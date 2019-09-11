Surfer rescues swimmer caught in rip current off N.J. beach
A quick-thinking surfer rescued a swimmer in distress off a Monmouth County beach late Wednesday morning.
Emergency rescue units were dispatched to the Washington Avenue beach in Avon on a report of a swimmer in distress, according to the spokesperson for the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders (ANSWER) Team, a volunteer organization that responds to water incidents.
Arriving police observed a surfer assisting the swimmer onto the beach, the spokesperson said. The swimmer was reportedly caught in a rip current and quickly pulled out.
The swimmer was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel as a precaution, according to the ANSWER team.
Authorities have not identified the surfer or swimmer.
The National Weather Service advised of a moderate risk of rip current development Wednesday due to a long period swell.
How to identify a rip current:
- A channel of churning, choppy water.
- An area having a notable difference in water color
- A line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward
- A break in the incoming wave pattern.
If caught in a rip current, NOAA advises:
- Stay calm.
- Don’t fight the current.
- Escape the current by swimming in a direction following the shoreline. When free of the current, swim at an angle—away from the current—toward shore.
- If you are unable to escape by swimming, float or tread water. When the current weakens, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.
- If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, call or wave for help.