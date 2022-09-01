Delaware

Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.

What: Fair and arts show

Fair and arts show Where: Arden Gild, 2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del.

Arden Gild, 2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del. When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

New Jersey

Gentlemen, and ladies, rev up your engines! It’s time for the 17th annual car and food festival which takes over downtown Glassboro. Over 300 cars will be on display along Rowan Blvd., plus food trucks and beer gardens. There’s also a slot car race and truck racing, with cars ranging from classic to sporty. The rain or shine event comes with free parking. More information can be found on the Glassboro app.

What: Street festival

Street festival Where: Rowan Blvd, in downtown Glassboro

Rowan Blvd, in downtown Glassboro When: Friday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Festivals