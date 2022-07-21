The museum opens its latest exhibit this week with an opening night reception on Thursday. The exhibit will focus on Swedish impressionist painters and sculptors of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Birger Sandzén and B.J.O. Nordfelt. ASHM curator Christopher Malone will be on hand at the free reception, to discuss the works on display.

Artist Jayson Musson came to prominence during his two-year run as the host of Art Thoughtz, which skewered traditional norms in the privileged white art world. In his new video installation, “His History of Art,” three episodes will play on large screens (seating is available) and then move to a living room set where Jayson’s props from the video and Ollie, his animatronic rabbit puppet sidekick are on display, and onto a process lab with other artifacts and more details on how the exhibit was created (h/t to Justin at FWM for those specifics). In conjunction with the exhibit, additional programming and workshops are scheduled through November, with Musson appearing at three of them.