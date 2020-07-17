Pedestrians now welcome on Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Foot passengers are now welcome on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry following a months-long prohibition.

The ferry’s operator, Delaware River and Bay Authority, enacted a ban on pedestrians in March in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, while vehicle transit continued. The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced the restart of foot passenger operations on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome back our foot passenger customers,” Jennifer Shivers, the ferry’s assistant director of operations, said in a prepared statement.

Shivers outlined the new foot passenger rules:

Reservations are required, and foot passengers must arrive a minimum of 45 minutes prior to departure and check-in with the ticket counter prior to boarding.

While the passenger salon is open, capacity is limited to 20%. Exterior seating is available.

Face masks and social distancing is required on the ferry and on ferry land property. Masks can be removed for food and beverage consumption while social distancing.

Shuttle service is not available this summer from either terminal, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Delaware was on New Jersey’s self-quarantine list for a week beginning July 7 before it was removed on Tuesday. Visitors from Delaware no longer have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey.