Hallelujah: An Epic Anthems Sing-Along.” No experience required, just pure enthusiasm. Art lovers can also explore Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, showcasing a century of mind-bending works from Salvador Dalí to Dorothea Tanning.

Veterans Day weekend events continue through Tuesday’s official holiday with parades, exhibits and film screenings celebrating community and creativity.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Sports | Kids | Food & Drink | Music

Delaware

The Playhouse presents Leslie Jones: Live

Where : The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. How much: $56 – $78

The Emmy-nominated comedian, actress, and writer first broke out on “Saturday Night Live” at the big age of 47. Born in Memphis and raised in Southern California, Jones found her place in standup before Hollywood took notice, eventually landing roles in the “Ghostbusters” reboot, “Coming 2 America” and “Good Burger 2.” She also hosted “Supermarket Sweep,” acted in “Our Flag Means Death” and recently released her memoir, “Leslie F*king Jones,” where she shares heartfelt reflections on her unlikely rise to fame. She’ll do the same at her solo standup show in Wilmington.

New Jersey

Appel Farm’s 65th anniversary weekend

Where : 457 Shirley Road, Elmer, N.J.

: 457 Shirley Road, Elmer, N.J. When : Friday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 9

: Friday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 9 How much: Concert is free, all other activities must be donations on site and parking must be paid for in advance

The Appel Farm Arts & Music Center is marking its 65th anniversary with a three-day celebration of art, music and community. Highlights include a free WXPN concert on the Grove Stage featuring local favorites Snacktime, Minka, The Tisburys, Stereo League and Polaroid Fade. Guests can also enjoy interactive art-making workshops, busking stations, a community campfire and a special “65 + Canvases for 65 Years” art show featuring more than 70 works by regional artists. All the art is available for a $65 donation to support arts programming in South Jersey.

Special Events

‘Miwa’

Commissioned by Journey Arts, “Miwa” blends music, film and installation to explore how Haitian cultural legacies are carried into the present. Created by sisters Talie Cerin and Lunise Cerin, “Miwa,” which is Haitian Creole for “mirror,” reflects on rituals of care across time and geography. Talie, a Haitian‑born singer‑songwriter based in Philadelphia, provides the musical core of the piece. Filmmaker and screenwriter Lunise is the creative force behind a five‑part film collage. Multidisciplinary artist Nia Benjamin adds her skills to craft the immersive installation.

Fun Fest: A Night at the Museum

If you are looking for something fun for the whole family, look no further than the Franklin. The museum’s “friend-raising” event invites children, parents and families to explore the museum after hours with interactive play zones, circus performers, face-painters and balloon artists, among other attractions. Your ticket includes small-plate dinner stations and kid-friendly bites, plus specialty adult cocktails and a beer garden with lawn games. Proceeds from the event help fund the museum’s programming.

Veterans Day weekend

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Tuesday, Nov. 11

: Through Tuesday, Nov. 11 How much: Various prices

Veterans Day pays tribute to the Americans and their families who have served and sacrificed for the country. Sunday’s Veterans Day Parade kicks off at noon at 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway. History buffs can visit Eastern State Penitentiary for a pop-up exhibit featuring wartime photos, documents and talks highlighting the more than 120 incarcerated individuals who went on to serve. Meanwhile, the Museum of the American Revolution hosts a film screening and talkback on Saturday with military officers and the museum’s CEO as part of its Veterans Day weekend events.

Fall Makers Market

Where : Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley

: Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley When : Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The past and present come together at the upcoming Makers Market hosted by the Elfreth’s Alley Association. Local artisans and crafters take over one of America’s oldest residential streets to pay homage to the alley’s legacy of working‑class traders, from shipwrights and silversmiths to glassblowers and dressmakers. Proceeds go towards the alley’s upkeep.

The 25th annual Peoplehood Parade

Where : Paul Robeson House to Clark Park

: Paul Robeson House to Clark Park When : Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Founded in 2000 by Spiral Q Puppet Theater, the annual parade and pageant transforms streets into a stage for justice, inclusion and joy. Each year, hundreds of residents, artists and activists craft towering puppets and vibrant costumes for a parade that’s part protest, part performance and all neighborhood celebration. It begins at the Paul Robeson House, concluding at Clark Park for the pageant, which features hands-on art-making, community resource tables and opportunities to learn about local social justice initiatives.

Arts & Culture

‘Prison Portrait Project: Faces of Despair, Hope and Transformation’

Where : Muse Gallery, 52 N. 2nd St.

: Muse Gallery, 52 N. 2nd St. When : Through Nov. 30, 2025, First Friday event on Nov. 7

: Through Nov. 30, 2025, First Friday event on Nov. 7 How much: Free

Textile artist Carolyn Harper shines a light on the lives of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals in her latest exhibition. Through her signature large-format hand-sewn quilts and embroidered batik portraits, Harper “provides faces to the historically faceless, nameless, and powerless.” Each piece features the subject’s own written statements, sharing stories of incarceration, wrongful conviction and redemption. A First Friday reception runs 5 – 8 p.m., with a meet-and-greet Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

‘fragment: form’

Where : Vox Populi, 319 N. 11th St.

: Vox Populi, 319 N. 11th St. When : Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 14 opening reception is Friday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 14 opening reception is Friday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

A staple of Philadelphia’s contemporary art ecosystem since 1988, Vox Populi partners with AUTOMAT, a curatorial collective, to exchange curators between the two artist-run organizations. The results are “fragment:form,” an exhibition that spotlights the work of AUTOMAT members, offering experimental compositions and installations staged within Vox Populi’s inclusive space. In the future, Vox Populi’s collective will show their work in the AUTOMAT space. Friday’s opening reception is free and open to the public.

‘Le nozze di Figaro’

Where : Helen Corning Warden Theater, 1920 Spruce St., opening night, then at multiple venues

: Helen Corning Warden Theater, 1920 Spruce St., opening night, then at multiple venues When : Saturday, Nov. 8, 5 p.m., through Dec. 2

: Saturday, Nov. 8, 5 p.m., through Dec. 2 How much: You must call 215-735-1685 for prices and tickets

The Academy of Vocal Arts kicks off its 2025-26 season with “Le nozze di Figaro,” bringing the comic brilliance of Mozart — with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte — to life. Set in the grand household of Count Almaviva, the plot centers around the servants Figaro and Susanna as they outsmart their master and restore dignity, all to Mozart’s classic score.

‘Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100’

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 16

: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 16 How much: Free – $35

The Philadelphia Museum of Art celebrates a century of surrealism with ‘Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,’ tracing the movement back to André Breton’s 1924 “Manifesto of Surrealism.” The exhibition showcases around 200 works by more than 70 artists, including Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró and Dorothea Tanning, organized into thematic sections like Waking Dream, Natural History, Desire, Premonition of War, Exiles and Magic Art. From haunting landscapes to collages, portraiture and photography, the show reveals how surrealism continues to shape how we see, imagine and feel.

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival