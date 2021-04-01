Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have died, nearly 100,000 businesses have closed nationwide, and some 22 million Americans have lost their jobs. On top of all of this, the country is facing a mental health crisis — and therapists are struggling to meet the demand.

Among those suffering the most are young people.

Just this month, WebMD reported that 46% of 977 parents of teens said their child has shown new or worsening mental health conditions since the start of the pandemic.