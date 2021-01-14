Holidays redux

If you’re still yearning for the goodwill and cheer of the holiday season, especially in light of recent events, Holiday Magic at the Brandywine River Museum of Art extends through Jan. 31. The Brandywine railroad features model trains running on 1,000 feet of track that goes through a village, a drive-in, and a carnival. New to the exhibit this year are trains owned by artist Andrew Wyeth’s sons Nicky and Jamie. Ann Wyeth McCoy’s six-room dollhouse is on display again with its three-dozen dolls and meticulously crafted miniature objects.

Holiday Magic At Brandywine

Brandywine River Museum of Art, Chadds Ford, Pa.

Through Sunday, Jan. 31

$6-$18, advance reservations recommended

Art unbecoming

Students at the Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University turned the pandemic into an opportunity to exercise their creativity. Their production of “Unbecoming,” written by Princeton theater alumna Emma Watkins, was fully staged with a cast of six forming a quarantine pod to pull it off. The play is centered on Lady Charlotte Guest, a mother of seven in the Victorian era, hoping to assert her independence and creativity by translating a collection of Welsh stories called “Mabinogion” into English. With parallels to the challenges experienced by women in contemporary society, “Unbecoming” is the senior thesis for dramaturg Paige Allen, who also plays Charlotte, and director Eliana Cohen-Orth doing double-duty as the wife of England/Gwydion.

“Unbecoming”

Virtual

Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.

Hunting season

If the parks have been your happy place through the pandemic, why not try to win a free Fairmount Park Conservancy membership? Their WinTOUR scavenger hunt goes through March with five different routes that each have a theme – past and present, historic homes, public art, nature, and water. If you can complete the 80 missions before the last day of winter, you’ll be eligible for the main prize. The competition is free and open to all ages, but it kicked off in late December, so some have already gotten a head start.

WinTOUR scavenger hunt

Various locations in Fairmount Park, use the GooseChase app to keep track of completed missions

Through March 19

