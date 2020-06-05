For three years, I called for the Frank Rizzo statue to be moved from its taxpayer-funded perch in the shadow of City Hall. But in the chaos leading up to the Kenney administration’s decision to remove the notorious monument this week, I learned that there are those who unabashedly support the brutality the statue represents.

I learned that we will always have Rizzo.

He lives in the indifference of those who believe that racism and police brutality are acceptable byproducts of white American freedoms. He lives in the attitudes of police officers I saw on Monday, posing for pictures with the statue of Rizzo just days after protesters tried to burn it down.

Perhaps in some other place and time, such a moment wouldn’t have mattered. But this was just two days after protests sparked by the videotaped choking death of a Black man named George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. This was just two days after fires burned and people were hurt as the protests raged across the city.

Those officers taking pictures with an icon of police brutality, even as protests seek to end the brutalization of Black people, told me all I needed to know. It told me that the protests must go on, that our voices must be heard, and that we must not stop until there is change.

I stood there for a few moments recording a video of all I saw in the area. There was the partially melted tarmac in the spot where protesters burned a car in the middle of JFK Boulevard. There was the National Guardsman patrolling the area with semi-automatic rifles. There were homeless people sitting on the west side of the Municipal Services Building. And somewhere in the midst of all of it, carrying a Black Lives Matter sign, was my 15-year-old son.

He was the reason I came to City Hall that day. Having seen the heart-wrenching video of George Floyd dying while a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, my son was determined to protest. I was determined to let him. That morning, I drove him to City Hall to meet his friends. Then I marched some distance behind him as he protested with more than 100 students who were outraged about Floyd’s killing.