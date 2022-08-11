Pittsburgh’s own Wiz Khalifa scored a massive mainstream hit in 2015 with “See You Again” with Charlie Puth. The rap star is also a father (to son Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose), a cannabis proponent and a supporter of the multiverse, so much so that it’s the name of his eighth studio album, released last month. Wiz comes to Camden with Logic, who scored his own huge hit with “1-800-273-8255,” a song about depression and suicide that incorporates the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Maryland-based rapper released his seventh album “Vinyl Days” in June.

Arts and Culture

Black creative Tamara Della Anderson founded Gumbo Lab to give female, transgender, femme and queer theater artists the chance to have their voices heard. It began in December 2020, after both a pandemic and racial unrest imperiled Black theater. Now the works that the lab produced are being screened at a film festival dedicated to honoring their efforts. Six short films will be shown, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers, at both an in-person event and a virtual one on Monday, Aug. 15.

What: Hybrid film festival

Hybrid film festival Where: Proscenium Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia

Proscenium Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia When: Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. How much: $7

Had Shakespeare had access to social media, he would have assuredly been considered a top influencer. Imagine what fun he could have had given his prowess with words. Alas, his complete oeuvre was created over 300 years ago. But in “Much Ado About Nothing,” like many of his plays, themes of love, relationships and human nature remain constant despite the passage of time. This production is being put on by Theater on the Verge, founded in the midst of the pandemic in 2021.

What: Stage play

Stage play Where: Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Rd., Jenkintown, Pa.

Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. When: Thursday, Aug. 11 – Saturday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 20, and at Green Lake Park bandshell on Aug. 27. All performances start at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Saturday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 20, and at Green Lake Park bandshell on Aug. 27. All performances start at 7 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Keeping up with fitness is hard enough but in record heat it seems almost impossible, unless it’s fun. And that’s the premise of Afrodanze!, billed as an interactive dance experience. Workshops are taking place on Saturday and Sunday that incorporate African and Afro-Cuban moves into an easy to follow format. Native Nations Dance Theater founder Vaughnda Hilton leads the sessions. Expect glow sticks and vendors, too.

What: Interactive dance event

Interactive dance event Where: School of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

School of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia When: Saturday, Aug. 13, Sunday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13, Sunday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. How much: $25

In 2016, dancer/choreographer Debra Mosley-McCray and her daughter Kenya Woodson co-founded Feet of Faith dance company to provide affordable dance instruction for the community in West Philadelphia. The pair, who have already won awards for their choreography, collaborated on “Faith,” their latest production. It includes 16 dancers from four to 44, including Mosley-McCray’s 12-year-old son.

What: Dance performance

Dance performance Where: Fringe Arts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

Fringe Arts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. How much: $25

Christ Church Neighborhood House debuts its first play competition on Saturday. Four plays will be winnowed down to two that will be funded and supported in extended versions for the Fringe Festival in September. Philadelphia-based playwrights were asked to provide works that encompass a “revolutionary spirit.” The four plays by Nick Jonczak, Chelsea Eaton, Peter Christian and Joe Madsen cover topics including suicide, the Federal Witness Protection Program, and the impact of Sen. Joe Manchin. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges and audience reaction which will be gauged via voting cards. Winning plays will receive $1,000 apiece and access to CCNH resources, including their theater and rehearsal space.

What: Play competition

Play competition Where: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia

Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

If the noise and drama of a big city have stagnated your creativity, then one of the city’s historic mansions may help you get your mojo back. Laurel Hill Mansion in East Fairmont Park is issuing a call to artists to paint, create, and make ‘en plein air’ on their grounds this weekend. Using the space is free to registrants, but you must bring your own easel or whatever equipment you need to capitalize on the opportunity for artistic expression.