Thursday kicks off the weekend with the annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash, a longtime Philly tradition celebrating the reggae icon’s enduring influence. Friday expands the cultural calendar with Best Picture Weekend, a marathon of this year’s Oscar-nominated films on the big screen through Sunday at the Philadelphia Film Society. Onstage, “Caesar,” Tyler Dobrowsky’s contemporary reimagining of “Julius Caesar,” starts Friday, while “Plantation Black” makes its Philadelphia world premiere.

On Saturday, the long-running African American Children’s Book Fair brings authors, illustrators and young readers of color to the Hearts and Crafts Bowl in a kid-friendly, pre-Valentine’s celebration. Cap it all off with the Bark Bowl, where dogs and their human companions can enjoy a play date that’s friendly to both.

Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Music

Special Events

February First Friday: A Valentine’s Affair

Where : The Gas Lamp Hotel, 140 N. 2nd St.

: The Gas Lamp Hotel, 140 N. 2nd St. When : Friday, Feb. 6, from 5–9 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 6, from 5–9 p.m. How much: Free

Romance is encouraged at this sexy event, held at an intimate boutique hotel in Old City that was crafted with lovers in mind. Attendees can explore pop‑up art installations and gallery receptions featuring local artists, sip on themed cocktails and seasonal small plates from participating vendors, and browse artisan vendors for unique Valentine’s gifts. The event pairs live music with interactive experiences, from couples’ art activities to multiple photo ops. Couples, singles and friends are all invited to share in this pre-game gathering before the main event on Valentine’s Day.

First Friday @ Arch Enemy Arts

Where : Arch Enemy Arts, 109 Arch St.

: Arch Enemy Arts, 109 Arch St. When : Friday, Feb. 6, 5–9 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 6, 5–9 p.m. How much: Free

Four contemporary artists are highlighted at this First Friday opening reception, which introduces their work to a wider audience. Babs Webb is a Colorado‑based creator whose drawings and light‑up dimensional pieces are shown in “Same Window, Different Visual.” Alex Eckman‑Lawn is a Philadelphia-based artist known for meticulously hand-cutting paper constructions in “Thorn.” Andrea Hooge, a Canadian illustrator and sculptor, brings “Futures Reimagined.” Perrilla is a Spanish pop‑surrealist painter whose work is collectively viewed as “Echoes From the Mirror Universe.” Together, they represent the gallery’s commitment to unconventional established and emerging artists.

34th Annual African American Children’s Book Fair

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Feb. 7, 1–4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 1–4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Founded by publishing veteran and literary publicist Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, the fair, now in its third decade, was created to promote and preserve children’s literature written by and about Black Americans. Over the years, the event and its related programming have grown into one of the country’s largest gatherings dedicated to African American children’s literature, drawing thousands of families, educators and community members. This year’s highlights include appearances by Ibi Zoboi, author of “Nigeria Jones,” a Coretta Scott King Book Award winner, illustrator London Ladd, and award-winning author, and artist Cozbi A. Cabrera.

Hearts and Crafts Ball

Presented in partnership with PopUpPlay, an organization known for encouraging hands-on, open-ended play, the family-friendly ball was created to offer a Valentine-inspired experience that emphasizes creativity and interactive fun. Attendees will help build a life-sized cardboard fairy tale world that combines castles, dragons and other creative structures. That comes with themed craft stations and activities, including mixing “love potions,” designing wearable accessories and creating handmade Valentine cards.

Bark Bowl

Where : Craft Hall Philadelphia, 901 N. Delaware Ave.

: Craft Hall Philadelphia, 901 N. Delaware Ave. When : Saturday, Feb. 7, noon to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, noon to 4 p.m. How much: Free, with RSVP

What is the Super Bowl without our beloved Eagles? Just a game. Instead of spending all your money on wings and beer for teams you don’t care about, opt for this annual themed community event. Created by Craft Hall in partnership with the Pennsylvania SPCA, the event centers on a canine “game day” experience. Sorted by size, dogs rotate onto an indoor turf field for organized play sessions. Adoptable dogs from the PSPCA act as cheerleaders to help connect them with potential fur-ever families. In addition to the game, there’s football-themed food for humans and a “Yappy Hour” menu for their canine besties.

Arts & Culture

Best Picture Weekend

Every year, it’s our goal to see all the Best Picture nominees, and every year, we fall short. But the Philadelphia Film Society offers you the best chance by screening all of the Academy Award–nominated Best Picture contenders back-to-back on the big screen. A weekend pass grants access to the full lineup of top contenders, including “Sinners,” “Marty Supreme,” “Frankenstein” and “One Battle After Another.” It’s just ahead of PFS’s annual Oscars Ball on March 15, so this prepares you for the cocktail reception conversation extolling each film’s merits or lack thereof.

Caesar

This contemporary adaptation by theater artist and writer Tyler Dobrowsky reimagines Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” as a political thriller, trimming the original text into a lean 95-minute production. This version sharpens the play’s focus on the rise of authoritarianism, civic responsibility and the fragile nature of democracy, clearly themes still worth considering. Dobrowsky is known for his reinterpretations of classic texts; he approaches Shakespeare’s work by balancing its original language with modern storytelling styles.

First Friday Arts & Eats: Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill’s First Friday celebration transforms the historic ‘burb into a walkable showcase of local art, dining and retail. Galleries will host light hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music and artist conversations. Gallery on the Avenue serves art with a side of live jazz, while Gravers Lane Gallery presents the opening reception for Night Windows: Private Worlds, featuring artists Bruce Evans and Natalie Lowe. Restaurants offering themed specials include Tavern on the Hill, Chestnut Hill Brewing Company and Cider Belly Hard Cider.

Step Afrika! The Evolution Tour

Part of the Annenberg’s Family Discovery Series, the performance highlights a company that has spent more than three decades transforming stepping into a globally recognized art form. Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is widely considered the world’s leading authority on stepping — the rhythm-driven dance tradition rooted in historically Black fraternities and sororities and influenced by African dance traditions. The Washington, D.C.-based ensemble has toured in more than 50 countries and at prestigious venues, including the White House and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Plantation Black

Where : InterAct Theatre Company at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: InterAct Theatre Company at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Friday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, March 1

: Friday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, March 1 How much: $20 to $40

There’s an intriguing twist in playwright Phaedra Michelle Scott’s new production that uses an inventive, nonlinear structure to explore how history, family, race and power converge across generations. At a raffle decided 20 minutes before curtain, the audience can vote on which time period the play begins in out of six possible starts. The actors portray both Civil War–era ancestors and their present-day descendants, forcing the white and Black Prioleau to determine who truly owns their shared history. Several performances include talkbacks with various guests or are followed by audience discussion.

The Legacy of Philadelphia House Music

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Saturday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m. How much: $20

The soulful voice behind house music anthems like “Hold It Down” and “Gimme That Music,” Lady Alma highlights the genre in an event combining live music, poetry and film. Joining her are acclaimed spoken word artist Ursula Rucker and Carla Gamble, the Philadelphia-born singer, songwriter and former poet laureate of Philadelphia. DJ Sylo is also on board to pay tribute to Philly’s historic influence on house music.

All Aboard: Philly’s Broad-Ridge Subway

Where : On SEPTA, meets inside Fashion District mall lobby on northwest corner of 9th and Market streets

: On SEPTA, meets inside Fashion District mall lobby on northwest corner of 9th and Market streets When : Saturday, Feb. 7, 2–4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2–4 p.m. How much: $12.15 to $23.18

Transit expert Jerry Silverman was the first rider on PATCO and a former chair of SEPTA’s Citizen Advisory Committee, so he knows the area’s public transportation pretty well. This tour heads into the bowels of the subway system, specifically the Broad-Ridge Spur. First of all, to those unacquainted, Silverman explains exactly what it is and then takes guests through active service tracks, past ghost stations and to a hidden lower level beneath what’s now the stadium area. We’d consider this a train aficionado’s dream day, or date.

Kids

Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way!

Where : Please Touch Museum, 4231 Ave. of the Republic

: Please Touch Museum, 4231 Ave. of the Republic When : Saturday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, May 10

: Saturday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, May 10 How much: $2 to $24

The Mossy Bottom Farm comes to life in an interactive museum exhibit developed by the Minnesota Children’s Museum in partnership with Aardman Animations Ltd. It brings the beloved clay-animation character and his flock to life through hands-on activities that encourage problem-solving, creativity, resilience and motor-skill development. Shaun the Sheep debuted in the Academy Award–winning “Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave” and was later spun off into its own TV series and films, creating a legion of adoring young fans.

Ants on a Log Presents: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Concert

Where : Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.

: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St. When : Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. How much: Free

Saturday marks Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, and in our estimation, it’s an annual tradition everyone should get behind. (Unless you’re lactose intolerant, but there are brands for you, too, so you don’t have to miss the fun.) The Philadelphia-based duo Ants on a Log, formed by educators Julieann and Chris, is celebrating with a concert and an ice cream social. Where do we sign up? Turns out you don’t have to, just show up to the free event, take a seat, and get ready to party.

Pro tip: As no food is allowed in the library, the ice cream social is outside, so dress the kids accordingly depending on the forecast.

Music

The Man in Black

Tribute artist Shawn Barker channels the baritone voice, commanding presence and all-black wardrobe of Johnny Cash, the groundbreaking singer-songwriter whose Grammy-winning career spanned country, gospel and folk. Barker has toured the world due to his uncanny resemblance to Cash and faithful recreations of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire.” He’s at the Keswick tonight.

The Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Thursday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m. How much: $34.41

Though he died at 36 in 1981, Bob Marley’s impact on music endures. That’s evident at his long-running birthday bash here in Philadelphia. At the heart of the lineup is Mighty Mystic, a Boston-based reggae band. Philly’s own Wareika Hill Band and rising artists like Ras Jem complete the bill, reflecting Marley’s enormous, continuing influence on roots reggae and world music.

Kashus Culpepper

Where : The Foundry (in the Fillmore Philadelphia), 29 E. Allen St.

: The Foundry (in the Fillmore Philadelphia), 29 E. Allen St. When : Friday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m. How much: $24

The Alabama-born singer-songwriter just released tracks from his highly anticipated debut album “Act I,” including the singles “In Her Eyes” and the recently dropped “Mean to Me.” Earlier releases, such as the heartfelt duet “Broken Wing Bird” with Americana Awards Artist of the Year Sierra Ferrell, have helped establish him as an official Grammy Artist to Watch. That must be why he’s already gotten co-signs from Elton John and John Mayer, toured with Leon Bridges and Darius Rucker and collaborated with Marcus King. He’ll be in Philly on Friday night to continue growing his fanbase.

Tyshawn Sorey

Tyshawn Sorey heads to the Annenberg to pay homage to one of jazz’s most influential figures by reimagining Max Roach’s groundbreaking 1968 album “Members, Don’t Git Weary.” The Newark-born MacArthur Fellow, Pulitzer Prize–winning composer, multi-instrumentalist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania is celebrated for his work that bridges jazz, contemporary classical and improvised music. Sorey’s performance respects Roach’s original vision but adds new arrangements and vision to what is already a classic jazz recording.

Electric Guest + Snacktime

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m. How much: $40.73

The Los Angeles–based duo of Asa Taccone and Matthew “Cornbread” Compton, who record together as Electric Guest, returned last year with their latest album, “10K.” The release signals their journey from MTV “Artists to Watch” and NME’s Radar Band of the Week nods to playing at SXSW, Bonnaroo and Montreux. “Play Your Guitar,” “Stand Back For You” and “The Love on High” came from the release. Sharing the stage with them is Philly’s own Snacktime, whose fusion of soul, funk, punk, jazz, hip-hop and R&B has taken them from busking in Rittenhouse Square to major festival slots.

Billy F. Gibbons and The BFG Band

Billy F. Gibbons, best known as the frontman and co-founder of ZZ Top, who had hits in the ‘80s with “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” is now the leader of The BFG Band, coming through Wilmington this weekend. On solo projects like “Perfectamundo,” “The Big Bad Blues” and “Hardware,” he moves from guitar-driven Southern rock to Afro-Cuban rhythms, blues and rock. Coming along for the ride on the 2026 tour are longtime collaborators, drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton and Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin on Hammond organ and bass.