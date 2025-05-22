This holiday weekend brings a wealth of activities. The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair runs through June 1 and has brought equestrian fans together since 1896. For the cosplay crowd, the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire includes archery, scavenger hunts, Dungeons & Dragons and tumblers of mead. Dance fans can indulge their passion at the Philadelphia Tango Festival, and for those who always dreamed of joining the circus, Fringe Arts’ inaugural Contemporary Circus Festival kicks off this weekend. Music legends from diverse genres are in town: Heavy metal icons Metallica take over the city with two concerts at the Linc and multiple events, including a pop-up store, film screening and book signing. Hitmaker Barry Manilow is on his arena farewell tour at the Wells Fargo on Saturday night, and Marshall Allen celebrates his 102nd birthday with a Friday album release party at Solar Myth. You’ll have to get on the wait list for that, though.

Delaware

The Chinese American Community Center Presents Amazing Taiwan: An Evening of Dance with the National Taiwan University of Sport

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, May 23, 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 23, 7 p.m. How much: $47

The dance company at the National Taiwan University of Sport’s 2025 goodwill tour of the U.S. and Canada stops in Wilmington this weekend, its first show in Delaware in almost 15 years. The production blends Chinese and Western dance, music and theatrical artistry into a series of energetic, expressive and storytelling vignettes. Various dance styles, including contemporary, classical, martial arts and traditional folk dance, are part of the program. Established in 1966, the dance troupe hails from one of Taiwan’s leading arts education schools.

New Jersey

Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort

Where : Ovations Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Ovations Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m. How much: $49 and up

If you’re heading down the shore for the holiday weekend, you may want to check out a concert by a living legend. The so-called “Godfather of Shock Rock,” Alice Cooper, will be in town on his latest tour. The Detroit native has sold over 50 million records in his storied career, which includes hits like “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen,” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” Though he’s mellowed some over the years (and despite his stage persona, he’s happily married, a devout Christian, and has been sober for the last four decades), you can still expect theatrics from his show. His latest release, “The Revenge of Alice Cooper,” is out July 25.

Special Events

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

Where : Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon, Pa.

: Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon, Pa. When : Through Sunday, June 1

: Through Sunday, June 1 How much: Various prices

The horsey set will converge in Devon the next twelve days for the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the U.S. A staple in the area since 1896, the show includes hunters, jumpers, saddlebreds, hackneys and carriage driving, as well as a performance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. But it’s not just horses, there’s also a fair, with a midway complete with Ferris wheel and a marketplace. Come for the equestrian program or the popular events like the Itty Bitty Tea Party and Itty Bitty Hat Parade, and Ladies Day, where women showcase top-tier fascinators in the annual millinery contest.

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

Where : Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road

: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road When : Saturday, May 24 – Monday, May 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, May 24 – Monday, May 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free – $40

Time to assemble your history-loving squad. The ones who enjoy pursuits like axe-throwing, archery and dagger-tossing, and who have a few spare doublets and lace-up bodices in their wardrobe. The annual faire turns the fort into a 16th-century village for three days, which includes live performances on four stages. Celtic band Triantán is one of the music acts, but there will also be theater, juggling, magic and the debut of The Falconry Girl. The Gaming Stronghold provides Dungeons & Dragons fans and other game players with friendly competition. (Note: shuttles are available to and from the event.)

Uncle Bobbie’s x Dawn Staley Book Tour

Where : Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East, 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave.

: Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East, 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave. When : Friday, May 23, 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 23, 7 p.m. How much: $35.97

North Philly’s own Dawn Staley — Olympic gold medalist, three-time NCAA championship coach, Hall of Famer—is coming home to celebrate the release of her memoir, “Uncommon Favor.” Hosted by Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, Staley will talk about her journey from the streets of Philadelphia to the pinnacle of women’s basketball. It all started on the North Philadelphia courts and at Temple University, where Staley began her coaching career. Your ticket includes a copy of the book.

Arts & Culture

William Villalongo: Myths and Migrations

This mid-career retrospective spans two decades of William Villalongo’s work, offering a rich tapestry of paintings, collages and sculptures that explore Black identity, history and presence across time and cultures. The Brooklyn-based artist and Tyler School of Art alum, Villalongo, is exhibiting 35 works, including “27 Hour Cargo Piece,” a mixed media portrait of Henry “Box” Brown, a man who mailed himself from Virginia to Philadelphia to escape slavery. This is the first solo touring exhibition of his two-decade career, and the only East Coast stop.

Some Like It Hot

Where : Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St.

: Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, June 1

: Through Sunday, June 1 How much: $70 and up

A fresh musical take on the classic 1959 film, “Some Like It Hot,” won four Tony Awards during its Broadway run, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes. It also took home the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, it covers two jazz musicians, Joe and Jerry, who witness a mob hit. To escape the gangsters looking for them, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-female band heading to San Diego. The Philadelphia run features the First National Touring Company, with Matt Loehr as Joe, Tavis Kordell as Jerry, and Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar.

Philadelphia Tango Festival

Where : Lithuanian Music Hall Association, 2715 E. Allegheny Ave. #17

: Lithuanian Music Hall Association, 2715 E. Allegheny Ave. #17 When : Friday, May 23 – Monday, May 26

: Friday, May 23 – Monday, May 26 How much: Various prices, tickets available at the door only

It takes more than two to tango at the annual celebration of the Argentine dance form. This year’s theme, “La Poesía del Abrazo” (The Poetry of the Embrace), honors the legacy of Aníbal Troilo, a legendary tango musician. The four-day festival offers nightly milongas (social dances) accompanied by live tango orchestras Típica Messiez and Tango Bardo, dance workshops, lectures, social events and a concert. Classes range from beginner to advanced levels, including a special four-class seminar for intermediate and advanced dancers focusing on the festival’s theme.

Philadelphia Contemporary Circus Festival

Where : FringeArts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, and multiple venues

: FringeArts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, and multiple venues When : Friday, May 23 – Sunday, June 1

: Friday, May 23 – Sunday, June 1 How much: Various prices starting at $2

Fringe Arts hosts its inaugural festival dedicated to the circus arts with performances at multiple venues across the city. It showcases an array of shows that blend acrobatics, dance, theater and storytelling and expands the boundaries of traditional circus. The festival features artists from Philadelphia’s circus community and performers from across the nation and the world. Shows include “N.Ormes” created by Agathe & Adrien, a Montreal-based duo; “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” produced by Circadium and directed by Daniel Gulko, “Finding Joy!” which celebrates Black and queer identities, and “glimpses,” a unique perspective on contemporary circus.

Outdoors

Summerfest

Where : Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Friday, May 23 – Monday, Sept. 1 (Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend) opens at 1 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

: Friday, May 23 – Monday, Sept. 1 (Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend) opens at 1 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays How much: $5 per session, $12 per skate rental

From its summer kickoff during Memorial Day weekend to its finale during Labor Day weekend, Penn’s Landing is one of Philly’s most versatile outdoor destinations. You can roll, ride, or just chill with food, activities, and even an air-conditioned lodge. There’s also 18 holes of mini-golf and a midway with a 60-foot Ferris wheel, a double-decker carousel and an arcade. The free (with ticketed skating and selected activities), family-friendly, dog-friendly venue combines the charms of an oceanside boardwalk with the vibes of a city festival. And it’s open seven days a week.

Comedy

Adele Givens

She’s such a (expletive deleted) lady! That’s how we know Adele Givens, a comedian whose resume speaks for itself with two decades on the comedy circuit. She’s one of the Queens of Comedy (along with Miss Laura, Sommore and Mo’Nique) and has been on shows including “Def Comedy Jam,” “The Parkers,” “Comedy Central Presents,” and “Martin.” She’s here in Philly for one night only, so get those tickets while you still can.

Music

Chris Kasper

Where : Lansdowne Folk Club, 84 S. Lansdowne, Lansdowne, Pa.

: Lansdowne Folk Club, 84 S. Lansdowne, Lansdowne, Pa. When : Thursday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, May 22, 7:30 p.m. How much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

The Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter earned a devoted fan base with his signature blend of folk, rock, blues and Americana. Over the past two decades, he’s carved out a niche with his poetic storytelling and lush arrangements, drawing comparisons to artists like Paul Simon, Beck, Bill Withers and Levon Helm. Kasper has released several studio albums, including “Bagabones” (2013), HOLYSMOKE (2022), and his latest, “Sunlight In An Empty Room” (2024), which includes collaborations with Oliver Wood and G. Love. He’s playing songs from the project and his lengthy career at the intimate suburban venue this weekend.

Ode to Joy

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, May 23 – Thursday, May 29

: Friday, May 23 – Thursday, May 29 How much: $99.68 – $239.68

The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates World Heritage Week with three performances of the classic Beethoven symphony. The program begins with Florence Price‘s “Piano Concerto in One Movement” performed by Lara Downes. Price was the first African American woman to have her work performed by a major symphony orchestra. Soprano Leah Hawkins, mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb, tenor Issachah Savage, bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir, directed by Amanda Quist, are also performing.

Marshall Allen

Imagine being able to put out a new album at the tender age of 101? Marshall Allen continues his quest for immortality with a release party for his latest Ghost Horizons project. The leader of the acclaimed Sun Ra Arkestra since 1995, the indefatigable frontman has been a pioneer in avant-garde jazz for the past several decades with his innovative play on the alto saxophone and the electronic wind instrument, or EWI. This release party is in support of the album “Live in Philadelphia,” a 16-track compilation of performances at Solar Myth.

Metallica M72 World Tour, Takeover

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way, multiple venues

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way, multiple venues When : Friday, May 23, 6 p.m., Sunday, May 25, 6 p.m.

: Friday, May 23, 6 p.m., Sunday, May 25, 6 p.m. How much: $101 and up for the concerts, various prices for events at multiple venues

Spanning from April 2023 to December 2025, Metallica’s tour in support of their latest album “72 Seasons” features a unique “No Repeat Weekend” format, where the band performs two consecutive shows in each city with entirely different setlists and opening acts. But that’s not all. Metallica will also host several events in and around Philly, including a pop-up shop, a bowling event, an art show, a book signing with Kirk Hammett, a tribute concert and a film screening, as part of its takeover series. If you’re a diehard Metallica fan, you might be able to make them all, but at the very least, you should head to one of the two concerts.

Post Malone: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour

Where : Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way When : Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. How much: $100 and up

Post Malone heads to Philly with his recent collaborator, Jelly Roll. The two musicians are known for blending soul, hip hop and country, combining their talents on the single “Losers.” Post had his breakthrough hit in 2015 with “White Iverson,” a song inspired by Philly’s own Allen Iverson. Since then, he’s carved out a niche for himself in rap and country and is touring in support of his latest release, “F-1 Trillion.” An official afterparty at NOTO follows the concert.

Barry Manilow: The Last Philadelphia Concert

Crooner Barry Manilow says this show will be his final one in the city. The Last Philadelphia Concert is already sold out, because being there is a big deal if you’re a fan of the icon behind the classic songs “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” The Brooklyn native has enjoyed a long and lucrative career that began when he started writing commercial jingles like “I am stuck on Band-Aid” – yes, that was him. After five decades, he’s sold over 85 million records, had 50 top 40 hits and is an Oscar short of an EGOT. Now 81, he says he’s scaling down the touring for more intimate venues, so this may be the last chance to see him in an arena.

The Quincy Jones Experience

Quincy Jones is a popular man around town these days, with a second Philly tribute concert just months after his death in November at the age of 91. But it’s understandable, as his musical influence reached across the musical spectrum from jazz to movie scores to Michael Jackson’s record-breaking “Thriller.” This latest tribute will focus on the breadth of that work with what organizers are billing as an “all-star” lineup of local musicians and vocalists.