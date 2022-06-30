Be ready to ‘werk’ up a sweat at one of the last events for Pride month. City Fitness is hosting a party and workout at its Market East location with DJ Carl Michaels and multiple CF instructors that will put attendees through their paces in a variety of workout disciplines. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and will benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center.

City Fitness East Market, 11 S. 12th St. When: Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m. How much: Free but donations benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center.

As one of the community events sponsored by Welcome America, the Esperanza Arts Center is opening its doors to the public for free. The Celebration of Community and Culture features performances by Emiliano Messiez, the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, and ‘Lia ‘La Salsa Diva’ Montalvo y su Orquesta.

Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N. 5th St. When: Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

A funkier Fourth is planned for Frankford at a block party under the El on Monday. Snacktime, the hardest working band in Philly, has performed at a number of events and festivals this summer. They will be one of the musical guests along with Joshua Lang, Mochi Robinson, and Great Time. The entrance fee includes food from Liberty Kitchen, 1-900 Ice Cream and drinks from Jambrü Ferments.

Middle Child Clubhouse, 1232 N. Front St. between Girard and Thompson When: Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $30

Flutist and music educator Faith Wasson doesn’t have a huge lawn, but she’s inviting folks over anyway. Really. Her live performances have taken her all over the city and as shown in the pic above, she’s even repurposed her wedding dress for the more formal appearances. If you can’t make it to the Wasson residence, you can watch the show via livestream. She’ll be joined by violinist Monica Meilleur and cellist Leigh Brown.

204 Station Ave., Glenside, Pa. When: Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m. How much: Free, donations appreciated

In certain musical circles, Zo! (Lorenzo Ferguson) and Tall Black Guy (Terell Wallace) are considered among the industry’s most innovative independent stars. The multi-genre musicians who hail from Detroit have worked with artists including Foreign Exchange, Little Brother and Slum Village, along with recording their own projects. Aside from sharing Detroit as a hometown, both artists initially thought athletics would be their primary focus as Ferguson was a baseball player and Wallace played basketball. Their joint project “Abstractions,” with guests including Sy Smith, Piranhahead, Darien Brockington, Phonte, and Omar came out in 2021.