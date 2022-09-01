Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’Listen 4:39
Delaware
114th Arden Fair
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
- What: Fair and arts show
- Where: Arden Gild, 2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
New Jersey
Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival
Gentlemen, and ladies, rev up your engines! It’s time for the 17th annual car and food festival which takes over downtown Glassboro. Over 300 cars will be on display along Rowan Blvd., plus food trucks and beer gardens. There’s also a slot car race and truck racing, with cars ranging from classic to sporty. The rain or shine event comes with free parking. More information can be found on the Glassboro app.
- What: Street festival
- Where: Rowan Blvd, in downtown Glassboro
- When: Friday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free
Festivals
Made In America
The Labor Day music fest has become one of Philly’s classic summer-ending, pre-back-to-school events. This year’s lineup includes Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, eclectic L.A. rapper Tyler, the Creator, Philly homegirl, and recent first-time Grammy winner, Jazmine Sullivan, and Afrobeats singer Burna Boy. The two-day concert offers both VIP and general admission passes for both days or just one. Inside the gates, there’s a Cause Village and Philly-based eateries.
- What: Music festival
- Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, doors open at noon
- How much: $99 – $750
Brazilian Day Philadelphia
Brazilian independence and the country’s rich history of arts and culture are celebrated this weekend in one of the final multicultural festivals on Penn’s Landing this summer. Project Capoeira, in conjunction with the Delaware River Waterfront and Peco Energy, will come together for a day that includes performances by Acarajé Drums, Dendê and Band, and Pânico X. Brazil’s national drink, the caipirinha, will be available for sale, along with vendors featuring Brazilian barbeque and acarajé, a traditional dish from Bahia.
- What: Cultural festival
- Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
Cannstatter Volksfest
Canstatter Volkvest is the oldest German club in Philadelphia, founded in 1873 to support German immigrants. Over 140 years later, Cannstatter Volksfest remains the largest German fest in the region. The annual festival is based on a harvest festival that still takes place in the German town of Bad Cannstatt. The three-day celebration includes performances by the Greater Kensington Swing Band, the GTV Almrausch Dancers, and Mountain Xpress, along with German food, vendors, and kid-friendly activities.
- What: Cultural festival
- Where: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, Monday, Sept. 5, doors open at noon each day
- How much: $10 – $20
Eagles Football Fest
The Philadelphia Eagles fandom knows no bounds. With the new season looking so promising, it’s time to cheer the guys on. You and loved ones can do just that at Deptford Mall, which hosts an Eagles celebration this weekend. Bill Bergey, James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, and Isaac Seumalo are all scheduled to be there. While it’s free to attend the event, you must pay for pics and autographs and those tickets must be purchased in advance.
- What: Fan event
- Where: Deptford Mall 1750 Deptford Center Rd., in the parking lot near Almonesson Rd. and Macy’s
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, tickets for pics and autographs can be purchased here.
Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair
Equestrian events are a linchpin of the Delaware Valley events landscape. Ludwig’s carries on that tradition with their 79th annual horse show and country fair. The horse show includes competitions in hunting and jumping and the fair will feature vendors, beer gardens, live music, an on-site winery, a costumed pet parade, a princess party, face painting, an antique car show, and more.
- What: Horse show and fair
- Where: Ludwig’s Corner Show Grounds, 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, Pa.
- When: Friday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 5, ticket booth opens at 8 a.m., events start at 11 a.m.
- How much: $10 per carload
Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire
Cosplayers are welcome at the Renaissance Faire, which hosts several themed events through its three-month run at Mount Hope Winery. On Labor Day weekend, the faire’s theme is Heroes & Villains. Renaissance reenactors will host events that include chivalry lessons, sword fighting, and an adult costume contest.
- What: Themed fair
- Where: Mount Hope Estate and Winery, 2775 Lebanon Rd. Manheim, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 30, themed Labor Day weekend events on Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5
- How much: $16.95, children 5-11, $31.95, 11 and up, discounted admission after 4 p.m. The faire is dog-friendly, but with advanced registration required and a list of policies for dog owners.
Arts and Culture
Banksyland
Art lovers who heard there’s a Banksy immersive experience in town likely put aside money for tickets once the announcement was made. But there’s a caveat: this is an unauthorized installation that is made up of interpretations and reproductions of Banksy’s work. The reclusive street artist whose identity has never been confirmed despite rampant speculation has not contributed to nor has he approved this project. According to this review, it’s also unclear how the organizers are distributing the money they’ve promised to charity as Banskyland winds its way around the country. That said, if you’re interested in Banksy and intrigued by the mystery surrounding him, Banksyland is one place to start.
- What: Art installation
- Where: Rittenhouse Filmworks, 219 W. Rittenhouse St.
- When: Through Monday, Sept. 5
- How much: $22 – $59
National Cinema Day
National Cinema Day was created by The Cinema Foundation to bring audiences back to movie theaters now that COVID-19 is (hopefully) making its retreat. Theater conglomerates including AMC and Regal are two of the major chains offering movies at $3 on Saturday, along with indie houses nationwide. And that price is for all movies, all day long. Keep in mind if you purchase online or through third-party sites like Fandango, the $3 cost will likely come with processing fees, but that’s still considerably less than normal movie ticket prices, so enjoy it while it lasts.
- What: Film promotion
- Where: Participating theaters, including many AMC and Regal theaters, among others, and independent theaters
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3
- How much: $3 per movie
Food and Drink
Main Line Restaurant Week
Dining on the Main Line can be pricey but this week, it’s going to be a little cheaper. Main Line Restaurant Week concludes on Sunday, with prix fixe lunches and dinners from $15 – $55. Participating restaurants include popular spots like Lola’s Garden, Terrain Cafe, The Refractory, 118 North, Azie Media, and Village Vine Wine Bar and Bistro.
- What: Dining promotion
- Where: Participating restaurants
- When: Through Sunday, Sept. 4
- How much: Prix-fixe menus: lunch $25, $30 and $35; dinner $30, $40, $55
Parks on Tap
The roving beer garden known as Parks on Tap is roving again. After being contained to Waterworks in its 2022 debut last month, it’s on the move in September. This weekend, the location is Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, but over the next five weeks, Parks on Tap is making stops at Clark Park in West Philly, Columbus Square in South Philly, Center City’s Matthias Baldwin Park, before winding up at Schuylkill Banks before the season ends on Sunday, Oct. 2.
- What: Roving beer garden
- Where: Five locations in five weeks, beginning at Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach St.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 2
- How much: Free with sign-in, pay as you go
Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and Thundercat
In the Netflix documentary, “Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99” Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Flea performing in the buff is the definitive moment that showed the concert had slid completely off the rails. Now 59, Flea and his band are among the elder statesmen of rock, punctuated by their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. They’re on tour with The Strokes and Thundercat in support of their 2022 double album releases “Unlimited Love” and the upcoming “Return of the Dream Canteen.”
- What: Concert
- Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizen Bank Way
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $115 and up
Patti Jackson’s Party in the Park
Like WHYY’s own Terry Gross, Patti Jackson has been on the airwaves for four decades. Both women are part of a pioneering group of female Philadelphia-based radio personalities who have become a part of the fabric of daily life in and outside of the city. Jackson will celebrate her achievement at her Patty’s Party in the Park concert at the Dell East with musical guests Stephanie Mills, Toni, Tony Toné, and Freddie Jackson. (We’re guessing that her longtime crush, El DeBarge, was unavailable!)
- What: Concert
- Where: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
- How much: $40 and up
Tuba Skinny
New Orleans band Tuba Skinny is keeping the tradition of old-school blues and jazz alive with their authentic renditions of the city’s earliest music. They’ve released twelve albums in ten years and developed a fervent fan base without a big social media presence. Though they’ve performed and recorded mostly covers throughout their career, this year, they released “Magnolia Stroll”, an album of original music.
- What: Concert
- Where: Commodore John Barry Arts and Cultural Center, 6815 Emlen St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $30 – $50
