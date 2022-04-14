The Jewish celebration of Passover is celebrated in many places in the greater Philadelphia area. You can find a list of local Passover events here. Jewish deli Schlesinger’s offers a three-course Passover dinner, and you can also order a chef-curated takeout meal from Garces Trading Company through the end of Passover. And if you happen to be a grad student or young professional, you can attend the annual Passover seder on the University of Penn’s campus, even if you’re not a student there.

What: Passover events

Passover events Where: Various places

Various places When: Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 23

Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 23 How much: Free, various prices

Violinist, educator, and concertmaster at the St. Louis Symphony for 26 years, David Halen is one of the top musicians in classical music. He’s coming to the University of Delaware with cellist Estelle Choi, and University of Delaware master players, pianists Angela Draghicescu and Mark Livshits, and violinists Elias Goldstein and Xiang Gao. During his visit, Halen will also teach a master class to UD violin students. The concert introduces the “Listening with Bob” series, where Dr. Robert Greenberg will provide live commentary and information interspersed between performances. The concert is both in-person and via Livestream with separate registration.

What: Hybrid concert

Hybrid concert Where: University of Delaware Gore Recital Hall, 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, Del., Livestream

University of Delaware Gore Recital Hall, 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, Del., Livestream When: Saturday, April 16, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 3 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Fans of gaming, anime, cosplay, toys and more will gather at this ‘mini-con’ event in South Jersey. Billed as a “celebration of geekery,” it’s characterized by organizers as a “place to celebrate our geeky interests.” A cosplay contest, kite-flying and open board game tables are on tap, as well as performances by Anthony Parisi and the Sidecars and John Magill and the Have-Nots.

What: Enthusiast event

Enthusiast event Where: Gateway Regional High School, 775 Tanyard Rd. Woodbury, N.J.

Gateway Regional High School, 775 Tanyard Rd. Woodbury, N.J. When: Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $10 – $21

The Hindu celebration of Holi which denotes the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil, is one you may have heard of or seen before. It includes food, music, and public revelry along with the throwing of gulal, or colored powder. Though it originates from India, the festival is being celebrated in Philadelphia this weekend. Among the preparation tips – wear sunglasses if you have sensitive eyes, and moisturize so that the colored powder will wash off more easily.

What: Cultural event

Cultural event Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 Girard Ave.

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 Girard Ave. When: Saturday, April 16, noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free with zoo admission

Philly-born and South Jersey raised Amos Lee (born Ryan Anthony Massaro) is an educator turned singer/songwriter and guitarist whose eighth album “Dreamland” came out earlier this year. In light of his history and in the wake of COVID, while on tour Lee’s giving out Tickets for Teachers who can be nominated via his website.