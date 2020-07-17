Survey finds no clear winner for Delaware’s back-to-school plans

Deciding the right way to return to school this fall depends on who you ask. A survey of more than 20,000 parents, students, teachers and district leaders in Delaware found mixed results.

About half of all students surveyed said they’d be extremely or very comfortable going back to school in-person. That percentage dropped to 44% if you asked teachers. Just 40% of families surveyed said they’d be extremely or very comfortable having their kids return to the classroom, and 39% of school leaders such as principals supported in-classroom instruction this fall.

A big majority of those surveyed also said the quality of remote learning must improve for the fall.

“It is not possible to provide the level of support needed mentally, emotionally, or educationally via remote learning,” said one unnamed high school parent according to the state’s Remote Learning Report. “While we do not need these additional supports, there are MANY children who do and are not being served,” the parent said.

The state has told school districts to prepare three plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year: traditional in-classroom instruction, all online learning, or a mix of the two. Officials said they will announce which plan will move forward in early August.