The weekend starts with classic holiday magic as “The Nutcracker” returns to Delaware with a multicultural cast. In Philly, the Lady Hoofers are behind “The Tapcracker,” an all-tap version of the seasonal show at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Sci-fi fans can dive into The Roddenberries’ Trekkie holiday cabaret at City Winery on Friday. On Saturday, history buffs can revisit George Washington’s pivotal river crossing at the annual Cross With Us event at Washington Crossing. The day continues with something chocolate aficionados can enjoy at the East Passyunk Hot Chocolate crawl.

Also on Saturday, sports fans can see Olympic-bound ice skating stars, including Ilia Malinin, the so-called “Quad God” and reigning world champion, at Penn Rink on the America Gold Live Tour. To wrap up the weekend, MGK’s Lost Americana Tour storms into town, bringing his new pop-leaning sound, a full band and a co-headlining boost from Wiz Khalifa.

Delaware

The Wilmington Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’

Where : The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec.14, 2:30 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec.14, 2:30 p.m. How much: Tickets available via box office only 302-652-5577

Brazilian ballet artists Ingrid Silva and Luis Fernando Rego of the Dance Theatre of Harlem return to the classic holiday ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker, respectively. Alongside them are alumni of the company’s academy: Kamani Abu, now with Ailey II, dancing the Dew Drop Prince; Alfred Lance Jr. as Herr Drosselmeyer and Madison Richardson as Clara. The 2025 production features a live chamber orchestra under the direction of the newly appointed maestro, Jose Miguel Dominguez.

New Jersey

Breakfast With Santa

Once known as USS New Jersey, this storied battleship received a $10 million upgrade last summer. For the 2025 holiday offering, the battleship transforms into a holiday attraction decorated with trees curated by local nonprofits to host Breakfast With Santa. A ticket includes breakfast and live music, plus the opportunity for a self-guided tour of the ship and the chance to take a picture with the big man himself.

Special Events

Holiday roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Wednesday, Dec. 31

: Through Wednesday, Dec. 31 How much: Various prices

Hanukkah arrives on Dec. 14, bringing a spark of light just as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Here are some of the festive shopping and entertainment events happening this weekend and in the weeks ahead.

Knit and Crochet-a-thon

Where : Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central Room 208, 1901 Vine St.

: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central Room 208, 1901 Vine St. When : Saturday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. How much: Free

Community crafting comes to the Free Library for a good cause. Drop in and help knit or crochet scarves, hats and other cozy items. All materials are provided, though bringing your own yarn or even finished pieces is welcome. The library’s social workers will donate the handcrafted pieces to people in need. Last year’s drive netted 112 donated garments, so this year’s challenge is to make even more. Enjoy some creative time and help spread kindness, loop by loop and purl by purl.

WRTI Silent Night Sing-In

Where : Commonwealth Plaza at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Commonwealth Plaza at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

If you’re feeling down during the holiday season and don’t have family or community to share it with, Ensemble Arts Philly and WRTI have come together to provide it. In one of the city’s most popular displays of unity, the annual Silent Night Sing-In fosters the communal spirit through music. Led by composer-conductor John Conahan and inspired by the universal spirit of “Silent Night,” the sing‑along transforms the carol into a shared moment of connection. You can even practice beforehand with a downloadable copy of the music sheet.

The Crossing ‘Cross With Us’ Reenactment

Where : Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, Pa.

: Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, Pa. When : Sunday, Dec. 14, noon to 3 p.m., Christmas Day, noon to 3 p.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 14, noon to 3 p.m., Christmas Day, noon to 3 p.m. How much: $9 for adults, $5 for children 5–11, free for children 0–5. Family rate (two adults and two children under 18) is $25 (Christmas Day crossing is free).

In 1776, General George Washington crossed the Delaware River from Pennsylvania into New Jersey on a stormy Christmas night. That crossing led to the Battle of Trenton and turned the tide in the Revolutionary War. That moment is celebrated annually with the Cross With Us reenactment, which features reenactors in colonial garb doing the crossing in replica Durham boats. On the shore, a lively festival happens, including live music, food and a book signing. Pro tip: Buy tix online if you can, but if you miss the ticketing window, you can still purchase on site.

Adult Night: Holiday Bricktacular

Where : Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia, Mall Unit #1055, 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

: Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia, Mall Unit #1055, 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. When : Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $16

You’re never too old to play with Legos, but sometimes you want to do so in the company of other adults. That’s the premise of this adults-only Lego Night, which was created for Lego aficionados 18 and over. Your ticket provides access to the full slate of attractions at the center, from Miniland to a 4D theater. Attendees get to build Lego gingerbread houses, take part in creative workshops and meet the Master Model Builder. Dress code: ugly holiday sweaters recommended, though not required.

Community Menorah Lighting

Where : Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St.

: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. When : Sunday, Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m. How much: Free

Organized in collaboration with Historic Philadelphia and the Old City Jewish Arts Center, the annual menorah lighting ushers in Hanukkah in a community setting. Traditional treats, music and a communal atmosphere that welcomes all faiths are the highlights of the gathering. This event hearkens back to the beginning of public menorah lightings, a tradition that began in Philadelphia in 1974 when a small wooden menorah was lit on Independence Mall.

Arts & Culture

The Tapcracker

Where : Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.

: Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m. How much: $45 and up

The Lady Hoofers invite you to experience their all‑tap reimagining of a beloved seasonal classic. Founded in 2011 to spotlight women in rhythm tap, The Lady Hoofers have built a reputation for inventive choreography that honors the dance style’s history while pushing its boundaries. With a cast of over 40 dancers hailing from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, “The Tapcracker” uses Duke Ellington’s reinterpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classic score to fuel the holiday perennial.

The Nice List

Where : Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa.

: Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. When : Through Sunday, Dec. 28

: Through Sunday, Dec. 28 How much: $20 and up

The world premiere musical may turn out to be the next holiday classic, so here’s your chance to get in from the beginning. Created by songwriting team Phoebe Kreutz and Gary Adler, and guided by Emmy Award–winning director Alan Muraoka, the show focuses on two overly enthusiastic elves scrambling to manage Santa’s Nice List, which, unfortunately for them, isn’t as easy as it sounds. Suitable for all ages, the production lends itself to singing along and letting go of holiday lists to embrace holiday joy.

Dinner with King Tut

Where : Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.

: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St. When: Thursday, Dec. 11, 5–8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 5–8 p.m. How much: Free

In his new book, “Dinner With King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations,” bestselling author Sam Kean covers the legend of King Tut through experimental archaeology. This is a segment of traditional archaeology where researchers do things like fire medieval catapults, attempt ancient surgeries, bake old‑world breads and brew archaic beers to understand how the ancestors actually lived. So as you might expect, this event is more than just a book signing — it’s a lecture that aims to make history tangible. Note: No admittance after 7, so make sure to get there early.

The Roddenberries: Gingerbread and Circuses 3rd Annual Holiday Spectacular

The Roddenberries are a Philly‑born, “Star Trek”-raised party band that turn pop culture into a full‑on cabaret. Since forming in 2012, they’ve carved out a niche bringing fans of sci‑fi, fantasy, gaming and comic book culture together with a blend of parody albums, tribute songs and stage performances that pull from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and more. That and their unhinged stage shows have gotten them a co-sign from Trekkies, “Star Trek” alumni and a large group of celebrities. Cosplayers are welcome at their concert/cabaret/fan event celebrating the holidays.

Wellness

Ebba Sparre

Where : American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattinson Ave.

: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattinson Ave. When : Fridays to Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 29, 2026

: Fridays to Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 29, 2026 How much: $100

It’s wintertime, and the hygge is easy. If you don’t have your own Nordic sauna to experience the Danish practice of coziness, you can rent one at the Swedish Historical Museum. In conjunction with Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective, they’re hosting a pop-up sauna on their grounds through March. You can come solo or bring up to three friends, and enjoy your private cedar‑barrel sauna warmed by wood, complete with towels, lockers, compostable swimsuit bags and free admission to the museum. Note: No outside food or drink is allowed, but water stations are on site, so bring your own water bottle.

Food & Drink

4th Annual Passyunk Avenue Hot Chocolate Crawl

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $12 – $15

There may be no sweeter winter treat than hot chocolate, and this event provides it in multiple incarnations. Over 15 participating bars, cafés and restaurants will provide everything from classic hot cocoa to boozy hot chocolate cocktails to ice‑cream‑infused drinks. Standouts include Milk Jawn, Ground Up Cafe & Coffee, Pistolas Del Sur, B2 Cafe and Stogie Joe’s Tavern, each offering their unique cocoa creations. Neighborhood boutiques and retailers will be running holiday‑season specials, while carolers keep the holiday vibes flowing. Note: The purchase of a 15-ounce mug is required for the crawl, and the online price is cheaper than the on-site price.

Theatre Horizon R&B Brunch & Speakeasy

Curated by Norristown’s own Moe Peay, this annual tradition includes two events. Depending on how your circadian rhythms are set up, you may prefer one over the other. If you’re a morning person, the soulful brunch should work for you, and for night owls, there’s a speakeasy‑style evening event. Both will utilize Peay’s gospel‑rooted voice.

Sports

American Gold Live

“Quad God” Ilia Malinin is months away from taking the biggest stage of his life as the all-out U.S. favorite for men’s figure skating gold in the 2026 Olympics in Milan. But before then, the reigning men’s world champion will come to Philly as part of the Olympic figure skating preview tour. Just this week, Malinin, a Virginia native, became the first person ever to complete seven quadruple jumps in competition. California’s Alysa Liu, the newly crowned 2025 world champion, will join him along with Isabeau Levito, the 2023 U.S. champion and recent world silver medalist.

Music

Handel’s Messiah

From its Dublin premiere in 1742, the oratorio quickly became one of the most beloved works in Western classical music. In this performance, Yannick Nézet‑Séguin holds the baton, leading the full orchestra alongside The Philadelphia Symphonic Choir. Soloists are expected to include soprano Lucy Crowe, countertenor Jakob Józef Orliński, tenor Frédéric Antoun and baritone Quinn Kelsey performing all three sections of the biblically inspired work.

Béla Fleck & the Flecktones

For fans of genre-defying music, this band has become internationally known for blending bluegrass, jazz, funk, world music and more into their own unique sound. Formed in 1988, their groundbreaking albums “Flight of the Cosmic Hippo,” “Outbound” and “The Hidden Land” helped earn multiple Grammy Awards. Their most recent single, “The First Noel / Joy to the World,” is a previously unreleased medley the band rediscovered while preparing a reissue of their holiday album “Jingle All the Way,” which dropped last month. Their Philly tour stop reunites founding members Fleck, Victor Wooten, Roy “Future Man” Wooten and Howard Levy, along with former saxophonist Jeff Coffin, for the first time in 15 years.

The Temptations & The Four Tops

These are two groups that need no introduction; they were the linchpins for the iconic Motown label, churning out hits like “I Can’t Help Myself,” “My Girl,” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” in the ‘60s. Otis Williams, 84, is the last man standing from the original lineups, continuing with the Temps, while the Four Tops perform with the latest incarnation of the legendary group. But no tribute band here, the contemporary configurations are carrying on the legacies set by the original members. They’ll be in suburban Philadelphia for two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

A Philly Holiday Spectacular

It’s a Philly holiday thing as The Philly Pops Chorus, the St. Thomas Gospel Choir, The Philadelphia Boys’ Choir and Broadway-trained vocalists Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready combine to perform classic carols and contemporary favorites. Over the years, this show has become a fixed appointment in Philly’s holiday lineup, given its almost universal appeal to all ages, backgrounds and holiday celebrations.

MGK: Lost Americana Tour

MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, has had a busy year so far, welcoming a new album and a new daughter, Saga Blade, with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. He stops in Philly on an international tour for the Lost Americana album, a departure from the hip-hop music that made him a superstar. This time around, he’s going with pop vocals, including on his first single, “Cliché.” In the show setlist, expect tracks from the new project but with a nod to his catalogue thus far, accompanied by a full band. MGK is joined by Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, who’ll bring his energy and high vibrations to the road.