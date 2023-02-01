Take a look: Philadelphia Eagles debut Super Bowl 57 jerseys

Gary Zimmer and Lisa Cain from Bryn Mawr decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl live and in person.

“It’s going to be a little over $20,000,” said Gary Zimmer. “A few months ago we got engaged, and we were on a wonderful vacation together … she said to me, ‘You know, if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, we can have our honeymoon in Arizona, and go as our honeymoon.’ I immediately said ‘yes.'”

And if you want to purchase your package with the Eagles, they will direct you to “On Location”, the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

A package complete with game day tickets, an exclusive pregame party and tailgate experience starts at $4,973 per person.

Packages including air travel and hotel start at $10,000 per person.

According to StubHub, the average price of tickets sold is more than $7,500, and Eagles fans are leading when it comes to ticket sales, making up 20% of sales.