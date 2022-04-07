The American Philosophical Society reopens to the public on Friday with a new exhibit. “Becoming Weatherwise: A History of Climate Change in America” proves the debates over sustainability, weather, resources and the future of the planet are not new. One of the thinkers featured in the exhibit is German naturalist and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, an influential pioneer in understanding how global ecosystems are interconnected.

The historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill is celebrating the arts, not just this Saturday, but every second Saturday through Oct. 8. Live music, art, and retail and restaurant specials and discounts will transform the area into an outdoor art fest for seven weekends through the summer and fall.

What: Neighborhood event

Neighborhood event Where: Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Pa.

Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Pa. When: Starting Saturday, April 9, noon – 5 p.m., every second Saturday through Oct. 8

Starting Saturday, April 9, noon – 5 p.m., every second Saturday through Oct. 8 How much: Pay as you go

Palm Sunday on April 10 is an important day in the Christian tradition as it celebrates the beginning of the Holy Week that leads up to Easter. But for many families, Easter is also associated with kid-friendly traditions like the Easter bunny and Easter egg hunts. To that end, the Stenton Museum is putting on a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday. Natural egg dyeing, face painting, and crafts are planned but you must bring your own basket as they will not be provided onsite.

What: Holiday-themed event

Holiday-themed event Where: Stenton Museum, 4601 N. 18th St.

Stenton Museum, 4601 N. 18th St. When: Saturday, April 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Philly Theater Week concludes on Sunday, but until then, there are a myriad of opportunities to see live theater across the region. One of them is the Quintessence Theater production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” Its themes of jealousy, suspicion, and redemption — like much of Shakespeare’s work — are timeless.

What: Stage play

Stage play Where: The Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.

The Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave. When: Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m. How much: $30

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our weekend entertainment picks during the COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.