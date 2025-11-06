Veterans Day celebrations, West Philly’s Peoplehood Parade, Asian American Film Festival and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Nov. 6–9: Leslie Jones in Delaware, an "epic" singalong in Philly and Appel Farms' 65th anniversary in South Jersey are among the highlights.
Get ready for a weekend bursting with art, music and neighborhood vibes across the region. Thursday kicks off with a bang as Grammy-winning percussionist Sheila E. and the E Train bring funk and soul to City Winery for one unforgettable night. On Friday, head to Keswick Theatre for The Last Waltz Celebration, a heartfelt tribute to The Band’s iconic 1976 farewell concert, while the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival opens with a lineup of striking films and documentaries spotlighting the Asian community.
Saturday is packed with feel-good fun: The Peoplehood Parade in West Philly fuses activism, art and joy with giant puppets and community performances. That evening, join hundreds of voices at the Annenberg Center where Choir! Choir! Choir! will be performing “Hallelujah: An Epic Anthems Sing-Along.” No experience required, just pure enthusiasm. Art lovers can also explore Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, showcasing a century of mind-bending works from Salvador Dalí to Dorothea Tanning.
Veterans Day weekend events continue through Tuesday’s official holiday with parades, exhibits and film screenings celebrating community and creativity.
Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Sports | Kids | Food & Drink | Music
Delaware
The Playhouse presents Leslie Jones: Live
- Where: The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- How much: $56 – $78
The Emmy-nominated comedian, actress, and writer first broke out on “Saturday Night Live” at the big age of 47. Born in Memphis and raised in Southern California, Jones found her place in standup before Hollywood took notice, eventually landing roles in the “Ghostbusters” reboot, “Coming 2 America” and “Good Burger 2.” She also hosted “Supermarket Sweep,” acted in “Our Flag Means Death” and recently released her memoir, “Leslie F*king Jones,” where she shares heartfelt reflections on her unlikely rise to fame. She’ll do the same at her solo standup show in Wilmington.
New Jersey
Appel Farm’s 65th anniversary weekend
- Where: 457 Shirley Road, Elmer, N.J.
- When: Friday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 9
- How much: Concert is free, all other activities must be donations on site and parking must be paid for in advance
The Appel Farm Arts & Music Center is marking its 65th anniversary with a three-day celebration of art, music and community. Highlights include a free WXPN concert on the Grove Stage featuring local favorites Snacktime, Minka, The Tisburys, Stereo League and Polaroid Fade. Guests can also enjoy interactive art-making workshops, busking stations, a community campfire and a special “65 + Canvases for 65 Years” art show featuring more than 70 works by regional artists. All the art is available for a $65 donation to support arts programming in South Jersey.
Special Events
‘Miwa’
- Where: Icebox Project Space, 1400 N. American St.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m.
- How much: $15 and up
Commissioned by Journey Arts, “Miwa” blends music, film and installation to explore how Haitian cultural legacies are carried into the present. Created by sisters Talie Cerin and Lunise Cerin, “Miwa,” which is Haitian Creole for “mirror,” reflects on rituals of care across time and geography. Talie, a Haitian‑born singer‑songwriter based in Philadelphia, provides the musical core of the piece. Filmmaker and screenwriter Lunise is the creative force behind a five‑part film collage. Multidisciplinary artist Nia Benjamin adds her skills to craft the immersive installation.
Fun Fest: A Night at the Museum
- Where: Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 7, 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $75 and up
If you are looking for something fun for the whole family, look no further than the Franklin. The museum’s “friend-raising” event invites children, parents and families to explore the museum after hours with interactive play zones, circus performers, face-painters and balloon artists, among other attractions. Your ticket includes small-plate dinner stations and kid-friendly bites, plus specialty adult cocktails and a beer garden with lawn games. Proceeds from the event help fund the museum’s programming.
Veterans Day weekend
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Tuesday, Nov. 11
- How much: Various prices
Veterans Day pays tribute to the Americans and their families who have served and sacrificed for the country. Sunday’s Veterans Day Parade kicks off at noon at 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway. History buffs can visit Eastern State Penitentiary for a pop-up exhibit featuring wartime photos, documents and talks highlighting the more than 120 incarcerated individuals who went on to serve. Meanwhile, the Museum of the American Revolution hosts a film screening and talkback on Saturday with military officers and the museum’s CEO as part of its Veterans Day weekend events.
Fall Makers Market
- Where: Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The past and present come together at the upcoming Makers Market hosted by the Elfreth’s Alley Association. Local artisans and crafters take over one of America’s oldest residential streets to pay homage to the alley’s legacy of working‑class traders, from shipwrights and silversmiths to glassblowers and dressmakers. Proceeds go towards the alley’s upkeep.
The 25th annual Peoplehood Parade
- Where: Paul Robeson House to Clark Park
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Founded in 2000 by Spiral Q Puppet Theater, the annual parade and pageant transforms streets into a stage for justice, inclusion and joy. Each year, hundreds of residents, artists and activists craft towering puppets and vibrant costumes for a parade that’s part protest, part performance and all neighborhood celebration. It begins at the Paul Robeson House, concluding at Clark Park for the pageant, which features hands-on art-making, community resource tables and opportunities to learn about local social justice initiatives.
Arts & Culture
‘Prison Portrait Project: Faces of Despair, Hope and Transformation’
- Where: Muse Gallery, 52 N. 2nd St.
- When: Through Nov. 30, 2025, First Friday event on Nov. 7
- How much: Free
Textile artist Carolyn Harper shines a light on the lives of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals in her latest exhibition. Through her signature large-format hand-sewn quilts and embroidered batik portraits, Harper “provides faces to the historically faceless, nameless, and powerless.” Each piece features the subject’s own written statements, sharing stories of incarceration, wrongful conviction and redemption. A First Friday reception runs 5 – 8 p.m., with a meet-and-greet Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
‘fragment: form’
- Where: Vox Populi, 319 N. 11th St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 14 opening reception is Friday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free
A staple of Philadelphia’s contemporary art ecosystem since 1988, Vox Populi partners with AUTOMAT, a curatorial collective, to exchange curators between the two artist-run organizations. The results are “fragment:form,” an exhibition that spotlights the work of AUTOMAT members, offering experimental compositions and installations staged within Vox Populi’s inclusive space. In the future, Vox Populi’s collective will show their work in the AUTOMAT space. Friday’s opening reception is free and open to the public.
‘Le nozze di Figaro’
- Where: Helen Corning Warden Theater, 1920 Spruce St., opening night, then at multiple venues
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 5 p.m., through Dec. 2
- How much: You must call 215-735-1685 for prices and tickets
The Academy of Vocal Arts kicks off its 2025-26 season with “Le nozze di Figaro,” bringing the comic brilliance of Mozart — with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte — to life. Set in the grand household of Count Almaviva, the plot centers around the servants Figaro and Susanna as they outsmart their master and restore dignity, all to Mozart’s classic score.
‘Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100’
- Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 16
- How much: Free – $35
The Philadelphia Museum of Art celebrates a century of surrealism with ‘Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100,’ tracing the movement back to André Breton’s 1924 “Manifesto of Surrealism.” The exhibition showcases around 200 works by more than 70 artists, including Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró and Dorothea Tanning, organized into thematic sections like Waking Dream, Natural History, Desire, Premonition of War, Exiles and Magic Art. From haunting landscapes to collages, portraiture and photography, the show reveals how surrealism continues to shape how we see, imagine and feel.
Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov.16
- How much: $18 and up
Get ready to expand your cinematic horizons as the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival returns, spotlighting the voices of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Now in its 18th year, it’s one of the largest festivals of its kind and includes year‑round programming workshops, panels, and community screenings. Opening night’s kickoff event includes a screening at Moore College of Art, followed by a reception at Miss Saigon.
Sports
Sly Fox Cyclocross
- Where: Sly Fox Brewing Co., 331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown, Pa.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 9, races start at 8 a.m.
- How much:
Born out of a love for the muddy mayhem of cyclocross, hosted by Sly Fox Brewing Company in Pottstown, the idea is simple: mount your bike, hit the challenging outdoor beer‑garden course full of steep climbs, sharp turns and the infamous “Fox Hole” mud trap, and enjoy the ride. While racers careen through the course, nonrace participants and fans can soak up the vibe with craft pours, good food and conversation in prime viewing spots.
Kids
Sensory Friendly Seaport
- Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free with museum admission
The seafaring museum hosts a day where visitors with sensory sensitivities of all ages can enjoy a comfortable, interactive outing. Neurodivergent-friendly kits with noise‑cancelling headphones, fidget tools and communication cards for nonverbal visitors are available to help them explore the museum’s exhibits at a gentle pace. For this event, ambient noise levels are reduced and educational stations are provided throughout the venue. The experience includes access to the museum’s maritime galleries and historic vessels.
Food & Drink
Food Truck Frenzy
- Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The food trucks are rolling up for the popular farm’s annual fest. Look for everything from gourmet lobster rolls and Korean tacos to bacon‑on‑a‑stick and various desserts, accompanied by live music performances. Family-friendly activities include ticketed hayrides, the miniature train, pony meet-and-greets and face painting. Adults get the added benefit of a beer garden with local craft brews on tap.
Fall Foodie Festival
- Where: Historic Bolton Mansion, 85 Holly Drive, Levittown, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The historic mansion hosts an event offering an array of food‑truck offerings, from savory bites to sweet treats, while adults can unwind from the work week in the beer and cocktail garden. The festival also features a variety of family‑friendly activities, including moon bounces, a petting zoo, balloon art, face painting and music. Local crafters and vendors add to the festive atmosphere, offering unique shopping opportunities of local arts and crafts.
Made On America Street
- Where: American Street bet. Master and Oxford
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free, play as you go
Art, food, beer and community converge on American Street this weekend at the neighborhood fest co-hosted by Wissahickon Brewing and Punch Buggy Brewing. If you go, you’ll find live music on the main stage, craft beers, local food vendors serving up Philly-flavored bites, and a bustling market of artists, makers and even farms offering produce and handmade goods.
Waffles & Wine Art Show
- Where: Old City Jewish Arts Center, 119 N. 3rd St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $28.52 and up
This Philadelphia-based event series, run by a woman-owned collective, is a night out where food, drink and art converge. It brings together emerging and independent visual artists, designers and photographers, offering attendees the chance to explore exhibits where works are available for purchase and artists are present to discuss their process. At the event, you’ll enjoy unlimited Belgian waffles and wine as you wander the gallery, engage with artists, shop for pieces and sip curated beverages.
Music
Sheila E. and The-E Train
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
- How much: $50 – $80
Prince protégée Sheila E. already had an impressive resume drawn from her role as a drummer and percussionist in her musical family. But once she hit with “The Glamorous Life” in 1984, her career trajectory was unstoppable. Despite that, it took her 40 years to win her first Grammy Award, picking up one in 2025 for Best Global Music Performance for her song “Bemba Colorá.” Now, almost a decade after Prince’s death, she continues to work as the leader of her own band, The E-Train, which stops in Philly tonight for two shows.
The Last Waltz Celebration
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- How much: $53.52
On Thanksgiving Day 1976, The Band played its last concert at San Francisco’s Winterland. The concert later became the celebrated film “The Last Waltz.” With Garth Hudson’s death in January, there are no longer any surviving members of the original group, but the Celebration will be capably handled by tribute act The THE BAND Band and an ensemble of special guests. Their show at the Keswick this weekend is part of a multicity North American tour bringing that historic night to multiple cities.
Choir! Choir! Choir! – ‘Hallelujah: an Epic Anthems Sing-Along’
- Where: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $49
Founded in Toronto in 2011 by creative directors Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, the ensemble started as a one-off birthday-party gathering and has grown into an international movement built on the idea that “the audience is the show.” No auditions, no prior musical experience necessary, just people divided by vocal parts, taught a few harmony lines, and then they sing songs almost everyone knows in unison. From Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell to Whitney Houston and Shania Twain, you’ll sing epic anthems and leave feeling like you didn’t just watch a show, you participated in one. Choir! Choir! Choir! is heading to the Annenberg on Saturday.
