Easter Parade, Passover, Frankford pet fest, and Amos Lee’s homecoming in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Religious communities in the tri-state area observe Ramadan, Passover, and Easter during this time, so many events are oriented around holiday traditions this weekend. But as is the norm for most weekends, there are also plenty of secular events to choose from.
Easter celebrations
One of the city’s most storied traditions is the Easter Parade. Now in its 89th year, the parade begins at 5th and South St. with longtime master of ceremonies Henri David leading the celebration. David’s efforts brought the parade back to prominence and it returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations. Other Easter offerings are Easter brunch and dinner cruises, an Easter egg hunt in Ardmore, newly upgraded Easter brunches at Craft Hall and the Olde Bar, and kid-friendly Easter fun at Linvilla Orchards and Shady Brook Farm.
- What: Holiday-themed events
- Where: Various venues
- When: Various days, times
- How much: Various prices
Passover celebrations
The Jewish celebration of Passover is celebrated in many places in the greater Philadelphia area. You can find a list of local Passover events here. Jewish deli Schlesinger’s offers a three-course Passover dinner, and you can also order a chef-curated takeout meal from Garces Trading Company through the end of Passover. And if you happen to be a grad student or young professional, you can attend the annual Passover seder on the University of Penn’s campus, even if you’re not a student there.
- What: Passover events
- Where: Various places
- When: Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 23
- How much: Free, various prices
David Halen and Friends Master Players Concert
Violinist, educator, and concertmaster at the St. Louis Symphony for 26 years, David Halen is one of the top musicians in classical music. He’s coming to the University of Delaware with cellist Estelle Choi, and University of Delaware master players, pianists Angela Draghicescu and Mark Livshits, and violinists Elias Goldstein and Xiang Gao. During his visit, Halen will also teach a master class to UD violin students. The concert introduces the “Listening with Bob” series, where Dr. Robert Greenberg will provide live commentary and information interspersed between performances. The concert is both in-person and via Livestream with separate registration.
- What: Hybrid concert
- Where: University of Delaware Gore Recital Hall, 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, Del., Livestream
- When: Saturday, April 16, 3 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
South Jersey Geekfest
Fans of gaming, anime, cosplay, toys and more will gather at this ‘mini-con’ event in South Jersey. Billed as a “celebration of geekery,” it’s characterized by organizers as a “place to celebrate our geeky interests.” A cosplay contest, kite-flying and open board game tables are on tap, as well as performances by Anthony Parisi and the Sidecars and John Magill and the Have-Nots.
- What: Enthusiast event
- Where: Gateway Regional High School, 775 Tanyard Rd. Woodbury, N.J.
- When: Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: $10 – $21
Festival of Colors
The Hindu celebration of Holi which denotes the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil, is one you may have heard of or seen before. It includes food, music, and public revelry along with the throwing of gulal, or colored powder. Though it originates from India, the festival is being celebrated in Philadelphia this weekend. Among the preparation tips – wear sunglasses if you have sensitive eyes, and moisturize so that the colored powder will wash off more easily.
- What: Cultural event
- Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 Girard Ave.
- When: Saturday, April 16, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with zoo admission
Amos Lee
Philly-born and South Jersey raised Amos Lee (born Ryan Anthony Massaro) is an educator turned singer/songwriter and guitarist whose eighth album “Dreamland” came out earlier this year. In light of his history and in the wake of COVID, while on tour Lee’s giving out Tickets for Teachers who can be nominated via his website.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Friday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $25 and up
Kristin Chenoweth In Concert For the Girls
Depending on who you ask, Tony and Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth might be best known for her work on Broadway, on TV or in film. But the Oklahoma native is also an accomplished singer who’s released eight studio albums since 2001. One of them, 2019’s “For The Girls” is a tribute to her favorite female musical inspirations is the project her current tour is based around. On the album, she sings duets with Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Reba McEntire, and Jennifer Hudson, but this is billed as a one-woman show.
- What: Concert
- Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, April 16, 8 p.m.
- How much: $49 – $299
The Cherry Orchard
Given the current news cycle, the contemporary adaptation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” carries additional import. Acclaimed Russian director Dmitry Krymov moves Chekhov’s 1903 play about the decline of the Russian ruling class into unexpected directions with color-blind casting and other updates. Krymov left Russia earlier this year to helm the play but given the war, he’s not expecting to return home any time soon.
- What: Stage play
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, May 1
- How much: $29 – $59
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
After two years of COVID you’d imagine that children would experience some restlessness, but children’s entertainers found themselves adrift as well. Koo Koo Ranga Roo’s Bryan and Neil made the best of their idle time, linking up with Minneapolis producer Lazerbeak for a new album. “Slow Clap,” released in 2021 is a result of that effort and the duo is on tour in support of it.
- What: Kid’s musical event
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, April 16, 1 p.m.
- How much: $15 – $20
Furry Friends of Frankford Ave. Caturday Adoption Event
If IPA’s and pets are two of your favorite things, here’s an event that combines both. The Philadelphia Brewing Company and the Philadelphia SPCA, along with the Olde Kensington boutique are teaming up for a Pet Festival on Saturday. Fifteen pet vendors will be on-site from noon to 3 p.m. and anyone who adopts a pet gets a gift basket filled with goodies as well. Also on the schedule are a pet parade and cat performances. You’d pay to see that, but you don’t have to —the event is free, although food and drink are pay as you go.
- What: Pet adoption event
- Where: Philadelphia Brewing Company, 2440 Frankford Ave.
- When: Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our weekend entertainment picks during the COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.