Ledisi, Trevor Noah, One Republic, ‘Queen of Fishtown’ in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music continues to dominate the summer events landscape, but comedian/”Daily Show” host Trevor Noah comes to Atlantic City, “Queen of Fishtown” makes its Philly debut and two new exhibits open this week. Among the musical highlights: Ledisi pays homage to Nina Simone with the help of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Powwow of Arts and Culture
Indigenous people continue to face challenges after forced migration from their ancestral homelands. But many have maintained a strong connection to their heritage. In conjunction with the Nanticoke people, including Head Lady Adrienne Harmon, indigenous culture is celebrated through a program that includes dance and music. Hosted by Keith Colston of the Lumbee/Tuscarora tribes, among the powwow’s performers are Lumbee Head Male Louis Campbell, the Red Blanket Singers, and dancer Tonantzin Yaotecas. Principal Chief Coker of the Lenni Lenape will open the event.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy. Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
One Republic Never Ending Summer Tour
Boy bands grow up, and when they do, hopefully, their fans grow right along with them. It’s been true for the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, and now, One Republic. Though they didn’t release an album as One Republic until 2007, high school friends Ryan Tedder and Zach Filkins have been grinding since 1996 when they first formed a band. After years of success with hits like “Apologize” “If I Lose Myself” “Counting Stars” and “I Aint Worried” from the near billion-dollar box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack, the group is heading out in support of their latest album, 2021’s “Human.”
- What: Concert
- Where: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.
- When: Sunday, July 24, 7 p.m.
- How much: $12 – $155
Kidchella
The latest installment in the popular kid’s summer music festival, Kidchella, is at Smith Playground on Friday night. The playground celebrates its 123rd birthday this year with free face painting, cake, and party favors. The Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Rebel Arts gymnastics are among the activity stations. Kidchella’s July edition (there’s one more in August) features performances by Ants on a Log and City Love.
- What: Kid’s event
- Where: Smith Memorial playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.
- When: Friday, July 22, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $12
Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America
The museum opens its latest exhibit this week with an opening night reception on Thursday. The exhibit will focus on Swedish impressionist painters and sculptors of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Birger Sandzén and B.J.O. Nordfelt. ASHM curator Christopher Malone will be on hand at the free reception, to discuss the works on display.
- What: Museum exhibit
- Where: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.
- When: Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with online registration
Jayson Musson: His History of Art
Artist Jayson Musson came to prominence during his two-year run as the host of Art Thoughtz, which skewered traditional norms in the privileged white art world. In his new video installation, “His History of Art,” three episodes will play on large screens (seating is available) and then move to a living room set where Jayson’s props from the video and Ollie, his animatronic rabbit puppet sidekick are on display, and onto a process lab with other artifacts and more details on how the exhibit was created (h/t to Justin at FWM for those specifics). In conjunction with the exhibit, additional programming and workshops are scheduled through November, with Musson appearing at three of them.
- What: Cultural exhibit
- Where: The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.
- When: Friday, July 22 – Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
- How much: Free, suggested donation $5
Queen of Fishtown
Katierose Donahue Enriquez grew up primarily in South Jersey, but the Fishtown her parents grew up in was part of her family experience. The actress and writer, who has appeared on “Two Broke Girls” and “How I Met Your Mother” wrote the one-woman show that premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The premise: as Kathleen Burke celebrates her 40th birthday, lamenting the rapid gentrification of her Fishtown neighborhood, she finds herself in adverse circumstances that provide a comic twist.
- What: Stage play
- Where: Skinner Studio at Plays and Players, 1714 Delancey Pl.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24
- How much: $35
University City Dining Days
It’s time to dine at a discount at some of West Philadelphia’s and University City’s best restaurants. The ten-day University City dining days promotion offers $20, $30, and $40 dinner options via participating eateries. They include popular spots like Booker’s, Renata’s Kitchen, Askum, White Dog Cafe, World Cafe Live, Loco Pez West Philly, and Misconduct Tavern.
- What: Restaurant promotion
- Where: Various options in University City/West Philly
- When: Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 31
- How much: $20, $30 and $40 three-course dinner
Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal
Comedian/TV host Trevor Noah told “60 Minutes” he reluctantly came off the road to host “The Daily Show” but since then, he’s become one of the most acclaimed personalities in the late-night landscape. Despite his TV success, Noah hasn’t abandoned his stand-up roots. His “Back to Abnormal” tour checks in at the Borgata on Friday night.
- What: Comedy show
- Where: Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Friday, July 22, 8 p.m.
- How much: $67 and up
Music at the Mann
After coming off COVID-mandated shutdowns, The Mann is making up for lost time by bringing in top-tier talent in multiple genres. On Thursday, they host the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with the Philadelphia Orchestra. On Friday, Grammy winner Ledisi joins the hard-working orchestra to sing the music of Nina Simone. On Saturday, yup, it’s the orchestra again, performing the music of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” And to round out the weekend, Norah Jones is in concert, with Regina Spektor as the opening act, on Sunday.
- What: Concerts
- Where: Mann Music Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24
- How much: Varies
Eric Darius
Jazz saxophonist Eric Darius is touring in support of his new release “Unleashed,” scheduled for later this year. Its first single “That’s My Jam” with Justin Lee Schultz hit #7 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart. Darius has also been named the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival 2022 Artist of the Year, which recognized his work as an artist and music educator through his On a Mission in the Schools initiative.
- What: Live concert
- Where: South, 600 N. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24
- How much: $45
Delaware Canal Music Festival
Summer has descended upon us with temperatures in the 90s and above expected through the weekend. So sitting outside with a cold one sounds like a winning way to beat the heat. You can do so while enjoying the performances at the Delaware Canal Music Festival. Bring your own blankets and chairs to sit on while you listen to bands including Karmic Repair Company, Barley Juice, Pure Jerry, and Blue Wave Ramblers, along with crafts and food vendors and local wine and brewery options.
- What: Music fest
- Where: Tinicum Park, 963 River Rd., Erwinna, Pa.
- When: Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $25
Concerts at the Dell
The Dell is always busy this time of year and the music is always amazing — this week’s lineup, especially so. On Thursday, it’s R & B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo. On Saturday, it’s surging local band Japanese Breakfast, led by Michelle Zauner, who are two-time 2021 Grammy nominees, including for Best New Artist. On Sunday, it’s the classic R&B groups The Whispers, Dramatics, Blue Notes, and Intruders.
- What: Concerts
- Where: The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24
- How much: $40 and up
Saturdays just got more interesting.