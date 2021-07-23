The photos Charise Isis captured of patients living with breast cancer at the Marie Coffin Gardens in Wilmington, Delaware, look different from what is often the norm: clinical, taken in harsh lighting, and with models cropped out above the neck.

Inspired by the Venus De Milo, Isis wraps her models in fabric, poses them like Greek statues, and highlights their surgical scars. She says she wants to put a face to breast cancer and imbue it with some of the courage and grace she sees from her models.

The 24 models — men and women from age 28 to 68 — are all part of the local breast cancer peer support group In This Together Philly Wilmington and from throughout the tri-state area. Each had a 20-minute, individual photo shoot where Isis aimed to transform them into gods and goddesses.