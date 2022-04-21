The exuberant stage play “Sister Act” stemmed from the movie franchise starring Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Wilson, a singer who hides in a convent after testifying against her mobster ex. The musical, launched in 2006, uses that premise as an excuse for a whole new slate of music that has become just as popular. You can see it on stage at the Media Theater, starring Dené Hill in the role that Goldberg made famous.

So you thought Questlove was the only accomplished drummer out of Philly? Blue Note artist Johnathan Blake, who hails from Germantown is building his reputation as a homegrown talent as well. (We should also acknowledge Philly-born veteran drummer Lil John Roberts). Blake’s Blue Note debut “Hometown Bound” was released last year. He and his band Pentad are the featured artists in the Clef Club’s Jazz Cultural Voices series which kicks off the venue’s reopening on Saturday night.

What: Concert

Concert Where: The Philadelphia Clef Club, 736 S. Broad St.

The Philadelphia Clef Club, 736 S. Broad St. When: Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. How much: $35

Founded in Philly in the 80s, The Dead Milkmen have been through a number of trials including the loss of an original member, bassist Dave “Dave Blood” Schulthise, and a breakup in 1995. But after reuniting in 2008, they’ve released two albums and continue to record and tour. Their last studio album, “Pretty Music for Pretty People” came out in 2014.

It’s safe to say that five Grammys and being honored as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts gives you bragging rights. It also cements the legacy of Diane Reeves, who over the last thirty-plus years has earned her place at the top of the jazz pantheon. Reeves, still known best to non-jazz fans for her 1987 debut hit “Better Days”, one of the most moving tributes to grandmothers ever recorded, is at the Miller Theater on Thursday night. Her latest release, “Light up the Night: Live in Marciac” came out in 2019.

Amazingly, it has been six years since Prince passed but the tributes, celebrations, and releases keep his legacy alive. Edward “Junie” Henderson has fronted a Prince tribute band for several years and he’s bringing his All-Star Purple Party to Philly. Expect an energetic set of Prince’s hits from Henderson’s full band, which includes some former members of the New Power Generation.